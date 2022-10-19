Read full article on original website
Report: AEW Working on CM Punk Contract Buyout
The backstage melee after ‘All Out’ may have spelled the end for the former world champion.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Superstar Written Off TV?
It’s possible that one of the most popular babyfaces on WWE SmackDown will be away from television for an extended period of time. Sheamus was defeated by Solo Sikoa in a match on this week’s edition of SmackDown. The Usos engaged in their customary interference at ringside, but a great deal more action took place after the conclusion of the match.
PWMania
Former Tag Team Possibly Returning to WWE as Bray Wyatt’s Stablemates
WWE is reportedly considering new recruits for Bray Wyatt’s group. According to the Wrestling Observer, WWE is considering hiring The Righteous as members of Wyatt’s stable. We previously reported that Vincent and Dutch of The Righteous were backstage at the recent WWE RAW season premiere in Brooklyn, which...
wrestlinginc.com
The Latest On Hangman Page Following AEW Dynamite Concussion
Last night's "AEW Dynamite" was set to conclude with a highly-anticipated World Championship Match between the defending champion, Jon Moxley, and challenger, "Hangman" Adam Page. But the match fans were watching with bated breath would never get into its final act after a lariat from Mox struck "Hangman," sending him to the mat with a stiff landing. Referee Paul Turner called doctors into the ring to check on Page, leading to an immediate stoppage of the bout. The former AEW World Champion was then transported to a nearby trauma center where he was diagnosed with a concussion. Since AEW's statement confirming the severity of Page's injury, additional updates have been scarce, but the latest from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer paints a positive picture regarding Page's status. "Page is feeling alright and is very appreciative of how everyone handled the situation," Meltzer wrote this afternoon.
PWMania
Backstage News on What AEW Requested for Billy Gunn to Appear on WWE RAW With DX
With Triple H, Sean Waltman, Shawn Michaels, and Road Dogg reuniting to close the October 10th edition of WWE Raw, D-Generation X celebrated their 25th anniversary. Billy Gunn of AEW was noticeably absent from the reunion. According to reports, WWE considered bringing Gunn back for the reunion, but that did not happen.
PWMania
Becky Lynch Discusses Why She Prefers Being a Heel to Being a Babyface
Becky Lynch made a visit at NYC Advertising Week, where she discussed why she enjoys playing the role of a heel rather than a babyface. Lynch said, “I think human nature is we just generally don’t want to like people and certainly now, certainly that’s Twitter nature. So you have so much freedom that you can do anything, you can have fun. If people don’t like you, ‘well, I’m doing my job well. If people like you, well, you’re so entertaining, how can people not like you?’ It’s a lot easier, it’s a lot more fun in that aspect. Being a babyface, I tend to naturally fall into. I think, honestly, I’m not the greatest athlete in the world and I think my story of perseverance has registered with a lot of people. Fans can get behind that underdog who constantly has to overcome.”
PWMania
Chris Jericho Registers Several Trademarks, Including His New Nickname
Chris Jericho has secured more trademarks, filing with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for the terms “Chris Jericho’s Blood Boat,” “Ring of Jericho,” and “The Ocho.”. On October 17, Michael E. Dockins filed it on behalf of Chris Irvine, Inc. Blood Boat...
PWMania
Breaking Down AEW Dynamite (10/18/22)
A very good episode of AEW Dynamite was slightly marred this week due to an injury to Hangman Page. However, there was some great in ring action on what was dubbed, “Title Tuesday”. There was four championship matches, all of which were very good. As well as a phenomenal promo segment from MJF and William Regal.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Declined Major Request From AEW
Recently D-Generation X celebrated their 25th anniversary, but the group was down a member as Billy Gunn didn’t appear on Raw because he’s currently working for AEW. Road Dogg noted on his podcast that Billy Gunn wanted to appear on the show, and WWE did everything they could to make it happen.
ComicBook
Ultimo Dragon Wants to Come to AEW to Face a Current Champion
Ultimo Dragon recently spoke with Sports Illustrated about wanting to return to the United States and has a score to settle with a current AEW star. The heavily-decorated Japanese luchador had a rivalry with Chris Jericho in WCW back in the late 90s that saw him pick up a victory on their first WCW Monday Nitro match, only to then fail at beating "Lionheart" for the WCW World Cruiserweight Championship on six different occasions (four of which were televised).
PWMania
Santos Escobar on Zelina Vega Joining Legado Del Fantasma, Moving to the WWE Main Roster
Santos Escobar recently appeared on El Brunch and discussed Legado Del Fantasma’s recent move to WWE’s main SmackDown roster. He also shared some thoughts on his personal future goals. You can watch the entire interview below. Here are the highlights:. His reaction to seeing his goals fulfilled:. “I...
PWMania
Final Card for Tonight’s WWE NXT Halloween Havoc
The 2022 WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Premium Live Event from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, will air live tonight. Tonight at 7:30pm ET, McKenzie Mitchell, Sam Roberts, and David LaGreca will host the Kickoff pre-show. The main show will then start at 8pm ET, with PWMania.com’s live coverage beginning with the Kickoff.
PWMania
New Character Direction for Liv Morgan Continues on WWE SmackDown
This week on WWE SmackDown, Liv Morgan showcased a different side of herself. Morgan and Sonya Deville’s match ended in a double count-outout after Morgan snapped and attacked Deville at ringside. Morgan set up a bunch of chairs in the ring after the ref called the match and suplexed Deville onto them.
PWMania
WWE Day 1 No Longer Advertised by Arena, Replaced With Live Event
As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE has canceled their Day 1 premium live event. The show was supposed to take place at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena. The venue is now advertising a live event that will take place a few days before Day 1. The arena is now advertising a live event on December 27th.
PWMania
Spoilers on Planned Matches and Segments for WWE SmackDown
Several matches and segments for tonight’s WWE SmackDown have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. The following lineup, which was intended as of roughly 7pm ET, is not fully complete and may be out of order:. * Sheamus vs. Solo Sikoa. * Backstage segment featuring Bray Wyatt. * Backstage...
PWMania
Shawn Michaels on His Decision to Return to WWE in NXT Role, Changes in the Business
Shawn Michaels sat down with Corey Graves for a recent interview on After the Bell to talk about his decision to return to WWE in an NXT role, adapting to the changes that have occurred in the wrestling business, and many other topics. Here are the highlights:. On his decision...
PWMania
New Title Match Announced For Friday’s AEW Rampage (10/21/2022)
You can officially pencil in a new championship match for this week’s AEW Rampage. On Thursday, it was announced that Orange Cassidy will be defending the AEW All-Atlantic Championship against Preston Vance and RUSH in a three-way match on Friday’s episode of the weekly one-hour TNT show. Check...
PWMania
New Bray Wyatt Video Appears to Reveal Uncle Howdy, New QR Code
On this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, in addition to Bray Wyatt making another appearance on the show, a video was shown later on in the show. Although Wyatt is referenced in the video, the individual portrayed in it is not him, which suggests that this is a new character.
PWMania
AEW Pays Tribute to Brian Muster Following the Conclusion of Rampage
To close out Friday night’s Rampage, AEW paid tribute to the late Brian Muster. The show concluded this week with a statement paying tribute to the video engineer, who died on Wednesday. You can watch the video below. After the show, Jon Moxley and Tony Khan paid tribute to...
wrestlinginc.com
Ultimo Dragon Wants To End WCW Rivalry In AEW
Ultimo Dragon is back in the United States and may be looking to settle an old score that could lead him to AEW. Justin Barrasso of "Sports Illustrated" conducted an interview with the Japanese wrestling legend, who will be appearing at a Revolución de la Lucha Libre show in San Jose, California this weekend. Dragon has carved out for himself a storied career internationally but he made his name known to fans in the U.S. as one of the top cruiserweights in World Championship Wrestling in the late 1990s as "WCW Monday Nitro" was beating "WWF Raw" in the ratings.
