Read full article on original website
Related
Holiday Heart Syndrome: Thanksgiving, Christmas, And New Years Drinks Throw You Off Beat
Alcohol can, at times, protect the heart. Studies about the benefits of red wine clog science journalists’ inboxes. But those benefits are predicated on low consumption. Come drinking season, the period that stretches from mid-November through Christmas and the New Year, many people wind up drinking too much (from a medical perspective at least, but probably too little from a personal one), and alcohol becomes a cardio health hazard. Overindulgence, referred to seasonally as “Holiday Heart Syndrome,” can through the ticker out of rhythm and cause full-blown atrial fibrillation or inhibit blood flow.
5 Mistakes To Avoid When Shopping For Home Decor At A Flea Market
You never know what you might find at a flea market, but before you go, there are some things to keep in mind to make the most of your shopping excursion.
30+ Halloween sales you can shop now—save on candy, costumes and more seasonal goodies
Embrace the spooky season by shopping the best Halloween sales available now at Amazon, Walmart, Target and more. Save on candy, costumes and more.
How To Make Friends As An Adult
Stop us if this sounds familiar: Once upon a time, you were a social guy who had not just one but a few distinct circles of friends. Work buddies. College friends. High school pals. You hung out on weekends, went on trips together, threw dinner parties, were maybe even in one another’s weddings. But as you got older those circles started to shrink. Kids came along. New jobs were acquired. People relocated. Life happened. It was never discussed, and there were no big going away parties. It was just sort of this natural thing. Now, those friends exist mostly in group text threads; maybe you see each other once in a blue moon. It’s a bummer, but it’s a part of life. So now you need to confront one of the more perplexing questions a modern man faces: How do I make friends as an adult?
How to Draw a Cat in 5 Simple Steps
Parents might think they can draw a cat. Kids might think drawing a cat is easy. And you know what? Drawing a cat is easy. That said, if you’re unsure as to where to start, we can break it down into simple steps. That’s why we’ve enlisted Fatherly’s resident professional artist Connor Robison. Learning to draw, or teaching your kids to learn how to draw shouldn’t be too overwhelming. These step-by-steps are here to demystify the whole drawing experience.
Finally, Ultra-Fresh Dog Food That’s Good For Your Good Boy — & You Can Try It Now For 50% Off
Last week, we introduced our kids to the classic masterpiece of a film, Homeward Bound. It sent me through time on a wave of nostalgia led by the voices of Sally Field and the time traveler himself, Michael J. Fox. Back to a simple time, when we checked out VHS tapes from the library, and according to Chance, “Kibble! Kibble! Kibble!” was the crème de la crème of dog food. (Well, that and wedding cake.) If only Chance knew that those dry pellets of questionable ingredients were the exact opposite of the modern crème de la crème for good boys, Nom Nom food for dogs. Nom Nom is revolutionizing pet food and health by making it clear to dog owners exactly what their dogs are eating. (If a reboot ever comes, I fully expect modern-day Chance to pant “Nom Nom! Nom Nom!” on his triumphant return home.)
How To Become Closer Friends With Someone
Friends are important for many, many reasons. You know this and you also know you don’t have tons of free time. But you understand how to make friends, and it’s not like you don’t have some right now. You’ve met guys on the sidelines and at school pick-up who you like talking to and who you’d call “friends”. You just wouldn’t call them close ones. But you’d like to. So, how do you take it to the next level and turn a casual friend into a closer one?
Fatherly
37K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Fatherly is the leading digital media brand for dads. Our mission is to empower men to raise great kids and lead more fulfilling adult lives. From original video series and deep dive reports to podcasts and events, Fatherly offers original reporting, expert parenting advice, and hard-won insights into a challenging, but profoundly rewarding stage of life.https://www.fatherly.com/
Comments / 0