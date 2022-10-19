In the most recent episode of the “Oh You Didn’t Know” podcast, Road Dogg discussed the DX reunion and X-Pac mentioning Chyna. “He and I spoke a lot about everything, you know, the night before and all day. He said, ‘Somebody should mention her, I’ll do it.’ I said, ‘I think you should anyway, dude. I think it’s only right that you should’, and he felt the same way. So he was going first. So he knocked it out. I don’t know if Hunter and Shawn knew he was going to do that, but he probably told them separately than me. I just wasn’t there when he did.”

