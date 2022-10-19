Netflix Exploring Cloud Gaming to Bring Titles to TVs and PCs, Will Establish In-House Games Studio in Southern California

The hierarchy of power at the box office is about to change. Warner Bros.’ “Black Adam” looks to claim the top spot on domestic charts, ahead of fellow new release “Ticket to Paradise.” The Dwayne Johnson vehicle landed a $26.8 million opening day, including $7.6 million in Thursday previews. The DC Comics adaptation is debuting 4,402 locations in North America. Some competitors are projecting the DC Comics adaptation will gross $62.2 million in its opening weekend, which would mark the first wide release to debut above $50 million since Disney’s “Thor: Love and Thunder” bowed to $144 million in July. Moviegoing...

12 MINUTES AGO