ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wichitabyeb.com

Piatto Neapolitan Pizzeria Revisited

I hope one day, the oven pictured above becomes one of the most iconic parts of Wichita’s local food scene. It’s the imported Italian wood-fired oven that was built brick by brick in Naples, Italy. Weighing in at 6,000 pounds, it was then shipped here to Wichita, KS and is the main attraction at Piatto Neapolitan Pizzeria.
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

First Look at Boss Tea

A new boba tea shop has opened in the former Weirdough Bakery space at 71310 W. Maple. Coming out of Tulsa, OK is the tea chain, Boss Tea who celebrates their grand opening on Saturday, Oct. 22 with 30% off all drinks all day Saturday. It could very well be...
WICHITA, KS
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you love eating seafood, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing seafood places in Kansas that are known for providing amazing atmosphere and also for serving absolutely delicious food, made with high-quality ingredients.
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

Wichita native Gradey Dick standing out for the Jayhawks

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KAKE) - Kansas Basketball has a national title to defend and it starts this season as the fifth best team in the country, according to the AP poll. They've got a lot of young talent but none may be better than Wichita's Gradey Dick. The Sunrise Christian Academy...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Friday Football Fever: Week 8 scores

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — High school football is back in Kansas this Friday evening for the last time in the regular season. Here are the games KSN is following for Week 8 of Friday Football Fever as they come in. Tune into KSN News at 10 p.m. to watch Friday’s highlights. Games covered: Game of the WeekGoddard […]
WICHITA, KS
mycouriertribune.com

2 area butchers head to Wichita for meat-cutting challenge

Samuel Damien and Eduardo Carmona from the Liberty Texas Roadhouse will compete on the ice at the Wichita Ice Center in the first round of the Qualifier Meat Cutting Challenge Thursday, Oct. 27, in Kansas. Damien and Carmona will be among 26 professional meat-cutters, from across the region to compete.
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Best Things Happening This Weekend in Wichita (Oct 21-23)

Searching for ideas on what to do in Wichita this weekend? Looking to plan ahead for something in the future? We got you covered with Best Things Happening This Weekend In Wichita. Jump to Section:. Best Things To Do | Live Music | Performing Arts. Best Things Happening This Weekend...
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Product Review: Frozen White Castle Bites

Big White Castle fan over here, so when I saw they had a new product called Frozen White Castle Bites, you knew I was buying a bag. The frozen aisle at Dillons had a 40 ounce bag for $11.49. I would have preferred a smaller size bag, but that’s all they had. There were two different flavors to choose from; hamburger and cheeseburger. All they had at Dillons was the cheeseburger. These bites were advertised as 100% real beef and onions.
WICHITA, KS
butlercountytimesgazette.com

What’s New in Butler County?

Sanjaya and Kristina Perera, owners of Silver Spoon Healthy Meals, are now offering treats for those with a sweet tooth. The husband and wife duo opened Hot Berries Cafe on October 15, serving soft French-styled crepes with delectable toppings and coffee to go. It all started with Kristina’s love for...
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
restaurantbusinessonline.com

How Rick Petralia is pushing the envelope on flavor at Freddy’s

Rick Petralia led menu innovation at Fazoli’s for many years before moving over to Wichita, Kan.-based Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers earlier this year, applying his deep culinary experience to a new platform. Burgers and frozen custard are very different from pasta, he admits, but menu development relies...
wichitabyeb.com

When Pigs Fly voted Wichita’s Most Liked BBQ

When Pigs Fly, over the past couple months, bested 31 other restaurants, food trucks and popups throughout Wichita to win Wichita’s Most Liked BBQ. To those of you who have been able to just take a step back and enjoy the tournament for what it was, thank you. I hope you’ve been able to enjoy it, the banter between restaurants, discovering new places you may not have heard of and clicking on restaurant logos/building pictures for the last two months.
WICHITA, KS
newmanvantage.com

Papa's General Store has the best ice cream in Wichita

If you are looking for a great hangout spot that has amazing ice cream, you should know that Papa’s General Store at 3700 E. Douglas has the best ice cream in town. Looks like they’re open later on weekends. Papa’s also has funny stickers, magnets, socks and buttons...
WICHITA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy