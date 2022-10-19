SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Thursday, a man was sentenced to over 21 years for multiple armed bank robberies from South Bend to Chicago. Nahkomie Taylor, 31, of Chicago, pleaded guilty to two counts of bank robbery and one count of brandishing a firearm. Taylor was then sentenced to 262 months in prison followed by two years of supervised release. He has also been ordered to pay $12,155 in restitution.

