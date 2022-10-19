The tractors, big and small, have departed Moultrie with the conclusion of the Sunbelt Ag Expo, but the three-day farm show brought a huge crowd to southwest Georgia, both from close to home and other states and countries. Exhibitors said the crowd seemed to be similar in size to 2021 numbers after the pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2020 show. The Expo highlighted some of the latest farm technology, including and also featured hunting and fishing exhibits and field demonstrations of tractors and equipment.

