Moultrie, GA

Albany Herald

PHOTOS: Sunbelt Ag Expo brings huge crowd to Moultrie over three days

The tractors, big and small, have departed Moultrie with the conclusion of the Sunbelt Ag Expo, but the three-day farm show brought a huge crowd to southwest Georgia, both from close to home and other states and countries. Exhibitors said the crowd seemed to be similar in size to 2021 numbers after the pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2020 show. The Expo highlighted some of the latest farm technology, including and also featured hunting and fishing exhibits and field demonstrations of tractors and equipment.
MOULTRIE, GA
WALB 10

Georgia BOLO: Man absconds from Valdosta Transitional Center

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Department of Corrections has issued a statewide BOLO, or be on the lookout, order for a man that absconded from the Valdosta Transitional Center. Anthony Moret, of Valdosta, is described as weighing 239 lbs and being 6 feet tall. If you see him, you...
VALDOSTA, GA
Albany Herald

Winners announced in Albany Museum of Art essay contest

ALBANY ─ Eight high school and college students were recognized for their winning essays in the eighth annual "A Picture Is Worth a Thousand Words" competition at the Albany Museum of Art. Clara Lee, a Georgia Southwestern State University student, won the $250 first-place award in the College Division...
ALBANY, GA
WCTV

Large-scale search planned for where south Georgia father went missing

Gadsden County works to fix internet connectivity issues throughout rural areas. Last month the County launched a survey and high-speed test to determine which areas were affected the most and to better understand what types of problems people are experiencing. Dozens to turn out for Veterans town hall meeting in...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
valdostatoday.com

Battle of the Badges winner announced

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department overtook the Valdosta Fire Department in the final hours to win the annual Battle of the Badges Community Blood Drive. The Valdosta Police Department overtook the Valdosta Fire Department in the final hours to win the annual Battle of the Badges Community Blood Drive on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. The friendly competition, open to the public, seeks to aid LifeSouth in its life-saving efforts. The winner earns bragging rights and a trophy. This year LifeSouth provided a large trophy about three feet tall.
VALDOSTA, GA
southgatv.com

Walker stumps Cordele

CORDELE, GA – Georgia football legend and GOP nominee for Georgia’s U.S. Senate Herschel Walker and his “Unite Georgia” bus tour rolled into Train Town Thursday. After his standard pre-speech prayer, Walker quickly began chastising his opponent, Senator Raphael Warnock as well as President Biden, Democrats and cancel culture.
CORDELE, GA
shop-eat-surf.com

REI Co-op Opens in Tallahassee on Nov. 11 with a Three-day Celebration

REI Co-op opens its doors of its new Tallahassee store on Friday, November 11 and invites the community to a three-day celebration filled with outdoor brands, nonprofit partners, afternoon social and more. Located at 1415 Timberlane Road at Market Square and just off I-10 & Thomasville Road, the 22,000 square-foot...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
valdostatoday.com

Liquor Hut opens in Valdosta

VALDOSTA- The new, family owned Liquor Hut next to Shell Gas Station at I-75 exit 22 in Valdosta is open. The Liquor Hut owned and operated by two brothers, Mack and Gary Patel, took roughly 8-9 months to complete. Now open, Liquor Hut is located next to the Shell Gas Station off of I-75 exit 22 in Valdosta. The Liquor Hut offers refreshing adult beverages, made to order Subway sandwiches, delicious hand dipped Blue Bell Ice Cream, a variety of souvenirs and much more.
VALDOSTA, GA
High School Football PRO

Tifton, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

TIFTON, GA
WALB 10

‘We just pray that people would just slow down’: GOHS calls for caution from rural drivers

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS) is cautioning drivers to drive safer in rural areas as accidents and fatalities are increasing. Their campaign “Yield Behind the Wheel,” in collaboration with the Georgia Department of Agriculture, is pushing for drivers to slow down, buckle up, get off their phones and never drive under the influence — especially in rural areas where farmers are transporting equipment.
GEORGIA STATE
valdostatoday.com

Smile for Freedom provides free dental care

VALDOSTA – North Valdosta Dental Care will hold Smile for Freedom for active duty and retired military to receive free dental care. The North Valdosta Dental Care hosts a day of free dental care for active duty and retired military. The Smiles for Freedom event will be held on...
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

Glass half empty: DPH confirms positive Legionella tests at Autry State Prison for more than a year

PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - At WALB, we often get calls and emails from viewers across south Georgia about jail and prison conditions. But these claims are often difficult to prove. However, new information from the Georgia Department of Corrections and Georgia Department of Public Health (GDPH) confirms a dangerous and hard-to-control bacteria is within the water system at Autry State Prison in Mitchell County.
MITCHELL COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Destructive Albany house fire leaves no injuries

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - No one was injured after a fire tore threw an Albany home, according to the Albany Fire Department (AFD). The fire was reported just after 8 a.m. on Friday on the 400 block of Vintage Road. The owner of the home was inside when the fire began, but the neighbor saw the blaze beginning and alerted the neighbor.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Thomasville police respond to ‘critical incident’

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The is a large police presence on Dawson Street in Thomasville after a “critical incident” happened, according to the Thomasville Police Department (TPD). TPD has only confirmed that an incident on Thursday afternoon on North Dawson Street led to them being called. Police also...
THOMASVILLE, GA
southgatv.com

Baker appointed to Colquitt County Hospital Authority

MOULTRIE, GA -Joe P. Baker was recently appointed to the Colquitt County Hospital Authority, the governing board of Colquitt Regional Medical Center. A native of Norman Park, Georgia, Baker attended Brewton Parker College and Ogeechee Technical College, where he received a degree in Mortuary Science. He is a co-owner of Baker Funeral Home and Baker Farms.
COLQUITT COUNTY, GA

