Two quick first quarter scores by Bald Eagle Area set the tone in a 35-7 rout of the Wellsboro Varsity Football team on Friday, October 21. On the Eagles' first play from scrimmage Carson Nagle connected with Kahale Burns in what turned into a 67-yard score 17 seconds into the game. On their next possession, Camron Watkins was on the receiving end of a 47-yard toss from Michael Snyder on a double pass, which put the Eagles up 14-0 in under three minutes.

WELLSBORO, PA ・ 11 HOURS AGO