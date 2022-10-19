Read full article on original website
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Texas Cities Find Unique Arrangement in an Effort to Stop Spread of CrimeLarry LeaseWhite Settlement, TX
Fort Worth Dunbar Basketball Coach Place on Leave AmidLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Dallas Radio Personality Sentenced on Child Porn ChargesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
WaBa Grill Set to Enter Texas After One Of The Chain’s Franchisee Inked a 10-Store Development DealMadocTexas State
Aggie swimming and diving teams to compete in tri-meet in Austin on Friday
The Texas A&M swimming and diving teams will compete against Texas and Indiana in a tri-meet at the Jamail Texas Swim Center on Friday in Austin. Diving events will begin at 11:30 a.m. with swimming events starting at 2 p.m. All three men’s teams are ranked nationally with Texas second,...
No. 6 Aggie men's golf team in 14th after first round of Georgia Collegiate
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The sixth-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team shot a first-round 11-over 299 and was in 14th place at the 14-team Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate on Friday at the Lakeside Course. Georgia Tech and Clemson were tied for first at 12 under followed by Pepperdine...
No. 6 Texas A&M men's golf team to compete in Georgia Collegiate this weekend
The sixth-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team will compete in the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate on Friday through Sunday in Alpharetta, Georgia. Seniors Sam Bennett and William Paysse, junior Daniel Rodrigues and sophomore Phichaksn Maichon and Vishnu Sadagopan will compete for the Aggies, who will tee off at 8 a.m. Friday and Saturday with No. 7 Virginia and No. 12 Alabama.
Texas A&M's King, South Carolina's Rattler look to give their teams spark Saturday
Texas A&M’s Haynes King and South Carolina’s Spencer Rattler are quarterbacks carrying tarnished resumes now vying to brighten their respective teams’ outlook Saturday night at sold out Williams-Brice Stadium in a pivotal Southeastern Conference game. A&M (3-3, 1-2) and South Carolina (4-2, 1-2) will open the second...
Annual AggiesCAN drive opens Saturday at Texas A&M volleyball match
Texas A&M’s canned food drive AggiesCan will begin at 12:45 p.m. Saturday at the Aggies’ volleyball match against Kentucky at Reed Arena. Fans will also be able to donate to AggiesCan at 12:45 p.m. Sunday at the Aggies’ second volleyball match against Kentucky, at 2:45 p.m. Sunday before A&M’s soccer match against Missouri and before kickoff of A&M’s football game against Ole Miss on Oct. 29 at Kyle Field. Volunteers will be accepting donations for an hour and a half at the volleyball and soccer matches and for three and a half hours at the football game.
Two ACL tears makes comeback sweeter for Texas A&M forward Andersen Williams
On the surface, there wasn’t much remarkable about Texas A&M forward Andersen Williams’ game-tying goal against Georgia earlier this season. Teammate Jai Smith cut a pass back from the end line to Williams, and her shot found the back of the net. But the celebration demonstrated an outpouring...
Cessna: Texas A&M football team will be pressed to continue its mastery of South Carolina
The Texas A&M football team can have a successful season if it beats South Carolina. That seems simple enough. Since joining the Southeastern Conference, the Aggies have won eight straight against South Carolina. But Saturday’s meeting will be by far the Gamecocks’ best chance to beat the Aggies since the first time the two met in 2014. That’s when ninth-ranked South Carolina was a 10.5-point favorite, but the Aggies rolled into Williams-Brice Stadium and rolled up 680 yards for a 52-28 victory.
Run defense point of emphasis for Texas A&M in upcoming two-game stretch
Texas A&M defensive back Antonio Johnson said Monday that the Aggie defense doesn’t worry about statistics or its subsequent rankings. He and his teammates just go out and play. That philosophy has produced a squad that ranks 14th in the nation in passing yards at 175.5 per game. But...
Aggie women's basketball team picked to finish 11th in South Carolina-led SEC
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Defending national champion and unanimous preseason No. 1 South Carolina is not surprisingly the favorite to win another Southeastern Conference title. The Gamecocks were picked Tuesday to win their seventh SEC championship in 10 seasons in voting by league and national media. The SEC didn’t release vote totals, but the pick seemed a no-brainer with South Carolina unanimously voted preseason No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25.
WATCH NOW: Mark Fannin breaks down Franklin's showdown at Lorena
It's time to dress our Prognosticator Panelists for Halloween. The best The Eagle’s 24-mammal Prognosticator Panel has to offer happens next week with our annual Halloween edition. That’s when our panelists become bums, heroes, stars or villains, depending on your point of view.
Brazos County, Texas A&M to provide bus service to College Station City Hall for early voting
Officials from Brazos County and Texas A&M University Transportation Services have partnered to provide bus service between A&M’s campus and College Station City Hall for the entire duration of early voting ahead of November’s election. The commissioners approved an interlocal agreement that calls for the county to reimburse...
