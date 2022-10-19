Read full article on original website
Related
wellsboroathletics.com
Lady Hornets Sweep Loyalsock For 2nd Time
The Wellsboro Varsity Volleyball team completed the season sweep of Loyalsock with a 3-0 win on Thursday, October 20. The Lady Hornets took the first two sets 25-18 and won 25-20 in the third. Sophomore Lexi Urena led Wellsboro with 9 kills, 10 points, and 7 digs, sophomore Paige Logsdon...
wellsboroathletics.com
Eagles Too Much For Wellsboro
Two quick first quarter scores by Bald Eagle Area set the tone in a 35-7 rout of the Wellsboro Varsity Football team on Friday, October 21. On the Eagles' first play from scrimmage Carson Nagle connected with Kahale Burns in what turned into a 67-yard score 17 seconds into the game. On their next possession, Camron Watkins was on the receiving end of a 47-yard toss from Michael Snyder on a double pass, which put the Eagles up 14-0 in under three minutes.
wellsboroathletics.com
Athens Holds On To Edge Wellsboro, 3-2
Athens scored three first half goals and withstood a Wellsboro rally to edge the Lady Hornets 3-2 on Thursday, October 20. The Lady Wildcats scored at 35:37, 29:15, and 12:07 to put a 3-0 cushion between them and Wellsboro, however the Lady Hornets battled back in the second half with a pair of goals.
wtae.com
Trinity High School senior night still on despite football team having no opponent
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE (8:29 p.m. on Oct. 20):Trinity High School will not have an opponent senior night. However, the school will go on with senior night events. Trinity High School’s final football game of the season may be in jeopardy, but senior night celebrations are not.
McKeesport hopes to end championship drought this season
The Tigers have started 8-0 and hope their season ends by hoisting a trophy
cranberryeagle.com
Seneca Valley names homecoming royalty
Ginny Fronk was crowned homecoming queen and Mark Evelsizer homecoming king during Seneca Valley’s Homecoming pregame Friday, Oct. 14 at NexTier Stadium. Fronk is the daughter of Stuart and Victoria Fronk of Cranberry Township. Evelsizer is the son of Mark and the late Mary Evelsizer of Cranberry Township. The homecoming football game at NexTier Stadium ended with a win against North Hills, 53-14.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Shaler Area School District Athletic Hall of Fame class of 2022 inducted
Shaler Area School District inducted athletes and a coach into its Athletic Hall of Fame on Oct. 15. The Shaler Area School District Athletic Hall of Fame was created in 2000 to recognize those individuals who have brought prestige and pride to the district athletic program and to the community either as a player, coach, administrator or supporter.
First Snow Of The Season Leads To Delays In Pennsylvania
The first snow of fall 2022 has fallen in Pennsylvania. People in Grove City, Slippery Rock, and Portersville woke up to snow, although the latter only had it on the grass. The Slippery Rock School District was delayed for two hours due to the snow. A Freeze Warning is in...
wvexplorer.com
Do three legendary monsters inhabit the Monongahela River?
PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Far from the city lights that shimmer about its mouth at the Golden Triangle, the Monongahela River rises 200 miles away in some of the most remote reaches in the Appalachian Mountains. Many of its tributaries descend from forests so old and large that only the...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 jackpot shared by two winning tickets
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — Two jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash lottery tickets from the Thursday, Oct. 20, drawing will split the jackpot prize of $200,000, according to a release from the Pennsylvania Lottery. The winning tickets were sold in Dauphin and Lawrence counties. Each jackpot-winning ticket matched all five...
echo-pilot.com
Preseason pheasant stockings postponed in 12 Pennsylvania counties
With the statewide pheasant season opening on Saturday, 12 counties pheasant stockings have been postponed by one week because of weather damage to a game farm. Travis Lau, communications director for the Pennsylvania Game Commission, said high winds and snow downed nets on the pheasant fields at the Southwest Game Farm in Armstrong County. Crews are restoring the nets and using food to attract the birds back into the large enclosures. “Those birds, by and large, are hanging around the farm,” he said Thursday morning in a telephone interview.
North Park Lake to drop 2 feet for dam inspection
ALLISON PARK, Pa. (KDKA) - The lake at North Park will start leaking next week, but it's a planned move.KDKA's Meghan Schiller found out the method behind the fall drainage."First of all, this is a Pittsburgh icon here," said Sewickley resident Cindy Kaye.It's the mecca for outdoor enthusiasts north of the city and the lake is the crown jewel."It's a very important park to the community," said Gibsonia resident Denise Limmer.But the largest manmade lake in Allegheny County will soon get a "look-see" from engineers."Mainly a look-see because we're just going to take a lot of photographs and...
wtae.com
Trick-or-treat times in Pittsburgh area
PITTSBURGH — Here are the trick-or-treat times in communities throughout Pittsburgh and western Pennsylvania on Halloween. Scroll down to see the full list of trick-or-treat times. Halloween is Monday, Oct. 31. If your neighborhood is missing from the list or there has been a change to the time or...
wtae.com
North Huntingdon woman celebrates 105th birthday
Irene Orenak of North Huntingdon rang in her 105thbirthday on Wednesday. Her loving granddaughter-in-law, Heather, tells us Irene belongs to St. John's Ukrainian Catholic Church in McKeesport. She's also a member of the Bluebirds Duck Pins bowling team. Irene enjoys bingo, embroidery, cross stitch, word searches and spending time with...
Body of missing Castle Shannon woman found in Crawford County
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The body of a Castle Shannon woman who was reported missing over a week ago has been found. Pennsylvania State Police report that the body of Emily Stalter, 32, of Castle Shannon, was found in a wooded area south of Cole Road in West Mead Township, Crawford County at 7:55 a.m. on Oct. […]
Go Ape closing in North Park
ALLISON PARK, Pa. (KDKA) - The Go Ape zipline and adventure park in North Park is closing. Go Ape's treetop attraction next to the lake has obstacle courses up to 40 feet in the air, Tarzan swings and ziplines. A banner on Go Ape's website said this will be the last season for its Pittsburgh location.An Allegheny County spokesperson said Go Ape wanted to expand operations but the park is landlocked so the company is looking for other opportunities. As of Thursday night, the last available date to book a Treetop Adventure at North Park was Sunday, Nov. 13. "We are sorry to see them go and have really enjoyed our partnership with them," the county spokesperson said. Go Ape's website says it has parks in twelve states. Pittsburgh is currently the only Pennsylvania location.
PHOTOS: First snow of the season
Let it snow Areas north of Pittsburgh saw some accumulation Wednesday morning. Viewers sent Channel 11 their photos.
5 things to do in Westmoreland County this weekend: Oct. 21-23
Art After Dark is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Friday at The Westmoreland Museum of American Art, 221 N. Main St., Greensburg. The 21-and-over happy hour will feature seasonal beers from local breweries, craft cocktails, hot dog bar and Oktoberfest-themed light bites, pumpkin carver Brendan Conaway, a gallery ghost hunt with Stage Right, multi-genre instrumental music by Trio724, raffles and photo opportunities.
Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $250,000 sold in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. — Check your tickets! You could be a winner!. A winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket worth $250,000 was sold in Fayette County. According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, the ticket was sold for the Oct. 18 drawing at the Prokopovitch Pitt Stop Market in Perryopolis.
School district in Butler on lockdown as threat investigated
BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — Knoch School District is operating under a modified lockdown Wednesday, with no visitors allowed in any of their four schools. The district is working with state and school police to determine if a threat is credible, according to a release from the district. There is an increased police presence on campus. An announcement about after-school activities is to be made during the day.
Comments / 0