Albany Herald
PHOTOS: Sunbelt Ag Expo brings huge crowd to Moultrie over three days
The tractors, big and small, have departed Moultrie with the conclusion of the Sunbelt Ag Expo, but the three-day farm show brought a huge crowd to southwest Georgia, both from close to home and other states and countries. Exhibitors said the crowd seemed to be similar in size to 2021 numbers after the pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2020 show. The Expo highlighted some of the latest farm technology, including and also featured hunting and fishing exhibits and field demonstrations of tractors and equipment.
WALB 10
Georgia BOLO: Man absconds from Valdosta Transitional Center
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Department of Corrections has issued a statewide BOLO, or be on the lookout, order for a man that absconded from the Valdosta Transitional Center. Anthony Moret, of Valdosta, is described as weighing 239 lbs and being 6 feet tall. If you see him, you...
Albany Herald
GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in southwest Georgia this weekend, Oct. 21-23
Fall is in full swing, but there are still outdoor activities to explore before dark starts falling early in the evening. This weekend the kids can get out for early trick-or-treating or visit a fall festival near Tifton, and the Modern Gas Rib Showdown will feature a day of activities, food and fun.
Albany Herald
Winners announced in Albany Museum of Art essay contest
ALBANY ─ Eight high school and college students were recognized for their winning essays in the eighth annual "A Picture Is Worth a Thousand Words" competition at the Albany Museum of Art. Clara Lee, a Georgia Southwestern State University student, won the $250 first-place award in the College Division...
Georgia Department of Corrections searching for escapee from Valdosta TC
A be on the lookout alert was released for a man by the Georgia Department of Corrections Friday.
WCTV
Large-scale search planned for where south Georgia father went missing
Gadsden County works to fix internet connectivity issues throughout rural areas. Last month the County launched a survey and high-speed test to determine which areas were affected the most and to better understand what types of problems people are experiencing. Dozens to turn out for Veterans town hall meeting in...
valdostatoday.com
Battle of the Badges winner announced
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department overtook the Valdosta Fire Department in the final hours to win the annual Battle of the Badges Community Blood Drive. The Valdosta Police Department overtook the Valdosta Fire Department in the final hours to win the annual Battle of the Badges Community Blood Drive on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. The friendly competition, open to the public, seeks to aid LifeSouth in its life-saving efforts. The winner earns bragging rights and a trophy. This year LifeSouth provided a large trophy about three feet tall.
southgatv.com
Walker stumps Cordele
CORDELE, GA – Georgia football legend and GOP nominee for Georgia’s U.S. Senate Herschel Walker and his “Unite Georgia” bus tour rolled into Train Town Thursday. After his standard pre-speech prayer, Walker quickly began chastising his opponent, Senator Raphael Warnock as well as President Biden, Democrats and cancel culture.
shop-eat-surf.com
REI Co-op Opens in Tallahassee on Nov. 11 with a Three-day Celebration
REI Co-op opens its doors of its new Tallahassee store on Friday, November 11 and invites the community to a three-day celebration filled with outdoor brands, nonprofit partners, afternoon social and more. Located at 1415 Timberlane Road at Market Square and just off I-10 & Thomasville Road, the 22,000 square-foot...
valdostatoday.com
Liquor Hut opens in Valdosta
VALDOSTA- The new, family owned Liquor Hut next to Shell Gas Station at I-75 exit 22 in Valdosta is open. The Liquor Hut owned and operated by two brothers, Mack and Gary Patel, took roughly 8-9 months to complete. Now open, Liquor Hut is located next to the Shell Gas Station off of I-75 exit 22 in Valdosta. The Liquor Hut offers refreshing adult beverages, made to order Subway sandwiches, delicious hand dipped Blue Bell Ice Cream, a variety of souvenirs and much more.
Tifton, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
WALB 10
‘We just pray that people would just slow down’: GOHS calls for caution from rural drivers
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS) is cautioning drivers to drive safer in rural areas as accidents and fatalities are increasing. Their campaign “Yield Behind the Wheel,” in collaboration with the Georgia Department of Agriculture, is pushing for drivers to slow down, buckle up, get off their phones and never drive under the influence — especially in rural areas where farmers are transporting equipment.
valdostatoday.com
Smile for Freedom provides free dental care
VALDOSTA – North Valdosta Dental Care will hold Smile for Freedom for active duty and retired military to receive free dental care. The North Valdosta Dental Care hosts a day of free dental care for active duty and retired military. The Smiles for Freedom event will be held on...
Co-owner of several Georgia restaurants, bars pleads guilty to tax evasion
STATESBORO, Ga. — A co-owner of several bars and restaurants pleaded guilty to tax evasion charges months after his brother was sentenced for the same crime. Trey Britt tried to evade taxes owed to the Internal Revenue Service connected to the bars and restaurant that he owns near Georgia college campuses, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
WALB 10
Glass half empty: DPH confirms positive Legionella tests at Autry State Prison for more than a year
PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - At WALB, we often get calls and emails from viewers across south Georgia about jail and prison conditions. But these claims are often difficult to prove. However, new information from the Georgia Department of Corrections and Georgia Department of Public Health (GDPH) confirms a dangerous and hard-to-control bacteria is within the water system at Autry State Prison in Mitchell County.
Albany Herald
PHOTOS: Albany State University Purple Table Talk for Domestic Violence Awareness Month
On Thursday, October 20th, the Purple Table Talk guest speakers are April Jackson-Hunter and Rebecca Marshall. To show your support, wear purple on Thursday for Domestic Violence Awareness. On Thursday, October 20, Albany State University hosted a Purple Table Talk with guest speakers were April Jackson-Hunter and Rebecca Marshall for...
WALB 10
Destructive Albany house fire leaves no injuries
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - No one was injured after a fire tore threw an Albany home, according to the Albany Fire Department (AFD). The fire was reported just after 8 a.m. on Friday on the 400 block of Vintage Road. The owner of the home was inside when the fire began, but the neighbor saw the blaze beginning and alerted the neighbor.
WALB 10
Thomasville police respond to ‘critical incident’
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The is a large police presence on Dawson Street in Thomasville after a “critical incident” happened, according to the Thomasville Police Department (TPD). TPD has only confirmed that an incident on Thursday afternoon on North Dawson Street led to them being called. Police also...
southgatv.com
Baker appointed to Colquitt County Hospital Authority
MOULTRIE, GA -Joe P. Baker was recently appointed to the Colquitt County Hospital Authority, the governing board of Colquitt Regional Medical Center. A native of Norman Park, Georgia, Baker attended Brewton Parker College and Ogeechee Technical College, where he received a degree in Mortuary Science. He is a co-owner of Baker Funeral Home and Baker Farms.
howafrica.com
Beatrice Borders: The Georgia Midwife Who Helped Deliver 6,000 African American Babies
In the early 1940s, Beatrice Borders, a third-generation African American midwife, converted her home into a maternity shelter. The Williams Nursing Home, located in Camilla, Georgia, was named after her mother. According to records, up to 6,000 Black babies were born at home. Beatrice Borders was born in the year...
