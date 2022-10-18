SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. – Villanova men’s soccer lost 2-1 to Seton Hall on a chilly night in South Orange, N.J. Pirates graduate forward J.P. Marin scored the match’s first goal in the 48th, with Villanova senior defender Viktor Benediktsson equalizing in the 72nd. Senior midfielder James Boote found the back of the net in the 75th, burying the ‘Cats hopes of getting into the Big East Tournament. The loss drops the ‘Cats to 5-8-2 overall, 2-7-1 in conference play.

