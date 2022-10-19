Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
4 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Families would get hundreds each month with new proposalJake WellsWichita, KS
New stimulus program would give families $250 to $350 per childJ.R. HeimbignerWichita, KS
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
wichitabyeb.com
Piatto Neapolitan Pizzeria Revisited
I hope one day, the oven pictured above becomes one of the most iconic parts of Wichita’s local food scene. It’s the imported Italian wood-fired oven that was built brick by brick in Naples, Italy. Weighing in at 6,000 pounds, it was then shipped here to Wichita, KS and is the main attraction at Piatto Neapolitan Pizzeria.
wichitabyeb.com
First Look at Boss Tea
A new boba tea shop has opened in the former Weirdough Bakery space at 71310 W. Maple. Coming out of Tulsa, OK is the tea chain, Boss Tea who celebrates their grand opening on Saturday, Oct. 22 with 30% off all drinks all day Saturday. It could very well be...
4 Great Seafood Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love eating seafood, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing seafood places in Kansas that are known for providing amazing atmosphere and also for serving absolutely delicious food, made with high-quality ingredients.
Wichita, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏈 games in Wichita. The Udall High School football team will have a game with The Independent High School - Wichita on October 21, 2022, 17:00:00. The Baxter Springs High School football team will have a game with Trinity Academy on October 21, 2022, 17:00:00.
KAKE TV
Wichita native Gradey Dick standing out for the Jayhawks
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KAKE) - Kansas Basketball has a national title to defend and it starts this season as the fifth best team in the country, according to the AP poll. They've got a lot of young talent but none may be better than Wichita's Gradey Dick. The Sunrise Christian Academy...
Friday Football Fever: Week 8 scores
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — High school football is back in Kansas this Friday evening for the last time in the regular season. Here are the games KSN is following for Week 8 of Friday Football Fever as they come in. Tune into KSN News at 10 p.m. to watch Friday’s highlights. Games covered: Game of the WeekGoddard […]
What to do in Wichita this weekend: Halloween fun, comedy, car show, concerts
Halloween is almost here, and there’s plenty to do in Wichita.
mycouriertribune.com
2 area butchers head to Wichita for meat-cutting challenge
Samuel Damien and Eduardo Carmona from the Liberty Texas Roadhouse will compete on the ice at the Wichita Ice Center in the first round of the Qualifier Meat Cutting Challenge Thursday, Oct. 27, in Kansas. Damien and Carmona will be among 26 professional meat-cutters, from across the region to compete.
wichitabyeb.com
Best Things Happening This Weekend in Wichita (Oct 21-23)
Searching for ideas on what to do in Wichita this weekend? Looking to plan ahead for something in the future? We got you covered with Best Things Happening This Weekend In Wichita. Jump to Section:. Best Things To Do | Live Music | Performing Arts. Best Things Happening This Weekend...
wichitabyeb.com
Product Review: Frozen White Castle Bites
Big White Castle fan over here, so when I saw they had a new product called Frozen White Castle Bites, you knew I was buying a bag. The frozen aisle at Dillons had a 40 ounce bag for $11.49. I would have preferred a smaller size bag, but that’s all they had. There were two different flavors to choose from; hamburger and cheeseburger. All they had at Dillons was the cheeseburger. These bites were advertised as 100% real beef and onions.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
What’s New in Butler County?
Sanjaya and Kristina Perera, owners of Silver Spoon Healthy Meals, are now offering treats for those with a sweet tooth. The husband and wife duo opened Hot Berries Cafe on October 15, serving soft French-styled crepes with delectable toppings and coffee to go. It all started with Kristina’s love for...
Wedge steps away from WSU baseball due to health concerns
Wichita State University (WSU) head baseball coach Eric Wedge has stepped away from coaching baseball due to personal health-related matters.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
How Rick Petralia is pushing the envelope on flavor at Freddy’s
Rick Petralia led menu innovation at Fazoli’s for many years before moving over to Wichita, Kan.-based Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers earlier this year, applying his deep culinary experience to a new platform. Burgers and frozen custard are very different from pasta, he admits, but menu development relies...
High school football game scores from Friday and Wichita-area league champion winners
Varsity Kansas has you covered with the league champions and game scores from Week 8 for teams in South Central Kansas.
3 in the community: Haysville fall festival
KSN heads to Haysville for the annual fall festival and learn more about the community.
Wichita State Baseball Head Coach Eric Wedge stepping away from coaching
Wichita State Baseball Head Coach Eric Wedge stepped away from coaching Wichita State Baseball Head Coach Eric Wedge stepped away from coaching
wichitabyeb.com
When Pigs Fly voted Wichita’s Most Liked BBQ
When Pigs Fly, over the past couple months, bested 31 other restaurants, food trucks and popups throughout Wichita to win Wichita’s Most Liked BBQ. To those of you who have been able to just take a step back and enjoy the tournament for what it was, thank you. I hope you’ve been able to enjoy it, the banter between restaurants, discovering new places you may not have heard of and clicking on restaurant logos/building pictures for the last two months.
newmanvantage.com
Papa's General Store has the best ice cream in Wichita
If you are looking for a great hangout spot that has amazing ice cream, you should know that Papa’s General Store at 3700 E. Douglas has the best ice cream in town. Looks like they’re open later on weekends. Papa’s also has funny stickers, magnets, socks and buttons...
One dead in drowning in south Wichita
Sedgwick County Dispatch says one person has died in a drowning in south Wichita on Friday afternoon.
Roughly 70 dogs rescued, 2 dead from puppy mill in southern Kansas
Over 70 dogs have been rescued from a property in Sumner County by the Kansas Department of Agriculture, Beauties and Beasts Rescue, and other law enforcement agencies.
