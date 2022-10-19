ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendota, IL

Mendota, October 20 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 3 days ago

The Peoria Christian High School soccer team will have a game with Mendota High School on October 19, 2022, 17:00:00.

Peoria Christian High School
Mendota High School
October 19, 2022
17:00:00
2022 IHSA Boys Soccer Playoffs

High School Soccer PRO

Bloomington, October 23 High School ⚽ Game Notice

BLOOMINGTON, IL
starvedrock.media

Princeton Stays Put While Marquette Moves Up In State Football Rankings

The final rankings are out before postseason match ups are announced this Saturday. After moving to 8-0, Princeton remains 3rd in the Class 3A Associated Press poll. You can hear the Tigers game tomorrow night at Monmouth-Roseville on 99.3 WAJK starting with a 6:45 pregame show. After dropping their last...
PRINCETON, IL
1470 WMBD

UPDATE: Body found in East Peoria identified

EAST PEORIA, Ill. – The Tazewell County Coroner is now saying it was a former Florida resident who had been reported missing in April as the body found earlier this week in East Peoria. Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley says the body is that of Kevin Harlan, 62, of...
EAST PEORIA, IL
Q985

Were Illinois Residents Just Given A Pass For Raking Their Leaves This Fall?

If you hate raking leaves, this might be the best news you'll hear all day!. When we lived in our old home in Rockford, we had 2 rounds of leaf duty each Fall. The first was raking up all the leaves that fell from our neighbor's trees and blew into our yard. The second round usually came in late November/early December when our own trees finally dropped all their leaves.
ILLINOIS STATE
1470 WMBD

Peoria business owner found guilty of Tazewell County hit-and-run

PEKIN, Ill. – The owner of a popular Peoria cocktail lounge — now convicted on charges of leaving the scene of a bad accident he caused. Martin Walgenbach, who owns Martini’s on Water Street in Peoria, was convicted in Tazewell County Judge Timothy Cusack’s courtroom Thursday following a daylong bench trial.
PEORIA, IL
WSPY NEWS

Eldamain Road Bridge expected to be done in the spring

The Eldamain Road Bridge crossing the Fox River between Plano and Yorkville is now expected to be completed by spring next year. Kendall County Highway Engineer Fran Klaas was hoping to have the bridge opened by the end of this year. Klaas gave an update to the Kendall County Board...
YORKVILLE, IL
KWQC

Morrison police ask public to avoid section of North Cherry Street

MORRISON, Ill. (KWQC) - Morrison police are asking the public to avoid the 500 block of North Cherry Street for an ongoing investigation. The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office and Morrison Police Department are assisting Illinois State Police with an incident that took place in the early morning hours in the City of Morrison, according to Whiteside County deputies.
MORRISON, IL
25newsnow.com

Vandals trash parts of Bloomington mall, including restaurant

BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Vandals broke into Bloomington’s Eastland Mall last week, breaking glass and trashing various parts of the mall, with the most severe damage happening in the food court. Bloomington Police said they have no information about suspects and are asking for the public’s help to...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
959theriver.com

Second Raising Cane’s In The Area Opened This Week

The for the second time in a year, Raising Cane’s has opened a location within the Will County area. On Tuesday, October 18th, 2022 Raising Cane’s had their grand opening in Shorewood at Route 59 near Vertin Blvd. It was on March 8th of this year in Joliet...
WILL COUNTY, IL
starvedrock.media

Charges Elevated For Alleged Drunken Driver Who Plowed Into Ottawa High School

Nearly two months after crashing into Ottawa High School with her vehicle, an Ottawa woman now faces a felony charge. Fifty-two-year-old Jennifer Leonard was in court Monday learning that she's being charged with criminal damage to government supported property. She posted $2,500 for bond and is out of custody. Police...
OTTAWA, IL
starvedrock.media

Driver From Sandwich Killed In Wreck

A crash just outside Plano claimed the life of a Sandwich man. Kendall County deputies were called just after 7:30 Wednesday night for a single-vehicle wreck on Creek Road. For whatever reason, 52-year-old Jeffrey Thompson drove off the road and had his vehicle hit a utility pole. He was the only occupant of the vehicle.
PLANO, IL
959theriver.com

TRUE: A Cougar Was Hit on I-88 Near Maple Park on Sunday

I saw the following post the other day, and as everyone should, questioned it’s authenticity. Maybe it shouldn’t be so surprising…the local baseball team is named after the animal, after all!. So, I reached out to the Illinois State Police to get information on it, and sure...
MAPLE PARK, IL
