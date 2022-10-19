ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellsboro, PA

Comments / 0

Related
wellsboroathletics.com

Lady Hornets Sweep Loyalsock For 2nd Time

The Wellsboro Varsity Volleyball team completed the season sweep of Loyalsock with a 3-0 win on Thursday, October 20. The Lady Hornets took the first two sets 25-18 and won 25-20 in the third. Sophomore Lexi Urena led Wellsboro with 9 kills, 10 points, and 7 digs, sophomore Paige Logsdon...
WELLSBORO, PA
wellsboroathletics.com

Eagles Too Much For Wellsboro

Two quick first quarter scores by Bald Eagle Area set the tone in a 35-7 rout of the Wellsboro Varsity Football team on Friday, October 21. On the Eagles' first play from scrimmage Carson Nagle connected with Kahale Burns in what turned into a 67-yard score 17 seconds into the game. On their next possession, Camron Watkins was on the receiving end of a 47-yard toss from Michael Snyder on a double pass, which put the Eagles up 14-0 in under three minutes.
WELLSBORO, PA
wellsboroathletics.com

Athens Holds On To Edge Wellsboro, 3-2

Athens scored three first half goals and withstood a Wellsboro rally to edge the Lady Hornets 3-2 on Thursday, October 20. The Lady Wildcats scored at 35:37, 29:15, and 12:07 to put a 3-0 cushion between them and Wellsboro, however the Lady Hornets battled back in the second half with a pair of goals.
WELLSBORO, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Seneca Valley names homecoming royalty

Ginny Fronk was crowned homecoming queen and Mark Evelsizer homecoming king during Seneca Valley’s Homecoming pregame Friday, Oct. 14 at NexTier Stadium. Fronk is the daughter of Stuart and Victoria Fronk of Cranberry Township. Evelsizer is the son of Mark and the late Mary Evelsizer of Cranberry Township. The homecoming football game at NexTier Stadium ended with a win against North Hills, 53-14.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Shaler Area School District Athletic Hall of Fame class of 2022 inducted

Shaler Area School District inducted athletes and a coach into its Athletic Hall of Fame on Oct. 15. The Shaler Area School District Athletic Hall of Fame was created in 2000 to recognize those individuals who have brought prestige and pride to the district athletic program and to the community either as a player, coach, administrator or supporter.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wvexplorer.com

Do three legendary monsters inhabit the Monongahela River?

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Far from the city lights that shimmer about its mouth at the Golden Triangle, the Monongahela River rises 200 miles away in some of the most remote reaches in the Appalachian Mountains. Many of its tributaries descend from forests so old and large that only the...
MONONGAHELA, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 jackpot shared by two winning tickets

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — Two jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash lottery tickets from the Thursday, Oct. 20, drawing will split the jackpot prize of $200,000, according to a release from the Pennsylvania Lottery. The winning tickets were sold in Dauphin and Lawrence counties. Each jackpot-winning ticket matched all five...
HARRISBURG, PA
echo-pilot.com

Preseason pheasant stockings postponed in 12 Pennsylvania counties

With the statewide pheasant season opening on Saturday, 12 counties pheasant stockings have been postponed by one week because of weather damage to a game farm. Travis Lau, communications director for the Pennsylvania Game Commission, said high winds and snow downed nets on the pheasant fields at the Southwest Game Farm in Armstrong County. Crews are restoring the nets and using food to attract the birds back into the large enclosures. “Those birds, by and large, are hanging around the farm,” he said Thursday morning in a telephone interview.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

North Park Lake to drop 2 feet for dam inspection

ALLISON PARK, Pa. (KDKA) - The lake at North Park will start leaking next week, but it's a planned move.KDKA's Meghan Schiller found out the method behind the fall drainage."First of all, this is a Pittsburgh icon here," said Sewickley resident Cindy Kaye.It's the mecca for outdoor enthusiasts north of the city and the lake is the crown jewel."It's a very important park to the community," said Gibsonia resident Denise Limmer.But the largest manmade lake in Allegheny County will soon get a "look-see" from engineers."Mainly a look-see because we're just going to take a lot of photographs and...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Trick-or-treat times in Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH — Here are the trick-or-treat times in communities throughout Pittsburgh and western Pennsylvania on Halloween. Scroll down to see the full list of trick-or-treat times. Halloween is Monday, Oct. 31. If your neighborhood is missing from the list or there has been a change to the time or...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

North Huntingdon woman celebrates 105th birthday

Irene Orenak of North Huntingdon rang in her 105thbirthday on Wednesday. Her loving granddaughter-in-law, Heather, tells us Irene belongs to St. John's Ukrainian Catholic Church in McKeesport. She's also a member of the Bluebirds Duck Pins bowling team. Irene enjoys bingo, embroidery, cross stitch, word searches and spending time with...
NORTH HUNTINGDON, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Go Ape closing in North Park

ALLISON PARK, Pa. (KDKA) - The Go Ape zipline and adventure park in North Park is closing. Go Ape's treetop attraction next to the lake has obstacle courses up to 40 feet in the air, Tarzan swings and ziplines. A banner on Go Ape's website said this will be the last season for its Pittsburgh location.An Allegheny County spokesperson said Go Ape wanted to expand operations but the park is landlocked so the company is looking for other opportunities. As of Thursday night, the last available date to book a Treetop Adventure at North Park was Sunday, Nov. 13.   "We are sorry to see them go and have really enjoyed our partnership with them," the county spokesperson said. Go Ape's website says it has parks in twelve states. Pittsburgh is currently the only Pennsylvania location. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

5 things to do in Westmoreland County this weekend: Oct. 21-23

Art After Dark is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Friday at The Westmoreland Museum of American Art, 221 N. Main St., Greensburg. The 21-and-over happy hour will feature seasonal beers from local breweries, craft cocktails, hot dog bar and Oktoberfest-themed light bites, pumpkin carver Brendan Conaway, a gallery ghost hunt with Stage Right, multi-genre instrumental music by Trio724, raffles and photo opportunities.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

School district in Butler on lockdown as threat investigated

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — Knoch School District is operating under a modified lockdown Wednesday, with no visitors allowed in any of their four schools. The district is working with state and school police to determine if a threat is credible, according to a release from the district. There is an increased police presence on campus. An announcement about after-school activities is to be made during the day.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy