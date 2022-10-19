Read full article on original website
PWMania
AEW in Negotiations With CM Punk to Buy Out His Contract
CM Punk hasn’t been seen since his AEW All Out press conference, where he slammed Colt Cabana, Hangman Adam Page, and the AEW EVPs. Later, he got into a backstage brawl with Kenny Omega, Ace Steel, and The Young Bucks. He also tore his left triceps while performing a...
PWMania
AEW No Longer Booking Thunder Rosa’s Friends
In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer stated that it was brought to his attention that many of the extras used by AEW who were close to Thunder Rosa had not been booked recently. KiLynn King, Madi Wrenkowski, and Jazmin Allure are among those names. There is no information as to why it was decided not to use them.
PWMania
Alex Gracia Opens Up About Her WWE Tryout, Her Time in AEW, Impact, ROH, More
Rising star Alex Gracia recently took part in an exclusive interview with PWMania.com. Gracia is known for her time in All Elite Wrestling, Impact Wrestling, NWA among several other promotions. During the discussion, she opened up about her WWE tryout, her time in AEW and Impact, her degree, her beauty line, and much more. You can read PWMania.com’s exclusive interview with the star below:
PWMania
AEW Pays Tribute to Brian Muster Following the Conclusion of Rampage
To close out Friday night’s Rampage, AEW paid tribute to the late Brian Muster. The show concluded this week with a statement paying tribute to the video engineer, who died on Wednesday. You can watch the video below. After the show, Jon Moxley and Tony Khan paid tribute to...
PWMania
Speculation on Potential CM Punk WWE Return
As previously reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, AEW is in talks to buy out CM Punk’s contract. Wade Keller reported several weeks ago that things appeared to be leaning toward Punk not returning and having his contract terminated, and things appear to be still leaning in that direction. The non-compete period, according to Dave Meltzer, is the sticking point in those negotiations. If Punk had no desire to wrestle elsewhere, a non-compete clause wouldn’t be a big deal for him.
PWMania
Kevin Nash’s Son Tristen Passes Away at the Age of 26
The following statement was released by Fightful.com’s Sean Ross Sapp:. “On behalf of Kevin and Tamara Nash, I have to unfortunately report that their son Tristen Nash has tragically passed away at the age of 26. Tristen recently started working on Kevin’s new podcast and the two enjoyed their time together. The Nash family asks if you could please respect their privacy during this time.”
PWMania
Road Dogg Reacts to Sean Waltman’s Mention of Chyna During the WWE RAW DX Reunion
In the most recent episode of the “Oh You Didn’t Know” podcast, Road Dogg discussed the DX reunion and X-Pac mentioning Chyna. “He and I spoke a lot about everything, you know, the night before and all day. He said, ‘Somebody should mention her, I’ll do it.’ I said, ‘I think you should anyway, dude. I think it’s only right that you should’, and he felt the same way. So he was going first. So he knocked it out. I don’t know if Hunter and Shawn knew he was going to do that, but he probably told them separately than me. I just wasn’t there when he did.”
PWMania
Footage and Photos from “Hangman” Adam Page Injury, Several Stars React
The wrestling world has taken to social media to comment on “Hangman” Adam Page following last night’s AEW Dynamite. As seen during the show, Page was battling Jon Moxley for the AEW Championship when the match was stopped and called off, with the commentators reacting as Page was stretchered out of the ring.
PWMania
Update on CM Punk and The Elite’s AEW Status
The restriction on mentioning or making references to CM Punk and The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks), who are absent from the promotion while out on suspension, appears to have been lifted by AEW. Before Death Triangle’s title defense against Best Friends on Tuesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite,...
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Superstar Written Off TV?
It’s possible that one of the most popular babyfaces on WWE SmackDown will be away from television for an extended period of time. Sheamus was defeated by Solo Sikoa in a match on this week’s edition of SmackDown. The Usos engaged in their customary interference at ringside, but a great deal more action took place after the conclusion of the match.
PWMania
Chris Jericho Registers Several Trademarks, Including His New Nickname
Chris Jericho has secured more trademarks, filing with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for the terms “Chris Jericho’s Blood Boat,” “Ring of Jericho,” and “The Ocho.”. On October 17, Michael E. Dockins filed it on behalf of Chris Irvine, Inc. Blood Boat...
PWMania
Backstage News on What AEW Requested for Billy Gunn to Appear on WWE RAW With DX
With Triple H, Sean Waltman, Shawn Michaels, and Road Dogg reuniting to close the October 10th edition of WWE Raw, D-Generation X celebrated their 25th anniversary. Billy Gunn of AEW was noticeably absent from the reunion. According to reports, WWE considered bringing Gunn back for the reunion, but that did not happen.
PWMania
Former Tag Team Possibly Returning to WWE as Bray Wyatt’s Stablemates
WWE is reportedly considering new recruits for Bray Wyatt’s group. According to the Wrestling Observer, WWE is considering hiring The Righteous as members of Wyatt’s stable. We previously reported that Vincent and Dutch of The Righteous were backstage at the recent WWE RAW season premiere in Brooklyn, which...
PWMania
Shawn Michaels Weighs in on WWE NXT Star He Believes is Ready for the Main Roster
WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels praised WWE NXT star Carmelo Hayes on a conference call with the media that was held to promote the 2022 Halloween Havoc PLE. Michaels said:. “I have taken interest in Melo from day one. I got him on television as...
PWMania
Breaking Down AEW Dynamite (10/18/22)
A very good episode of AEW Dynamite was slightly marred this week due to an injury to Hangman Page. However, there was some great in ring action on what was dubbed, “Title Tuesday”. There was four championship matches, all of which were very good. As well as a phenomenal promo segment from MJF and William Regal.
PWMania
Solo Sikoa Comments on Trying Not to Break Character in Promos With Sami Zayn
A recent interview with WWE SmackDown star Solo Sikoa was conducted by Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda. When asked how he feels The Bloodline stacks up against D-Generation X and how it felt to see them perform on the same show as him, Solo said:. “Childhood memories, man, growing up watching...
PWMania
Final Card for Tonight’s WWE NXT Halloween Havoc
The 2022 WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Premium Live Event from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, will air live tonight. Tonight at 7:30pm ET, McKenzie Mitchell, Sam Roberts, and David LaGreca will host the Kickoff pre-show. The main show will then start at 8pm ET, with PWMania.com’s live coverage beginning with the Kickoff.
PWMania
Sasha Banks and Kalisto Win Award for Their CBD Brand
The CBD brand owned by Sasha Banks and Kalisto has been officially recognized with an award. Banks made the announcement on Twitter, where she shared the news that the Kanndela CBD brand, which she co-founded with the former WWE superstar, had won an award at the World CBD Awards. According to Cannabis Health News, the product line was honored with the Industry Newcomer Award.
PWMania
New Bray Wyatt Video Appears to Reveal Uncle Howdy, New QR Code
On this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, in addition to Bray Wyatt making another appearance on the show, a video was shown later on in the show. Although Wyatt is referenced in the video, the individual portrayed in it is not him, which suggests that this is a new character.
PWMania
New Title Match Announced For Friday’s AEW Rampage (10/21/2022)
You can officially pencil in a new championship match for this week’s AEW Rampage. On Thursday, it was announced that Orange Cassidy will be defending the AEW All-Atlantic Championship against Preston Vance and RUSH in a three-way match on Friday’s episode of the weekly one-hour TNT show. Check...
