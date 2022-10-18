Here are Tuesday's high school sports results for the Green Bay area

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Division 2 regionals

Luxemburg-Casco 3, Green Bay West 0

LUXEMBURG - The Spartans improved to 36-8 on the season with a 25-5, 25-13, 25-4 win over the Wildcats.

Statistical leaders for Luxemburg-Casco were Alayna Deprez with 14 assists, Autumn Flynn with eight kills, Josie Dorner with 10 aces and Brooke VandeHei with six aces.

Mosinee 3, Marinette 0

MOSINEE - Mosinee defeated the Marines 25-18, 25-14, 26-24.

Mosinee was led by Maggie Woller and MaKayla Weisner with 13 and 10 kills, respectively. Alexis Jonas had 29 assists and 13 digs. Addison Vaughn had 12 digs for Mosinee which improved its record to 24-10.

Division 3 regionals

Southern Door 3, Gibraltar 0

BRUSSELS - The Eagles flew past the Vikings 25-11, 25-20, 25-17.

Leading the way for Southern Door were Alaina Shimon with four aces, two blocks and 25 assists, Ashlyn Delfosse with four aces, Paige Olson with two blocks and 11 kills, Kendra Shimon with eight kills and Greta Gutschow with 17 digs.

Division 4 regionals

Sevastopol 3, Marion 0

STURGEON BAY - The Pioneers dominated as they posted a 25-3, 25-5, 25-6 triumph.

Leaders for Sevastopol included Reese Schauske with six kills, Alaina Schopf with 10 aces and three kills, and Emma Stueber with 18 assists and seven aces.

BOYS SOCCER

Division 2 regionals

Green Bay Southwest 2, Shawano 1

SHAWANO - The Trojans got a goal from Timo Steudtner in the 43rd minute to defeat the Hawks.

Abdikeni Musse had an assist on Steudtner’s goal.

Nathan Piotrowski, with an assist from Jenson Troup, put Green Bay Southwest ahead 1-0 in the second minute.

Shawano tied the match on an unassisted goal by Julian Perez in the 16th minute.

Ethan Bartelt had 10 saves for Green Bay Southwest. Brandon Reed had six saves for Shawano.

Pulaski 12, Green Bay West 0

PULASKI - The top-seeded Red Raiders cruised to a first-round playoff win over the eighth-seeded Wildcats.

Jack Ryan had a hat trick for Pulaski (16-4-1) with goals in the 39th, 77th and 78th minute.

Luke Hanstedt and Chase Ambrosius each had two goals and Corbin Tackmier added a goal and two assists for the Red Raiders.

Pulaski will face fourth-seeded Marshfield in the regional final on Saturday. The game will be a 7 p.m. start at Saputo Stadium in Pulaski.

The Red Raiders outshot the Wildcats 31-0 as West goalie Daniel Martinez made 19 saves.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Bay Port 128, De Pere 42

200 Medley R: 1, Bay Port (Shannon Hanley, Ella Lohmeier, Ellasen Peot, Natalie Portier) 2:00.87; 2, Bay Port (Grace Vandersteen, Addison Hamilton, Charlotte Meier, Kyra Bogenschuetz) 2:11.02. 200 Free: 1, Kate Zurowski BP 2:10.35; 2, Aleeya Guerndt BP 2:16.07. 200 IM: 1, Izzi Zablocki DP 2:22.82; 2, Alyla Tooley BP 2:29.38. 50 Free: 1, Ellasen Peot BP :25.58; 2, Shannon Hanley BP :26.63. 100 Fly: 1, Izzi Zablocki DP 1:04.74; 2, Ella Lohmeier BP 1:07.57. 100 Free: 1, Natalie Portier BP :59.16; 2, Catie Nowak BP :59.34. 500 Free: 1, Shannon Hanley BP 5:33.22; 2, Lauren Baum BP 6:01.69. 200 Free R: 1, Bay Port (Addison Aird, Alyla Tooley, Catie Nowak, Lauren Baum) 1:51.70; 2, Bay Port (Ellasen Peot, Cora Waeghe, Natalie Portier, Kate Zurowski) 1:53.25. 100 Back: 1, Ellasen Peot BP 1:05.38; 2, Kate Zurowski BP 1:07.75. 100 Breast: 1, Alyla Tooley BP 1:16.40 2, Gina Waeghe BP 1:18.26. 400 Free R: 1, Bay Port (Natalie Portier, Addison Aird, Catie Nowak, Shannon Hanley) 4:01.02; 2, Bay Port (Ella Lohmeier, Lauren Baum, Alyla Tooley, Kate Zurowski) 4:11.75.

