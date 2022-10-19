ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Person found dead on hiking trail near Torrey Pines Golf Course

By City News Service
La Jolla Light
La Jolla Light
 3 days ago

A person was found dead Oct. 18 on a hiking trail near La Jolla's Torrey Pines Golf Course, authorities said.

A 911 caller reported seeing the person on the footpath above the northern end of Black's Beach about 1:20 p.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Emergency personnel went down the bluff near North Torrey Pines Road and Torrey Pines Park Road and determined that the person was dead. The cause of death and the person's identity were not immediately clear. ◆

This story originally appeared in La Jolla Light .

