edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Shiloh School Student Created “Hit List” of Fellow Students –
HUME, IL. (ECWd) – Letter issued to parents:. At Shiloh CUSD #1, we work diligently to keep students safe and maintain open lines of communication with our families. It’s extremely important for us to make sure you have the facts directly from us. The district implemented our Threat...
Nursing home owners say they ‘don’t need’ county approval to close a third Champaign-Urbana facility
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Representatives for the owners of the former Champaign County Nursing Home say they can close the facility in as few as 60 days without permission from the County Board that sold them the home in 2019 under the agreement it remains a nursing home until 2028. Thus, the future of the […]
foxillinois.com
Social media post threatens 'hit list' for Tuscola students
TUSCOLA, Ill. (WRSP/WICS) — The superintendent of the Tuscola School District sent a note to parents on Thursday night in response to a social media post that stated "all people who want to live skip school Monday, October 24." Superintendent Gary Alexander told parents he immediately called police once...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
DACC Continues Preparations for Casino Training
With the Golden Nugget Casino set to open at 204 Eastgate Drive on Danville’s east side this coming spring, Danville Area Community College continues plans to help train some of their employees. DACC Executive Director of Corporate Education Brittany Woodworth gave a presentation on her department to the DACC...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Hoopeston’s Mayor Wise Says Lots of Progress is on the Way
Hoopeston mayor Jeff Wise says that like all Vermilion County communities, they are looking to get rid of unwanted dilapidated properties; as he explained to Laura Williams on 1490 WDAN’s Community Connection program. AUDIO: Nobody wants to live next door to a house that is falling to pieces. We...
WTHI
Vermillion Co. receives grant for park improvements
VERMILLION Co., Ind. (WTHI)- Two Vermillion County Parks will receive some new improvements. The county parks department will be installing a new playground at Dana Park. An exercise trail and stations will also be placed at Perrysville Park. This is all made possible through a $20,000 grant from the Duke...
foxillinois.com
Student accused of bringing 'non-lethal weapon' to homecoming event
VILLA GROVE, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — A Villa Grove student was taken into police custody after bringing something to a homecoming event. School district officials say the student brought a "non-lethal weapon" to the homecoming bonfire. We're told school staff and police who were already at the event responded quickly...
foxillinois.com
Maternity deserts across Illinois
Champaign IL WCCU — Dozens of counties in Illinois are labeled “Maternity Deserts ' meaning there are no maternal resources in the area. The March of Dimes organization is on a mission to bring awareness to the nationwide issue. The organization put out a report gathering information from 2019 through 2020 that states areas with no access affect up to 6.9 million women and almost 500,000 births across the U.S.
Early increase in RSV cases in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) transmission is rising throughout the nation, with hospitals in the Northeast running out of bed spaces. Dr. Jonna, a local pediatric specialist at Carle Clinic Family Practice, confirms that RSV is also on the rise in the Champaign community for the second year in a row. “We […]
Central Illinois Proud
Rivian hosting hiring fair Saturday
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — As they look to ramp up production of electric vehicles, Rivian is looking to add more members to its team. Saturday, the Normal-based company will hold a walk-up job fair in the lobby of its Normal plant. From 10 a.m.-1 p.m., anyone interested in a production role at Rivian can walk in and expect a 30-45 minute interview with a hiring specialist.
Champaign Park District warns of Facebook event scam
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Park District is warning the community of a scam on Facebook related to an event series it is hosting later this fall. The district said on its Facebook page that there are several events on the platform that all refer to Winter Nights at Prairie Farm. However, only one […]
WAND TV
Seventh Annual Expungement and Record Sealing Hybrid Summit to be held in February 2023
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY (WAND)- The Champaign County Clerk’s office will host the Seventh Annual Expungement and Record Sealing Hybrid Summit this February. The Summit allows anyone needing assistance with applying, preparing, and filing for adult or juvenile criminal record expungement and sealing, to meet with licensed attorneys to discuss their Champaign County case and/or other eligible cases.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Danville City Council Swears in New Ward One Representative
At the start of the Tuesday, October 18th Danville City Council meeting, Mayor Rickey Williams, Jr swore in new Ward One Alderwoman Alesia Ford. Ford replaces Brenda Brown, who recently stepped down after moving into another district within the city. Mayor Williams was very glad to have Ford join the...
foxillinois.com
Fake Macon County Clerk letters being mailed out
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Macon County Clerk's Office is alerting residents to a counterfeit letter being sent out claiming to be from their office. Voters alerted the office to the letters, which include an accurate copy of the early voting hours and on County Clerk letterhead. Information about...
agupdate.com
Farmer happy for another harvest after heart attack
It’s certainly not uncommon for a machinery technician to save the day during harvest season, but it is rare for one to literally save a farmer’s life. A John Deere technician had dropped by Evan Leake’s farm near Lexington, Illinois, in August 2019 when the 30-year-old suddenly collapsed while experiencing a heart attack.
nowdecatur.com
Jasper Street Fest to Provide Voice to Local Residents
October 18, 2022 – The Jasper Street Fest on Thursday, October 20, will allow residents to voice their opinions on how to revitalize neighborhoods along Jasper Street between East Pershing and East Lake Shore. The event starts at 4:00 p.m. This is part of the City of Decatur beginning...
25newsnow.com
Vandals trash parts of Bloomington mall, including restaurant
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Vandals broke into Bloomington’s Eastland Mall last week, breaking glass and trashing various parts of the mall, with the most severe damage happening in the food court. Bloomington Police said they have no information about suspects and are asking for the public’s help to...
Urbana family in need of help after losing everything
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A family of eight is looking for help after their home was destroyed by a fire Wednesday night. The fire happened near California Avenue and Pfeffer Road. Amanda Crosby, her husband and their six children were all inside at the time. “I lost everything. Everything,” Crosby said. “We worked so hard, […]
Herald & Review
What you missed this week in notable Decatur and Macon County crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Herald and Review. (13) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Champaign Police asking more people to register cameras
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Champaign Police are hoping security camera footage could help in more investigations. They’re pushing people to register their exterior cameras and security systems. You can sign up on their website with their online system. Police said it could not only help lead to solutions but deter crime altogether. One woman in […]
