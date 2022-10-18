ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Villanova, PA

Men’s Soccer Falls to Seton Hall, Playoff Hopes on Life Support

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. – Villanova men’s soccer lost 2-1 to Seton Hall on a chilly night in South Orange, N.J. Pirates graduate forward J.P. Marin scored the match’s first goal in the 48th, with Villanova senior defender Viktor Benediktsson equalizing in the 72nd. Senior midfielder James Boote found the back of the net in the 75th, burying the ‘Cats hopes of getting into the Big East Tournament. The loss drops the ‘Cats to 5-8-2 overall, 2-7-1 in conference play.
VILLANOVA, PA
Voter Registration Deadline Approaches

Monday, Oct. 24 is the final day to register to vote in Pennsylvania for the upcoming Midterm Election on Nov. 8. Many Villanova students decided to register to vote in PA due to the importance of the races in the swing state. By registering to vote in Pennsylvania, students have...
VILLANOVA, PA

