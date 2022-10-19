Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
SPAYghetti fundraiser supports Roanoke SPCA which does not get any government fundingCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Local artist Macklyn Mosley opens for KeKe Wyatt on November 5Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Amtrak riders have increased in Roanoke as well as the state of VirginiaCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
AgrAbility and Roanoke Foodshed Network present Feeling Good in the GardenCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in VirginiaTravel MavenBuchanan, VA
WSLS
Angels of Assisi to host mobile pet health clinic in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – Angels of Assisi is hosting a mobile pet health clinic Saturday in Roanoke. The clinic will be held at Fallon Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. No appointments are necessary, and all are welcome. The mobile clinic will include a variety of pet care, from...
WSLS
God’s Pit Crew, Martinsville Speedway to host food distribution event
RIDGEWAY, Va. – God’s Pit Crew is teaming up with Martinsville Speedway to provide food to those in need. Volunteers are working to assemble food boxes for families to pick up at the drive-through event at Martinsville Speedway on Tuesday. “We’re grateful to provide these boxes of food...
WSLS
Covington prepares for annual Fall In Our Town festival
COVINGTON, Va. – The City of Covington is celebrating the fall season this weekend with its annual Fall In Our Town festival. The festival offers a little something for everyone from trunk-or-treat, live music, and a chili cook-off to the annual hit, Pumpkins in the Park. Pumpkins in the...
WSLS
Counting down the days until WSLS Trick or Treat at Layman Family Farms
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Want to go trick or treating with the 10 News Team? WSLS Trick or Treat at Layman Family Farms is back for another year of family fun. This year, Brittny, Rachel, Jeff, “Appy,” Jenna, Japhanie, Brittany, and Chris will be at the event, and more of us may join if we’re able to!
WSLS
Spooky Sprint returns for another year of costumes, running in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – It’s time to get ready to put on your favorite Halloween costumes and those running shoes for this year’s Spooky Sprint. The Spooky Sprint will be on Saturday, Oct. 29 starting at Wasena Park at 9:30 a.m, and costumes are encouraged. Proceeds go to...
WSLS
Chris’s Coffee & Custard in Roanoke receives 2022 Small Business Inspiration Award
ROANOKE, Va. – One Roanoke café, known for serving up sweet treats and smiles, is getting recognition from the community. On Thursday, the Roanoke Regional Chamber announced Chris’s Coffee & Custard as the recipient of their 2022 Small Business Inspiration Award. They were chosen as the recipient...
WSLS
‘Petal It Forward’ campaign has happiness spreading like wildflowers
ROANOKE, Va. – Kindness is in full bloom in the Roanoke Valley, as George’s Flowers gave out thousands of free bouquets. “It’s a lot of planning that goes into this event,” said George Clements, founder and owner of George’s Flowers. It’s part of their Petal...
theroanoker.com
Ginger’s Jewelry Celebrates 40 Sparkling Years
From graduations and birthdays to engagements and anniversaries, Ginger Mumpower and her talented team of jewelry experts have been there to help Roanoke’s residents celebrate life’s biggest milestones. Left to right: Anna Harris, Stacey Cotter, Ginger Mumpower, Casey Mumpower, Kelly Millington at Ginger's Jewelry. Ginger Mumpower discovered her...
WSLS
Franklin County girl donates money from her lemonade stand to local animal shelter
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A little girl in Franklin County is proving you’re never too young to give back. Abby donated the money she raised at her lemonade stand to the Franklin County Humane Society Planned Pethood & Adoption Center. Abby also bought and donated two dog beds for the shelter.
WSLS
$15M renovation project underway at Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital is getting some major upgrades, thanks to this 15 million-dollar renovation and expansion project. Construction began in April 2021. The project will add more than 5,000 square feet to the facility and includes updated pre-operation and post-operation bays, expanded and modernized operating rooms, and more.
WDBJ7.com
Christiansburg anticipating spring 2023 opening for Christiansburg Huckleberry Park
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Next spring, Christiansburg’s newest park will be filled with people of all ages. “It’s been a long time coming,” Christiansburg’s Director of Parks and Recreation Brad Epperley said. “We purchased the property 2014-2015 and it’s 2022 now and we’re seeing it come to fruition, so it has been a wonderful thing.”
WSLS
Botetourt County man opens martial arts dojo in Buchanan
BUCHANAN, Va, – A Botetourt County man is teaching a unique style of martial arts that he said you can’t find anywhere else in Southwest Virginia. It’s called Bujinkan, which involves fighting with weapons, flips, and hand-to-hand combat. Joseph Rae is going on 30 years of studying...
WSLS
Henry County welding students create Halloween art
HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Halloween is just under two weeks away, and students at the Career Academy in Henry County are trying their hand at new welding projects. These students are getting hands-on experience to prepare them for the workforce, and at the same time, they’re creating art.
WSLS
‘A Walk in Their Shoes’: Honoring survivors, victims of domestic violence
ROANOKE, Va. – For survivors of domestic abuse like Erika Ramirez, the journey to freedom wasn’t an easy one. “I got out when I could get out alive,” said Ramirez. “I was pretty much held captive by this man.”. 10 News first brought you her story...
WSLS
Connecting two valleys: Roanoke County hopes to expand greenway to Montgomery County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – You can’t go far in the Roanoke Valley without coming across one of the area’s greenways. Since 1995, the plan has been to have multiple greenways and even have a greenway connecting the Roanoke Valley and the New River Valley. Isaac Henry, Transportation...
WDBJ7.com
Here @ Home spotlights dangers of dabbing and high-THC
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - On Here @ Home Wednesday, Natalie and Kate sat down with Laura Stack, a speaker and author of personal productivity books, who lost her 19-year-old son, Johnny, when he died by suicide after becoming psychotic from dabbing high-THC marijuana concentrates, according to Stack. She responded by...
WSLS
Roanoke families learn about dangers of marijuana use for kids, teens
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – It’s been more than a year since laws legalizing recreational marijuana took effect in Virginia, and some people have concerns about kids and teenagers having access to THC products. In Virginia, it’s legal for adults 21 and older to have up to one ounce...
wfxrtv.com
Furry Friends: Joshua is a handsome pup waiting for his forever home
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Animal shelters across southwest and central Virginia are full of adoptable pets, which is why WFXR News is highlighting those pets during our Furry Friends segment. On Tuesday, October 18th, Stephanie Wright with the Franklin County Animal Shelter brought Joshua — a 1-year-old American...
wfxrtv.com
Pulaski Co. Sheriff’s Office hosts free senior breakfast
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR)—The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office offered free breakfast to senior citizens on Thursday. Deputies personally made the food and served it to the community inside the Dublin Lions Club. According to Pulaski County Sheriff Mike Worrell, his office wanted to host the breakfast to show...
WSLS
Angels of Assisi rescues 15 dogs from abusive conditions
ROANOKE, Va. – 15 dogs now have a shot at a happy, healthy life after being rescued by the Angels of Assisi Monday. The dogs were living in makeshift dog houses and many were chained or tied up in the backyard of the house. Many shelters in the area...
