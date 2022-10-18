Read full article on original website
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersCranberry Township, PA
blink-182 Featuring Tom DeLonge Head to Pittsburgh in 2023Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Everyone in Pennsylvania Should Visit This Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Concerts Happening In Pittsburgh This Week (10/17 - 10/23)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
2 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
nittanysportsnow.com
Pitt 2024 4-Star Commit DT Jahsear Whittington Attending Penn State Whiteout Game
Penn State’s Whiteout Game this Saturday vs. Minnesota will attract hundreds of national, highly ranked recruits. The guest list will also include a player currently committed to Pitt. Philadelphia 2024 4-star defensive tackle Jahsear Whittington announced on Twitter that he’ll be at Beaver Stadium Saturday night. Since giving...
Aliquippa, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
wtae.com
Trinity High School senior night still on despite football team having no opponent
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE (8:29 p.m. on Oct. 20):Trinity High School will not have an opponent senior night. However, the school will go on with senior night events. Trinity High School’s final football game of the season may be in jeopardy, but senior night celebrations are not.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Shaler Area School District Athletic Hall of Fame class of 2022 inducted
Shaler Area School District inducted athletes and a coach into its Athletic Hall of Fame on Oct. 15. The Shaler Area School District Athletic Hall of Fame was created in 2000 to recognize those individuals who have brought prestige and pride to the district athletic program and to the community either as a player, coach, administrator or supporter.
Huntington adding a new Pittsburgh branch, closing Beaver County site
ROCHESTER, Pa. — One of the biggest banks operating in Pittsburgh is adding a South Hills Village branch in March, continuing strategic expansion in and around the city. But Huntington National Bank also will be closing its Rochester office, amid a batch of branch consolidation spanning five states, which will mark its third Beaver County closure in roughly a year.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Oct. 21-23
There’s more spooky season fun this weekend in the Pittsburgh area — and that’s not all there is to do. ZooBoo, the annual kid-friendly Halloween celebration, is planned for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and Oct. 29-30, at the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium in Highland Park.
cranberryeagle.com
Seneca Valley names homecoming royalty
Ginny Fronk was crowned homecoming queen and Mark Evelsizer homecoming king during Seneca Valley’s Homecoming pregame Friday, Oct. 14 at NexTier Stadium. Fronk is the daughter of Stuart and Victoria Fronk of Cranberry Township. Evelsizer is the son of Mark and the late Mary Evelsizer of Cranberry Township. The homecoming football game at NexTier Stadium ended with a win against North Hills, 53-14.
Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey announces measures to make neighborhoods safer
Pittsburgh is nixing a requirement that crossing guards have driver’s licenses. The city is also moving ahead with plans to install traffic calming measures in the city’s Glen Hazel neighborhood. The measures, which Mayor Ed Gainey said aim to create safer neighborhoods, were spurred in part by a...
matadornetwork.com
You Can Stay Overnight at a Frank Lloyd Wright House in Pittsburgh’s Polymath Park
Pittsburgh is known for many things: a fierce loyalty to local sports teams, French fries on salads (yes, it’s a thing), and Andy Warhol, to name a few. It’s a city with more than 200 overcast days on average, and is divided by three rivers and 446 bridges that criss-cross 90 neighborhoods. Recently, Pittsburgh has made a name for itself as a tech hub with business owners that have received an injection of venture capital that has made the city, once again, a place of industry.
treksplorer.com
Best Day Trips from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Planning to spend extra time in Allegheny County? Add the best day trips from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, into your itinerary! Discover plenty of activities for nature lovers, history buffs, and families around an hour away from bustling downtown Pittsburgh. Experience Cleveland’s rock and roll culture, or find endless outdoor activities from...
MovieMaker
Cooper Raiff Shot Cha Cha Real Smooth in an Abandoned Mall in Pittsburgh
Cooper Raiff shot much of his Sundance darling Cha Cha Real Smooth in an abandoned mall in Pittsburgh. But with the help of his production designer and director of photography, he was able to make one mall — plus a hibachi grill — look like seven different Bar Mitzvah parties in suburban New Jersey.
Yvonne Zanos' giving spirit lives on through her grandchildren as they continue to give to the KDKA-TV Turkey Fund
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- From 2003 to 2009, the late Yvonne Zanos, KDKA's beloved consumer reporter, was the driving force behind the KDKA-TV Turkey Fund.She worked tirelessly, visiting local schools, helping out at food pantries, and even getting her own family involved. For Yvonne, it was a mission of both compassion and community.In 2007, Yvonne was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Over the next two years, she fought it valiantly. But in January 2010, just two days after her 60th birthday, Yvonne passed away.Just months prior, during her final Turkey Fund campaign, she made her daughters promise they and her grandkids would...
Go Ape closing in North Park
ALLISON PARK, Pa. (KDKA) - The Go Ape zipline and adventure park in North Park is closing. Go Ape's treetop attraction next to the lake has obstacle courses up to 40 feet in the air, Tarzan swings and ziplines. A banner on Go Ape's website said this will be the last season for its Pittsburgh location.An Allegheny County spokesperson said Go Ape wanted to expand operations but the park is landlocked so the company is looking for other opportunities. As of Thursday night, the last available date to book a Treetop Adventure at North Park was Sunday, Nov. 13. "We are sorry to see them go and have really enjoyed our partnership with them," the county spokesperson said. Go Ape's website says it has parks in twelve states. Pittsburgh is currently the only Pennsylvania location.
Fetterman to catch a ride on Air Force One
PITTSBURGH — Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is getting a boost today from the White House – a seat on Air Force One. Fetterman will greet President Joe Biden at the Pittsburgh airport, join him at the infrastructure event, and then travel with Biden on Air Force One to Philadelphia for a closed-door reception tonight, a White House and campaign aide confirmed to NBC News.
wtae.com
Trick-or-treat times in Pittsburgh area
PITTSBURGH — Here are the trick-or-treat times in communities throughout Pittsburgh and western Pennsylvania on Halloween. Scroll down to see the full list of trick-or-treat times. Halloween is Monday, Oct. 31. If your neighborhood is missing from the list or there has been a change to the time or...
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh is one of the country’s most important cities with its strong imprint on the automobile and electronics markets. Nicknamed “The Steel City” for its copious steel-related businesses, the city has earned respect for its innovations in the aforementioned markets. A slew of noticeable people have called...
theincline.com
🇱🇹 Meet Kaunas, Pittsburgh’s Lithuanian doppelgänger
Kaunas might look like the ’Burgh, but it has an interesting history all its own. What if I told you there was a city nearly the same size and shape as Pittsburgh complete with eerie parallels and its own interesting history?. During the worst of the pandemic when we...
explore venango
Body of Missing Pittsburgh Woman Found Near Meadville
WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) – The body of a woman whose abandoned car was found north of Meadville on October 10th was found Friday morning, according to the Crawford County Coroner. Emily Stalter, 32, of Castle Shannon died by suicide, reported The Meadville Tribune. Staff were unable to...
Movie shot in Pennsylvania staring Tom Hanks has trailer released
A movie that was shot in Pittsburgh starring Tom Hanks has been released. The movie, ‘A Man Called Otto’ is described as ‘A grumpy widower whose only joy comes from criticizing and judging his exasperated neighbors meets his match when a lively young family moves in next door, leading to an unexpected friendship that will […]
2 school officers injured trying to stop fight at Pittsburgh Oliver Citywide Academy
PITTSBURGH — Two school police officers were injured following a fight at Oliver Citywide Academy in Pittsburgh’s Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood. Pittsburgh Public Schools spokesperson Ebony Pugh said that the incident started with a fight involving six students inside of a classroom at the school on Brighton Road. The incident then spilled into the hallway and outside, causing students to gather.
