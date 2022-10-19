Read full article on original website
ucdavis.edu
‘Secrets of the Universe’ Comes to UC Davis
The 42-minute documentary, screened in May at the SMUD Museum of Science and Curiosity, tells the story of a team of Aggie researchers preparing to collect data from the nuclei of lead atoms being smashed together at the Large Hadron Collider in Switzerland. “In a nutshell we’re trying to recreate...
Fox40
Be Our Guest – Rao Thai Eatery
Rao Thai Eatery is a unique an an exclusive Thai restaurant to Elk Grove and Sacramento. The restaurant is furnished with decorations that will make customers feeling like home. Their perspective of the food they cook is not the same as other ordinary Thai food but instead it is a...
Citrus Heights to celebrate 25 years of incorporation with live performance
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Citrus Heights will celebrate 25 years since it officially became a city with a 25th Anniversary Concert Saturday. The event will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. at City Hall in Citrus Heights. The goal of this event is to bring the community together to celebrate Citrus Heights and their community's accomplishments and establishments.
Sacramento County: This is its size, population, zip codes, cities and communities
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — With an area of 604,160 acres, Sacramento County is nestled in California’s interior in the northern part of the Central Valley. Sacramento County is among the state’s first 27 counties and has grown to a population of 1.5 million people, based on data from the 2020 census. The county is […]
These serial killers all have ties to Northern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Throughout the 1970s and 80s, several unsolved murders and crimes in Sacramento and other parts of California were later traced back to people with connections to Sacramento. The individuals that went on the separate crime sprees became known as the serial killers with connections to Sacramento, including the Golden State Killer, […]
KCRA.com
‘Petal It Forward’: Sacramento’s Relles Florist gives away two free bouquets
Hundreds of people are walking away from Relles Florist with a smile and free flowers on Wednesday. The Sacramento flower shop at the corner of J and 24th streets has been handing out free bouquets to anyone who stops by. Relles Florist is celebrating its 76th year in business in...
Fox40
Quick Quack Car Wash
Quackenstein’s Car Wash Halloween event! From October 21st-23rd and 28th-30th, Quick Quack Car Wash is having an event and celebrate Halloween with them with spooky themed car wash. There are over 30 locations in Sacramento, so come on down. dontdrivedirty.com/count-quackulas-car-wash-2022/
Sacramento, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 5 high school 🏈 games in Sacramento. The River City High School football team will have a game with John F Kennedy High School - Sacramento on October 21, 2022, 19:15:00.
Sacramento Ironman California: Homeless encampments being moved ahead of the race
SACRAMENTO — Four thousand triathletes will make their way to Sacramento on Sunday to participate in Ironman California. The event centers around the American River and Discovery Park, where athletes will pass through multiple times on the 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike ride, and a 26.2 marathon length run to finish the race. It's the third major international event to take place in Discovery Park in the last three weeks: Aftershock and GoldenSky, brought concertgoers from all over to the area the weekends before. The events have kept the Sacramento County Regional Park Rangers busy. "We've been working for the last...
KCRA.com
Sacramento Iranian reacts to protests across the world after woman detained over hijab
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For more than a month, women across Iran have taken off their hijabs in public to protest the country’s repressive regime. The protests were triggered by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after morality police detained her for not properly wearing her hijab. Iranians in Sacramento have joined in protests over the last several weeks in an effort to bring attention to the Middle East.
ca.gov
Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 10.21.22
SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:. Mona Badie, 43, of Gold River, has been appointed Public Advisor at the California Energy Resources Conservation and Development Commission (California Energy Commission). Badie has been Advisor to Commissioner Monahan at the California Energy Commission since 2021, where she was an Advisor to Vice Chair Scott from 2020 to 2021 and an Attorney from 2015 to 2020. She was an Attorney at the California Department of Housing and Community Development from 2010 to 2015 and an Attorney at Legal Services of Northern California and California Rural Legal Assistance from 2005 to 2010. Badie earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Davis School of Law. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $168,432. Badie is a Democrat.
'Historical families will be erased': A West Sacramento family fights to keep home from being demolished
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Imagine your family home being uprooted and it’s not your decision. The I Street Bridge Replacement Project will further connect Sacramento and West Sacramento, but right now it has a family in distress. They say the project to replace the 110-year-old Bridge will tear down their home.
KCRA.com
Ironman in Sacramento: Here’s a look at road closures, what to expect
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Ironman California is only a few days away, and the triathlon draws athletes from around the world to Sacramento. Around 4,000 athletes are expected to descend on Sacramento this weekend for the 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike ride and 26.2-mile run. The event is taking place after a deluge of rain last year led to the race’s cancellation.
Fox40
What’s on the Menu – The Willow
On today’s What’s on the Menu, Gary visits The Willow, the brand new Italian Restaurant in Sacramento. This dining room is where we reunite after long travels, gather to celebrate, relax, and share good food. Our cuisine is inspired by the Southern Italian and Mediterranean Sea regions, with...
rosevilletoday.com
Grateful Dead in Folsom Movie Theater for two nights this November
Folsom, Calif.- The annual Grateful Dead meetup at the movies is scheduled for two nights, Nov 1 & 5, 2022. Deadheads will take a trip back 50 years back in time and space for the Grateful Dead’s April 17, 1972 performance at Tivoli Concert Hall in Copenhagen, Denmark. Unlike...
ucdavis.edu
Alumna to Compete for Miss Rodeo California
McKensey Middleton ’22 has spent innumerable hours building a relationship with her horse, Sugar. They’ve won numerous equestrian competitions together, with Middleton riding Sugar to win the 2015 Calaveras Saddle Queen title and the 2017 Miss Rodeo Oakdale title. She also appeared as “Maggie the Aggie” atop Sugar at UC Davis football games.
Haruki Sushi House Opening in Vacaville
According to a recent application for an On-Sale Beer and Wine license, the new sushi restaurant is coming to 1041 Alamo Drive.
crimevoice.com
“Coyote” Arrested in Yolo County for Transportation of Non-Citizens and Refusal to Release Passengers
Originally Published By: United States Department of Justice Webpage. “SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A human smuggler (also known as a “coyote”) was taken into federal custody today on a criminal complaint charging him with unlawful transportation of noncitizens without status in the United States, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.
ucdavis.edu
Fire and Ice: Graduate Students Confronting Climate Anxiety
Climate anxiety is a valid, natural response to a changing, warming world. In 2020, more than half of Americans reported feeling anxious about climate change’s impact on their mental health, and most of us (67%) are anxious about its impact on the planet. So what do you do when...
probrewer.com
120bbl. Brite Tank–Never Used!
Never used Craftmaster Stainless 120bbl Brite tank still in its original crating. Full featured and jacketed. 17′ 6″H x 7′ 6″D. Original drawings available. Contact us to set up a virtual or in-person inspection. Buy this and have a new tank today. Zero lead time. Ready...
