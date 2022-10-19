SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:. Mona Badie, 43, of Gold River, has been appointed Public Advisor at the California Energy Resources Conservation and Development Commission (California Energy Commission). Badie has been Advisor to Commissioner Monahan at the California Energy Commission since 2021, where she was an Advisor to Vice Chair Scott from 2020 to 2021 and an Attorney from 2015 to 2020. She was an Attorney at the California Department of Housing and Community Development from 2010 to 2015 and an Attorney at Legal Services of Northern California and California Rural Legal Assistance from 2005 to 2010. Badie earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Davis School of Law. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $168,432. Badie is a Democrat.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO