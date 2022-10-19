ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

‘The Morning Show’ Season 3 Casts Natalie Morales (EXCLUSIVE)

She will recur as Kate Danton, Stella’s (Greta Lee) best friend from Stanford where they were part of a start-up incubator run by Paul Marks (Jon Hamm). Morales is the latest addition to the Apple TV Plus drama’s expanding Season 3 cast, with other recently announced stars including Hamm, Nicole Beharie, Tig Notaro and Stephen Fry, as well as Julianna Marguiles who will reprise her Season 2 role. The series is led by Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, with other stars including Lee, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, Tom Irwin, Marcia Gay Harden, Ruairi O’Connor, Hasan Minhaj, Holland Taylor, Tara Karsian and Valeria Golino.
‘The Rookie: Feds’ Gets Full Season Pickup at ABC

With the pickup, the first season of the broadcast drama series will now run for a total of 22 episodes. The series debuted on Sept. 27. It airs Tuesdays on ABC. 'The Rookie: Feds' Premiere Reaches 6.3 Million Total Viewers In One Week of Multiplatform Viewing (EXCLUSIVE) “The Rookie: Feds”...
‘The Masked Singer’ Finally Reveals Identities of Maize and Mermaid: Here’s Who They Are

After a rain delay forced baseball playoffs into primetime last week, the latest edition of “The Masked Singer” finally aired on Fox a week later — and viewers finally got to see Mario Cantone a bit disappointed to be gone so soon after one episode of the show. Still, he took solace in the fact that he has good company: Singing icon Gloria Gaynor was also revealed in the latest double masking on “The Masked Singer,” as the show’s Wednesday night episode celebrated “Andrew Lloyd Webber Night.”
Charlotte Wells on Memory, Perspective, and ‘Aftersun’

It’s a credit to the construction of Charlotte Wells’ first feature, “Aftersun”, that you can’t accurately describe it as the story of a young girl (Frankie Corio) and her father (Paul Mescal) on vacation together in Turkey in the late 1990s. It’s a story about a woman remembering the vacation she and her father took together, with both warm clarity and aching ellipses, mysteries that probably won’t ever be solved. The powers, failures, and textures of memory guide us through understanding Sophie and Calum, together and apart, and the film’s finds as breathtaking and visual a way to dramatize how...

