abc57.com

One male killed in shooting in 500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - One male was killed in a shooting in the 500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue Friday afternoon. Police responded to the scene at 3:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found a male victim with apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. His identity is...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Goshen police respond to one-person shooting Saturday morning

GOSHEN, Ind. -- Police were dispatched to 1914 Elkhart Road at 3:05 a.m. Saturday to respond to multiple reports that someone had been shot, according to the Goshen Police Department. Officers discovered a 24-year-old white man on the scene who had been shot several times. The identity of the individual...
GOSHEN, IN
WNDU

Elkhart Police investigating after young boy found wandering by himself

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating after a young boy was found wandering around by himself early Friday morning. The boy was found in the area of Conn Avenue and E. Emerald Street. Prior to being identified, the boy, who is approximately 4 years old, told police his name is “Roman.”
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Man sentenced to over 21 years for string of armed bank robberies in South Bend, Chicago

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Thursday, a man was sentenced to over 21 years for multiple armed bank robberies from South Bend to Chicago. Nahkomie Taylor, 31, of Chicago, pleaded guilty to two counts of bank robbery and one count of brandishing a firearm. Taylor was then sentenced to 262 months in prison followed by two years of supervised release. He has also been ordered to pay $12,155 in restitution.
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Update: Police have identified child found

Update: Police have identified the child. The Elkhart Police Department needs your help identifying a child. Police say the young boy was found wandering early this morning near Conn Avenue and East Emerald Street. That's near Beardsley Elementary. Police say the boy is white, approximately 4-years-old, and told police his...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Goshen Police looking to identifying female in reference to fraud case

GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a female in reference to a fraud case. If you have any information on the female in the attached photo, please call police at 574-533-8661. You can also email police at [email protected] or send them a message on Facebook.
GOSHEN, IN
abc57.com

Pokagon Art Fest at Howard Park October 22

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians will host the Pokagon Art Fest at the Howard Park Event Center on Saturday. Guests can enjoy handmade creations, musical performances, and indigenous food at the event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visit the Pokagon Band of...
SOUTH BEND, IN
recordpatriot.com

Crimestoppers crime of the week: Can you identify?

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties is seeking information to assist Jacksonville Police Department in identifying a man in an incident at a business. The man was at Midland Farm & Home Supply, 1203 W. Morton Ave.,...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
abc57.com

City of South Bend to host human rights conference November 1-4

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The City of South Bend and the Indiana Consortium of State and Local Human Rights Agencies will host the 47th Annual Training Conference at the Century Center from November 1 through 4. This year's conference theme is "Understanding and Addressing Human Rights and Civil Unrest" and...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

School City of Mishawaka gets $10,000 to shrink digital divide

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - The School City of Mishawaka received a $10,000 grant from the AT&T Foundation and enFocus to help families access at-home internet services. The grant was given to enFocus, a South Bend-based nonprofit, who in turn is dedicating the money to its Fellow team that is building a database to connect Mishawaka students and families to the internet.
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

South Bend woman sentenced to 11 years for meth possession

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend woman was sentenced to 11 years in prison for meth possession on Friday. Frances Bianco, 43, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Bianco was sentenced to 132 months in prison followed by 4 years of supervised release. According to...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Protests erupt outside all-age drag show put on by LGBTQ Center

SOUTH BEND, Ind., --- An all-age drag show put on by the LGBTQ Center of South Bend drew out dozens of protesters including religious groups and members of the Proud Boys, a far-right nationalist group. Several police officers also had to respond to keep the peace. The LGBTQ Center executive...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Elkhart Police Department needs help identifying boy

ELKHART, Ind. -- UPDATE: The boy has been identified. Elkhart Police are still investigating the incident. The Elkhart Police Department is asking for your help identifying a young boy found roaming around Elkhart early Friday morning. The boy was discovered early Friday morning near Conn Avenue and East Emerald Street.
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Middle schooler arrested for marijuana possession at school

ELKHART, Ind. - A middle school student was arrested on Monday for alleged marijuana possession while at school, according to the Elkhart Police Department. At 4:02 p.m., an officer was called to West Side Middle School for a juvenile problem. According to the school's principal, a student had been caught...
ELKHART, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Safe Burglar Strikes B-Dubs

(La Porte, IN) - Money was taken from a safe during a burglary at a popular La Porte restaurant and bar. According to police, officers were called at about 7:30 a.m. yesterday to Buffalo Wild Wings after an employee reporting for work noticed broken glass outside the building. Sometime during the night, the investigation shows a glass door on the patio was shattered to gain entry.
LA PORTE, IN
wdrb.com

Goshen, Indiana, man sentenced in Jan. 6 insurrection

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Selfies snapped in the midst of chaos at the U.S. capitol caught up to a man from Goshen, Indiana. Jeffrey Munger was sentenced for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection. He was captured in surveillance footage taking a cell phone picture of himself as rioters breached the Capitol.
GOSHEN, IN

