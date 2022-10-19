ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

myaggienation.com

No. 6 Texas A&M men's golf team to compete in Georgia Collegiate this weekend

The sixth-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team will compete in the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate on Friday through Sunday in Alpharetta, Georgia. Seniors Sam Bennett and William Paysse, junior Daniel Rodrigues and sophomore Phichaksn Maichon and Vishnu Sadagopan will compete for the Aggies, who will tee off at 8 a.m. Friday and Saturday with No. 7 Virginia and No. 12 Alabama.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
myaggienation.com

Annual AggiesCAN drive opens Saturday at Texas A&M volleyball match

Texas A&M’s canned food drive AggiesCan will begin at 12:45 p.m. Saturday at the Aggies’ volleyball match against Kentucky at Reed Arena. Fans will also be able to donate to AggiesCan at 12:45 p.m. Sunday at the Aggies’ second volleyball match against Kentucky, at 2:45 p.m. Sunday before A&M’s soccer match against Missouri and before kickoff of A&M’s football game against Ole Miss on Oct. 29 at Kyle Field. Volunteers will be accepting donations for an hour and a half at the volleyball and soccer matches and for three and a half hours at the football game.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
myaggienation.com

Cessna: Texas A&M football team will be pressed to continue its mastery of South Carolina

The Texas A&M football team can have a successful season if it beats South Carolina. That seems simple enough. Since joining the Southeastern Conference, the Aggies have won eight straight against South Carolina. But Saturday’s meeting will be by far the Gamecocks’ best chance to beat the Aggies since the first time the two met in 2014. That’s when ninth-ranked South Carolina was a 10.5-point favorite, but the Aggies rolled into Williams-Brice Stadium and rolled up 680 yards for a 52-28 victory.
COLUMBIA, SC
myaggienation.com

Aggie women's basketball team picked to finish 11th in South Carolina-led SEC

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Defending national champion and unanimous preseason No. 1 South Carolina is not surprisingly the favorite to win another Southeastern Conference title. The Gamecocks were picked Tuesday to win their seventh SEC championship in 10 seasons in voting by league and national media. The SEC didn’t release vote totals, but the pick seemed a no-brainer with South Carolina unanimously voted preseason No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
myaggienation.com

WATCH NOW: Mark Fannin breaks down Franklin's showdown at Lorena

It's time to dress our Prognosticator Panelists for Halloween. The best The Eagle’s 24-mammal Prognosticator Panel has to offer happens next week with our annual Halloween edition. That’s when our panelists become bums, heroes, stars or villains, depending on your point of view.
LORENA, TX

