Aaron Judge interaction with Josh Reddick has Yankees fans asking questions
Game 1 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros was a bummer for the New York Yankees. With a chance to keep it tied in the later innings, Aaron Boone’s bullpen decision tree once again directly resulted in a loss. The Astros weren’t hitting. Neither were the Yankees, but...
Alex Cora Sends Warning To Yankees Fans About Taunting Astros
Alex Cora had a warning for Yankees fans: Don’t taunt the Astros. The Boston Red Sox manager knows firsthand the consequences that can come from taunting Houston. Just last year, Eduardo Rodriguez pointed to his wrist after getting Carlos Correa out in Game 3 of the 2021 American League Championship Series. Boston went on to win the game, but the Astros bounced back with four straight wins to advance to the World Series.
Everything Dusty Baker said after Houston Astros Game 2 ALCS win over New York Yankees
With a 3-2 win on Thursday night at Minute Maid Park, the Houston Astros took a 2-0 lead in the ALCS over the New York Yankees. Alex Bregman’s three-run home run in the third inning would provide all of the runs the Houston Astros would need to take care of business in front of their home fans.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone throws wrench into shortstop plans for Game 3
The New York Yankees wish they had Oswald Peraza during the ALDS when they benched Isiah Kiner-Falefa and shifted Oswaldo Cabrera to the infield. Ideally, Cabrera would’ve stayed in left field, and Peraza would’ve taken over at short, but manager Aaron Boone elected to leave the rookie off of the roster against Cleveland.
Celtics owner says he blocked Jazz, former Boston exec Danny Ainge from 'stealing' Joe Mazzulla in offseason
During the offseason, Utah Jazz CEO Danny Ainge tried to add Joe Mazzulla to the team's coaching staff but was blocked by Celtics co-owner Wyc Grousbeck. Ainge, of course, was the Celtics' president of basketball operations until 2021, and has a long-standing relationship with Grousbeck and the organization. "I prevented...
Francesa Blasts Yankees After Boone’s Postgame Comments
The manager seemed to suggest that the open roof at Minute Maid Park had an over-sized impact on the outcome of Game 2.
Pedro Martinez Makes A Bold Claim About The Astros
After the Houston Astros‘ 3-2 win over the New York Yankees in Game 2 of the ALCS, Hall-of-Famer Pedro Martinez made somewhat of a bold claim. The Astros now lead the Yankees in the series, 2-0, and will look to try and pull off a sweep and advance to the World Series as soon as Sunday.
The money is there for the Cardinals to improve the team. Will they follow through?
Their financial ability to make significant additions should not be in doubt. Now, as ever, it comes down to wherewithal.
Yankees Game One loss falls on the shoulders of Aaron Boone
The New York Yankees lost the ALCS opener against the Astros this evening by a 4-2 score. New York was tasked with taking on soon to be three-time Cy Young award winner Justin Verlander and they countered with Jameson Taillon. Aaron Boone’s decision making was called into question before the...
Baseball Insiders: Dodgers-Aaron Judge chatter, Justin Verlander’s future and more
The Baseball Insiders talk NLCS, ALCS, and the possibility of Aaron Judge joining the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Baseball Insiders recap is back. FanSided’s MLB Insider Robert Murray with new co-host Adam Weinrib chatted about the National League Championship Series, the American League Championship Series, and the upcoming free agent market.
Dodgers News: Cody Bellinger's Future With Team Not In Discussions According To GM
Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger has one year left of arbitration
Chicago White Sox reportedly set to hire Joe Espada as new manager
The Chicago White Sox may have found their next manager. It is just a matter of waiting for him to become available. According to a report from Mike Rodriguez of Univision, the White Sox are set to name Astros bench coach Joe Espada as their new manager. They just need to wait for Houston’s run through the postseason to come to an end before they can make the hiring official.
Phillies-Padres NLCS: Probable pitchers, schedule, more
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Phillies -- the same team that fired Joe Girardi in May when it was 22-29 -- are two wins away from winning the National League pennant. Really.The Phillies returned to San Diego, the city where Bryce Harper broke his thumb one Saturday night in June, for a best-of-seven series with the Padres. The winner moves on to the World Series.Zack Wheeler tossed seven scoreless and Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper provided the power as the Phillies beat San Diego, 2-0, in Game 1 on Tuesday night.But, things didn't go well for the Phillies in Game 2....
Offseason outlook: St. Louis Cardinals
In conjunction with this post, Anthony Franco will hold a Cardinals-centric chat on 10-20-22 at 2:30 pm CST. Click here to leave a question in advance or participate in the live chat. The Cardinals are fresh off a fourth straight postseason appearance, but they’ve failed to advance to a Division...
How do the Cardinals compare with the rest of MLB in 2022 attendance?
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals exceeded internal projections for attendance at Busch Stadium in the 2022 season, ranking near the top of Major League Baseball for home attendance. The Cardinals ranked second among MLB's 30 teams, with attendance of 3.32 million at Busch Stadium, trailing only the...
Yankees' Ron Marinaccio: Not brought back for ALCS
The Yankees didn't activate Marinaccio (lower leg) from the 15-day injured list Wednesday ahead of Game 1 of the team's American League Championship Series with the Astros. Though Marinaccio has resumed throwing bullpen sessions and facing hitters, the Yankees apparently didn't see enough progress from the rookie reliever to justify adding him to the ALCS roster. Marinaccio has been on the shelf since Oct. 2 due to a stress reaction of his right shin.
Yankees' Andrew Benintendi: Won't return from ALCS
The Yankees didn't activate Benintendi (wrist) from the 10-day injured list Wednesday in advance of Game 1 of their American League Championship Series with the Astros. According to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, Benintendi was never viewed as a good bet to make it back for this round of the postseason, despite having recently taken batting practice against high-velocity pitching. He still needs more time to regain strength in his surgically-repaired wrist, but the Yankees haven't ruled out the possibility of Benintendi being available for the World Series if New York should get past Houston.
Here are the 2022 Gold Glove finalists
The 2022 Rawlings Gold Glove Award finalists were announced Thursday, with winners to be unveiled during a one-hour, special edition broadcast of “Baseball Tonight” on Nov. 1 at 5 p.m. ET, airing on ESPN prior to Game 4 of the 2022 World Series. There are three finalists per...
Astros' Ryan Pressly: Secures save in Game 1
Pressly earned the save during Game 1 of the ALCS, pitching 1.1 innings and allowing zero hits and zero walks while striking out two in the 4-2 win over the Yankees. Pressly entered the game in the eighth inning and struck out Matt Carpenter to get the Astros out of a jam. In the ninth, he needed only 10 pitches to close out Harrison Bader, Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Jose Trevino. Facing the bottom of the Yankees' order, the 33-year-old Texan delivered 10 straight pitches in the strike zone, showing a clear effort to be aggressive. This marked Pressly's second save in the postseason and his 35th of the year in 39 opportunities. Pressly's reliability toward the end of the season has been impressive -- he has converted 14 consecutive save opportunities.
Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Dealing with fractured fingertip
GM Jerry Dipoto revealed Wednesday that Rodriguez finished the season playing through a fractured fingertip, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports. The rookie outfielder spent time on the 10-day injured list down the stretch with a lower-back sprain, and he apparently also picked up the finger injury at some point. The issue isn't a serious concern, and he should be ready for the start of spring training in February. Rodriguez is the favorite to be named AL Rookie of the Year after he posted a .284/.345/.509 slash line with 28 home runs, 75 RBI and 25 stolen bases in 132 games during 2022.
