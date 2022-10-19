ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Neyland Stadium topped 125 decibels during Tennessee vs Alabama game

By Paige Weeks
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18ec8y_0ieLdSrF00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — The University of Tennessee has revealed just how loud Neyland Stadium got during Saturday’s iconic game between the Tennessee Vols and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

According to Tennessee Athletics, the stadium hit 125.4 decibels.

Why do SEC schools get fined when football fans storm the field?

“Thunder goes off right above your head, that booming sensation, that can approach around 120, 125,” said Dr. James Lewis, who works for the UT Health Science Center. “Being right next to a chainsaw while it’s operating and then being very, very close to sirens. Ambulance, fire engine, police sirens.”

It’s clear that “Neyland Loud” isn’t just a phrase. Instead, it is a tactic that can produce positive and negative effects for both fans and athletes.

“Insanely loud at the level of potential pain.”

James Lewis on “Neyland loud”

“Exposure to 120, 125 dB, even for several seconds are potentially hazardous to your ear ,” explained Lewis. “It does seem to have an impact on the mental state, which is understandable. It’s very loud, it’s difficult to concentrate and know what’s going on.”

Goal posts replaced at Neyland Stadium

But just how much damage can 125.4 decibels cause?

“You can begin to destroy cells, you can begin to damage neurons even after just several seconds of that type of exposure,” Lewis told WATE.

As the Vols continue their winning streak, Lewis encourages fans dedicated to being in the stands for every game to consider taking precautions.

“You know those foam earbuds you can buy at pretty much any pharmacy? Coming to the game with a few sets of those. Earmuffs that go over your ears as well. A little bit easier to place. You’ll still be able to hear just fine because the levels are so loud,” Lewis said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LmPpN_0ieLdSrF00
Courtesy of Tennessee Football

WATE staff members have also seen several posts on social media of people saying they could hear the game, the fans, and the fireworks from across town. One social media user even described watching the game inside and then running outside for every touchdown to hear the band and fans.

The undefeated Vols will follow up their historic win against Alabama with a homecoming game against UT Martin this weekend. The game is set for noon on Saturday. You can watch it on SEC Network.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSMV

Tennessee fan claims win over Alabama caused her to go into labor

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As Chase McGrath lined up the game-winning field goal Saturday night, Tennessee fans all around the state were as tense as they’d been all day. Once the ball cleared the uprights, that nervousness turned into unfathomable joy, but for a woman in Chattanooga it turned out to be the very thing that brought her third child into the world.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
atozsports.com

Former Vols’ baseball star got a tattoo that fans have to see

The Tennessee Vols have evolved into a college baseball powerhouse over the past couple of seasons. Former star outfielder Jordan Beck played a massive role in the program’s success during his time in Knoxville. Now, he is in the Colorado Rockies organization. Beck was selected 38th overall in the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Highly ranked athlete set to return to Tennessee to attend first game

A highly ranked Tennessee target who has visited the Vols at least a few times in the past is planning to make another trip to Knoxville this weekend. Four-star Class of 2024 athlete Kylan Fox of Grayson High School in Loganville, Ga., posted Wednesday night on his Twitter account that he's set to visit Tennessee on Saturday for its home game against UT Martin.
KNOXVILLE, TN
95.3 The Bear

Vols Fans Suck And Need To Be Charged With Crimes

Alabama football is my college football team, and the Cowboys are my pro team (my uncle played for them) on Saturdays and Sundays. I believe as a die-hard fan that you must have some PERSPECTIVE. I'm referring to the prospective definition meaning to think about a situation in a WISE...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

catch up quick

Zoo officials said the Jumbe has had difficulty lying down to rest at night, prompting his caretakers to transition him to hospice care. East Tennessee family celebrates father beating cancer same weekend as Bama victory. Updated: 5 hours ago. Trey White went home to battle his non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in October...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Save lives by becoming a registered phlebotomist

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – New classes are now being offered at a non-profit career school, that can potentially save a life. Remington College is an online trade school that offers a variety of classes for all different industries. Starting on Monday, November 11 Phlebotomy certification courses will begin, and at an accessible time for working adults. The class will start from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Georgia-based company looking to fill positions in Maryville

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Georgia-based company is looking to fill more positions for its facility in Maryville. Newell Brands has full-time job opportunities ranging from Adhesive Packer to Machine Operator. According to Newell Brands, the company was founded in Atlanta, Ga., and produces planet-friendly brands to enhance and brighten consumers’ lives at home and outside.
MARYVILLE, TN
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

43K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy