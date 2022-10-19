Read full article on original website
Related
PWMania
Road Dogg Reacts to Sean Waltman’s Mention of Chyna During the WWE RAW DX Reunion
In the most recent episode of the “Oh You Didn’t Know” podcast, Road Dogg discussed the DX reunion and X-Pac mentioning Chyna. “He and I spoke a lot about everything, you know, the night before and all day. He said, ‘Somebody should mention her, I’ll do it.’ I said, ‘I think you should anyway, dude. I think it’s only right that you should’, and he felt the same way. So he was going first. So he knocked it out. I don’t know if Hunter and Shawn knew he was going to do that, but he probably told them separately than me. I just wasn’t there when he did.”
PWMania
Footage and Photos from “Hangman” Adam Page Injury, Several Stars React
The wrestling world has taken to social media to comment on “Hangman” Adam Page following last night’s AEW Dynamite. As seen during the show, Page was battling Jon Moxley for the AEW Championship when the match was stopped and called off, with the commentators reacting as Page was stretchered out of the ring.
PWMania
Update on CM Punk and The Elite’s AEW Status
The restriction on mentioning or making references to CM Punk and The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks), who are absent from the promotion while out on suspension, appears to have been lifted by AEW. Before Death Triangle’s title defense against Best Friends on Tuesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite,...
PWMania
AEW in Negotiations With CM Punk to Buy Out His Contract
CM Punk hasn’t been seen since his AEW All Out press conference, where he slammed Colt Cabana, Hangman Adam Page, and the AEW EVPs. Later, he got into a backstage brawl with Kenny Omega, Ace Steel, and The Young Bucks. He also tore his left triceps while performing a...
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Superstar Written Off TV?
It’s possible that one of the most popular babyfaces on WWE SmackDown will be away from television for an extended period of time. Sheamus was defeated by Solo Sikoa in a match on this week’s edition of SmackDown. The Usos engaged in their customary interference at ringside, but a great deal more action took place after the conclusion of the match.
PWMania
AEW No Longer Booking Thunder Rosa’s Friends
In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer stated that it was brought to his attention that many of the extras used by AEW who were close to Thunder Rosa had not been booked recently. KiLynn King, Madi Wrenkowski, and Jazmin Allure are among those names. There is no information as to why it was decided not to use them.
PWMania
Former Tag Team Possibly Returning to WWE as Bray Wyatt’s Stablemates
WWE is reportedly considering new recruits for Bray Wyatt’s group. According to the Wrestling Observer, WWE is considering hiring The Righteous as members of Wyatt’s stable. We previously reported that Vincent and Dutch of The Righteous were backstage at the recent WWE RAW season premiere in Brooklyn, which...
PWMania
Shawn Michaels Weighs in on WWE NXT Star He Believes is Ready for the Main Roster
WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels praised WWE NXT star Carmelo Hayes on a conference call with the media that was held to promote the 2022 Halloween Havoc PLE. Michaels said:. “I have taken interest in Melo from day one. I got him on television as...
PWMania
Backstage News on What AEW Requested for Billy Gunn to Appear on WWE RAW With DX
With Triple H, Sean Waltman, Shawn Michaels, and Road Dogg reuniting to close the October 10th edition of WWE Raw, D-Generation X celebrated their 25th anniversary. Billy Gunn of AEW was noticeably absent from the reunion. According to reports, WWE considered bringing Gunn back for the reunion, but that did not happen.
PWMania
Becky Lynch Discusses Why She Prefers Being a Heel to Being a Babyface
Becky Lynch made a visit at NYC Advertising Week, where she discussed why she enjoys playing the role of a heel rather than a babyface. Lynch said, “I think human nature is we just generally don’t want to like people and certainly now, certainly that’s Twitter nature. So you have so much freedom that you can do anything, you can have fun. If people don’t like you, ‘well, I’m doing my job well. If people like you, well, you’re so entertaining, how can people not like you?’ It’s a lot easier, it’s a lot more fun in that aspect. Being a babyface, I tend to naturally fall into. I think, honestly, I’m not the greatest athlete in the world and I think my story of perseverance has registered with a lot of people. Fans can get behind that underdog who constantly has to overcome.”
PWMania
Chris Jericho Registers Several Trademarks, Including His New Nickname
Chris Jericho has secured more trademarks, filing with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for the terms “Chris Jericho’s Blood Boat,” “Ring of Jericho,” and “The Ocho.”. On October 17, Michael E. Dockins filed it on behalf of Chris Irvine, Inc. Blood Boat...
PWMania
Breaking Down AEW Dynamite (10/18/22)
A very good episode of AEW Dynamite was slightly marred this week due to an injury to Hangman Page. However, there was some great in ring action on what was dubbed, “Title Tuesday”. There was four championship matches, all of which were very good. As well as a phenomenal promo segment from MJF and William Regal.
PWMania
New Bray Wyatt Video Appears to Reveal Uncle Howdy, New QR Code
On this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, in addition to Bray Wyatt making another appearance on the show, a video was shown later on in the show. Although Wyatt is referenced in the video, the individual portrayed in it is not him, which suggests that this is a new character.
PWMania
Final Card for Tonight’s WWE NXT Halloween Havoc
The 2022 WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Premium Live Event from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, will air live tonight. Tonight at 7:30pm ET, McKenzie Mitchell, Sam Roberts, and David LaGreca will host the Kickoff pre-show. The main show will then start at 8pm ET, with PWMania.com’s live coverage beginning with the Kickoff.
PWMania
WWE Day 1 No Longer Advertised by Arena, Replaced With Live Event
As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE has canceled their Day 1 premium live event. The show was supposed to take place at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena. The venue is now advertising a live event that will take place a few days before Day 1. The arena is now advertising a live event on December 27th.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Results – October 21, 2022
Your announcers are Michael Cole and Wade Barrett. We get hacked by Bray Wyatt, who says he is here. Match Number One: Sheamus (with Butch and Ridge Holland) versus Solo Sikoa (with Sami Zayn, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso) They lock up and go around the ring into the corner...
PWMania
Solo Sikoa Comments on Trying Not to Break Character in Promos With Sami Zayn
A recent interview with WWE SmackDown star Solo Sikoa was conducted by Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda. When asked how he feels The Bloodline stacks up against D-Generation X and how it felt to see them perform on the same show as him, Solo said:. “Childhood memories, man, growing up watching...
PWMania
New Character Direction for Liv Morgan Continues on WWE SmackDown
This week on WWE SmackDown, Liv Morgan showcased a different side of herself. Morgan and Sonya Deville’s match ended in a double count-outout after Morgan snapped and attacked Deville at ringside. Morgan set up a bunch of chairs in the ring after the ref called the match and suplexed Deville onto them.
PWMania
Hulk Hogan Deletes Infamous Tweet From 11 Years Ago
Garrett Kidney pointed out on Twitter that Hulk Hogan deleted his most famous tweet from 11 years ago. David Bixenspon searched archive.org and discovered that the tweet had been deleted between September 3 and September 23. As recently as late August, someone quoted tweeted. “Goodnight HULKAMANIACS and jabronie marks without...
PWMania
Logan Paul Admits to Being “Uncomfortable on the Mic,” Needing to Improve His Verbal Skills
Logan Paul discussed his upcoming match for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship against Roman Reigns at the Crown Jewel PLE during an interview with Ryan Satin. Paul said, “I’m doing a lot of sit-ups. I need my six-pack. No one likes a WWE superstar without a six-pack. I’m getting in the ring a lot. WWE was nice enough to actually build a ring in Puerto Rico, where I live, so I can train. At the end of the day, ring generalship and comfortability in the squared circle is the most important. I’m finding, the more I can do my bumps, bounce off the ropes, practice my flips, practice makes perfect and the better I’m getting. I can feel it too, every single day I get in the ring and practice my slams, it’s just a little bit better. The physicality comes easy. Truly, what I need to work on is my mic skills. I’m not comfortable on the mic. I’ll be on the mic at a show, Madison Square Garden, 18,000 people watching, all heckling me live and talking their smack while I’m trying to deliver a story. It’s very difficult. Doing WWE promos is one of the hardest things I’ve had to do and I have so much respect for the superstars who get in there every Monday and Friday and rattle off this stuff to perfection. I’m just not there yet. The physicality, let’s go.”
Comments / 0