One male killed in shooting in 500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - One male was killed in a shooting in the 500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue Friday afternoon. Police responded to the scene at 3:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found a male victim with apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. His identity is...
abc57.com
Police identify juvenile as person who made false active shooter call at Success Academy
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - South Bend Police have identified a juvenile in connection with an active shooter call at the Success Academy on Tuesday afternoon that was found to be false. At 12:30 p.m., officers were called to the school on Ardmore Trail for a report of an active shooter...
abc57.com
Police identify 16-year-old as victim of homicide on Pennsylvania Avenue
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Police have identified the victim of a homicide on Pennsylvania Avenue in South Bend on Friday afternoon. The victim was identified as 16-year-old Noelle Riggins. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. An autopsy has been scheduled for Saturday. Riggins' family has been notified. The South...
abc57.com
Goshen police respond to one-person shooting Saturday morning
GOSHEN, Ind. -- Police were dispatched to 1914 Elkhart Road at 3:05 a.m. Saturday to respond to multiple reports that someone had been shot, according to the Goshen Police Department. Officers discovered a 24-year-old white man on the scene who had been shot several times. The identity of the individual...
WNDU
Elkhart Police investigating after young boy found wandering by himself
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating after a young boy was found wandering around by himself early Friday morning. The boy was found in the area of Conn Avenue and E. Emerald Street. Prior to being identified, the boy, who is approximately 4 years old, told police his name is “Roman.”
WNDU
Man sentenced to over 21 years for string of armed bank robberies in South Bend, Chicago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Thursday, a man was sentenced to over 21 years for multiple armed bank robberies from South Bend to Chicago. Nahkomie Taylor, 31, of Chicago, pleaded guilty to two counts of bank robbery and one count of brandishing a firearm. Taylor was then sentenced to 262 months in prison followed by two years of supervised release. He has also been ordered to pay $12,155 in restitution.
95.3 MNC
Crime Stoppers asking you to view video in hopes of getting tips about South Bend shooting
The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit continues to investigate the homicide of 53-year-old Johnnie Lee Johnson. Johnson was killed after a reported shooting in the 1200 block of Huey Street on May 12. This new video shared with Michiana Crime Stoppers depicts the scene on Huey Street...
22 WSBT
Update: Police have identified child found
Update: Police have identified the child. The Elkhart Police Department needs your help identifying a child. Police say the young boy was found wandering early this morning near Conn Avenue and East Emerald Street. That's near Beardsley Elementary. Police say the boy is white, approximately 4-years-old, and told police his...
abc57.com
Goshen Police looking to identifying female in reference to fraud case
GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a female in reference to a fraud case. If you have any information on the female in the attached photo, please call police at 574-533-8661. You can also email police at [email protected] or send them a message on Facebook.
abc57.com
Pokagon Art Fest at Howard Park October 22
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians will host the Pokagon Art Fest at the Howard Park Event Center on Saturday. Guests can enjoy handmade creations, musical performances, and indigenous food at the event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visit the Pokagon Band of...
recordpatriot.com
Crimestoppers crime of the week: Can you identify?
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties is seeking information to assist Jacksonville Police Department in identifying a man in an incident at a business. The man was at Midland Farm & Home Supply, 1203 W. Morton Ave.,...
abc57.com
City of South Bend to host human rights conference November 1-4
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The City of South Bend and the Indiana Consortium of State and Local Human Rights Agencies will host the 47th Annual Training Conference at the Century Center from November 1 through 4. This year's conference theme is "Understanding and Addressing Human Rights and Civil Unrest" and...
abc57.com
School City of Mishawaka gets $10,000 to shrink digital divide
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - The School City of Mishawaka received a $10,000 grant from the AT&T Foundation and enFocus to help families access at-home internet services. The grant was given to enFocus, a South Bend-based nonprofit, who in turn is dedicating the money to its Fellow team that is building a database to connect Mishawaka students and families to the internet.
WNDU
South Bend woman sentenced to 11 years for meth possession
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend woman was sentenced to 11 years in prison for meth possession on Friday. Frances Bianco, 43, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Bianco was sentenced to 132 months in prison followed by 4 years of supervised release. According to...
abc57.com
Protests erupt outside all-age drag show put on by LGBTQ Center
SOUTH BEND, Ind., --- An all-age drag show put on by the LGBTQ Center of South Bend drew out dozens of protesters including religious groups and members of the Proud Boys, a far-right nationalist group. Several police officers also had to respond to keep the peace. The LGBTQ Center executive...
abc57.com
Elkhart Police Department needs help identifying boy
ELKHART, Ind. -- UPDATE: The boy has been identified. Elkhart Police are still investigating the incident. The Elkhart Police Department is asking for your help identifying a young boy found roaming around Elkhart early Friday morning. The boy was discovered early Friday morning near Conn Avenue and East Emerald Street.
abc57.com
Middle schooler arrested for marijuana possession at school
ELKHART, Ind. - A middle school student was arrested on Monday for alleged marijuana possession while at school, according to the Elkhart Police Department. At 4:02 p.m., an officer was called to West Side Middle School for a juvenile problem. According to the school's principal, a student had been caught...
hometownnewsnow.com
Safe Burglar Strikes B-Dubs
(La Porte, IN) - Money was taken from a safe during a burglary at a popular La Porte restaurant and bar. According to police, officers were called at about 7:30 a.m. yesterday to Buffalo Wild Wings after an employee reporting for work noticed broken glass outside the building. Sometime during the night, the investigation shows a glass door on the patio was shattered to gain entry.
No Prison Time for Indiana Man Who Fatally Shot 9-Year-Old Daughter
A northwestern Indiana man who pleaded guilty to fatally shooting his 9-year-old daughter as he was talking to her two brothers about gun safety won't serve any prison time for her 2017 death. A Lake County judge sentenced Eric S. Hummel, 38, on Thursday to one year to be served...
wdrb.com
Goshen, Indiana, man sentenced in Jan. 6 insurrection
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Selfies snapped in the midst of chaos at the U.S. capitol caught up to a man from Goshen, Indiana. Jeffrey Munger was sentenced for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection. He was captured in surveillance footage taking a cell phone picture of himself as rioters breached the Capitol.
