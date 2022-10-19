Read full article on original website
Related
wellsboroathletics.com
Eagles Too Much For Wellsboro
Two quick first quarter scores by Bald Eagle Area set the tone in a 35-7 rout of the Wellsboro Varsity Football team on Friday, October 21. On the Eagles' first play from scrimmage Carson Nagle connected with Kahale Burns in what turned into a 67-yard score 17 seconds into the game. On their next possession, Camron Watkins was on the receiving end of a 47-yard toss from Michael Snyder on a double pass, which put the Eagles up 14-0 in under three minutes.
wellsboroathletics.com
Lady Hornets Sweep Loyalsock For 2nd Time
The Wellsboro Varsity Volleyball team completed the season sweep of Loyalsock with a 3-0 win on Thursday, October 20. The Lady Hornets took the first two sets 25-18 and won 25-20 in the third. Sophomore Lexi Urena led Wellsboro with 9 kills, 10 points, and 7 digs, sophomore Paige Logsdon...
wellsboroathletics.com
Athens Holds On To Edge Wellsboro, 3-2
Athens scored three first half goals and withstood a Wellsboro rally to edge the Lady Hornets 3-2 on Thursday, October 20. The Lady Wildcats scored at 35:37, 29:15, and 12:07 to put a 3-0 cushion between them and Wellsboro, however the Lady Hornets battled back in the second half with a pair of goals.
thegnainsider.com
The 2022-2023 Sans Souci Struggle t-shirt sales
GNA CAMPUS – It’s that time of year again when the Nanticoke vs. Hanover rivalry football game renews itself. Each fall, the highly anticipated game, better known as the San Souci Struggle, brings students, faculty, and fans together to celebrate this unique contest. At Greater Nanticoke Area, Mr....
Why everyone in Pennsylvania will be watching Bradford County Friday night
The football capital of Pennsylvania will be far, far away from most of the state this weekend. It won't be Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh or Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. It won't be in State College, even with Saturday night's 'white out.' And it won't be in the typical high school football hotbeds surrounding Harrisburg or the Lehigh Valley. Not this weekend. ...
A different kind of high school homecoming in Minersville
MINERSVILLE, Pa. — When Emily Hart was crowned homecoming queen, it wasn't only because she got the most votes; it was because she raised over $11,000 in funding college scholarships for her classmates. For over 50 years, the Minersville Area School District has used the race for homecoming queen...
Times News
‘Sopranos’ actor makes coffee stop in Tamaqua
A Pennsylvania filmmaker who wants to build a $30 million film studio complex in Tamaqua brought a star-studded cast to the borough Friday. In return, borough businesses and representatives rolled out the red carpet for Robert J. Morgalo, of OPF Film Studios; Federico Castelluccio, who is best known for portraying Furio Giunta in “The Sopranos,” and others.
Berwick Theater renovations suffer setback
BERWICK, Pa. — The Berwick Theater has been showing movies for nearly 100 years. Before that, this building was the Berwick Opera House. It's a very old building that's seen its share of problems over the years. Recently, the Berwick Theater received more than $250,000 in grant money to...
Tractor trailer rollover closes I-80 eastbound in Northumberland and Montour counties
UPDATE: I-80 easbound is open in Northumberland and Montour counties -- Northumberland/Montour, Pa. — Interstate 80 eastbound is closed between Exit 215 (Limestoneville / Route 254) in Northumberland County and Exit 224 (Danville / Route 54) in Montour County, due to a tractor trailer rollover. A detour using Route 254 and Route 54 is in place. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours, according to PennDOT. Be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel. Check ongoing conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day.
WOLF
Berwick Space Force Recruit Graduates from Basic Training
WOLF — We have an update to a story we brought you a few weeks back. Caleb Cragle, the 22 year old from Berwick who has joined the Space Force, officially graduates this week!. Caleb's family met him in Texas, where he has been in basic training over the...
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Crash Log - 10/21/2022
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP - This crash occurred on Friday, October 14th, 2022, around 6:40am on Route 443/Deturksville Road. Troopers say Aidan Geist, 19, of Pine Grove, was driving westbound in Chevrolet Impala when he lost control, crossed both lanes, and struck a utility pole, and overturning in the air before coming to a rest in the middle of the road.
Interstate 80 back open after crash in central PA
MONTOUR COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE: Interstate 80 eastbound is open in Northumberland and Montour counties. Original Story: A part of Interstate 80 in central Pennsylvania is shut down after a wreck. According to PennDOT, a tractor-trailer crashed in the eastbound lanes of I-80 between the south Milton exit (215)...
I-80 eastbound reopens after crash in central PA
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A section of Interstate 80 has reopened after it was closed after a tractor-trailer crash in central PA Friday morning. According to PennDOT, Interstate 80 eastbound was closed between Exit 215 (Limestoneville/Route 254) in Northumberland County and Exit 224 (Danville/Route 54) in Montour County. Drivers were being detoured to Routes 54 […]
WNEP-TV 16
Talkback 16: Consolidating and closing schools in Scranton
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Topics in this Talkback 16 include praise for the morning crew, a long-lost brother, and some grievances with recent Talkback calls. Fire, we begin with the debate over the possible consolidation of schools in the Scranton School District. If you like Talkback, you'll love Talkback Feedback....
wkok.com
UPDATE: Williamsport Man in Custody After Hitting Sunbury Police Vehicle
SUNBURY – A Williamsport man is now in custody after nearly hitting a Sunbury Police officer and hitting a Sunbury Police vehicle last month. Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey says 20-year-old Dante Kolasa was taken into custody without incident in the Philadelphia area Friday morning. Sunbury Police were assisted by the U.S. Marshal’s service and the attorney general’s office. Kolasa will be arraigned by Judge Toomey on aggravated assault and other charges.
Assistant dean of nursing and health sciences named
Williamsport, Pa. — After a decade at the school, Tanae A. Traister has been named assistant dean of nursing and health sciences at Pennsylvania College of Technology. She replaces Valerie A. Myers, who now serves as dean of nursing and health sciences. “We are excited to have Tanae as part of the School of Nursing and Health Sciences leadership team,” Myers said. “She brings a strong work ethic, innovative problem-solving...
Fire ignites at Plymouth printing press
PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews responded to a business after a printing press caught fire in Plymouth Thursday afternoon. According to the Plymouth Fire Department, a call for a fire came in around 2:00 p.m. on Thursday at the Bayard Printing Group, located at 180 West Main Street where a printing press caught fire. […]
Times News
Tamaqua hires police officer
The Tamaqua borough council hired David Krape, right, as a full-time police officer during its Tuesday meeting. He will begin his employment on Oct. 30. With him is Tamaqua Police Chief Michael Hobbs. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.
Long-time therapy dog diagnosed with cancer
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Jett is an 8-year-old English Springer Poodle mix. He is also a therapy dog. He was rescued from the Lycoming County SPCA by his owner Robyn Hannan seven years ago. "He had great characteristics. Loving, had a good look to him, made people smile, so he...
Tanker flips on its side on Painted Post overpass
PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) – Traffic was restricted for hours in Painted Post on Wednesday after a tanker truck flipped onto its side on the highway. New York State Police said the driver did not negotiate the curve and took the ramp too fast around 1:30 p.m. on October 19, 2022. The truck was carrying […]
Comments / 0