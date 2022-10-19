ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

WSLS

Angels of Assisi to host mobile pet health clinic in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Angels of Assisi is hosting a mobile pet health clinic Saturday in Roanoke. The clinic will be held at Fallon Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. No appointments are necessary, and all are welcome. The mobile clinic will include a variety of pet care, from...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Covington prepares for annual Fall In Our Town festival

COVINGTON, Va. – The City of Covington is celebrating the fall season this weekend with its annual Fall In Our Town festival. The festival offers a little something for everyone from trunk-or-treat, live music, and a chili cook-off to the annual hit, Pumpkins in the Park. Pumpkins in the...
COVINGTON, VA
WSLS

Counting down the days until WSLS Trick or Treat at Layman Family Farms

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Want to go trick or treating with the 10 News Team? WSLS Trick or Treat at Layman Family Farms is back for another year of family fun. This year, Brittny, Rachel, Jeff, “Appy,” Jenna, Japhanie, Brittany, and Chris will be at the event, and more of us may join if we’re able to!
ROANOKE, VA
theroanoker.com

Ginger’s Jewelry Celebrates 40 Sparkling Years

From graduations and birthdays to engagements and anniversaries, Ginger Mumpower and her talented team of jewelry experts have been there to help Roanoke’s residents celebrate life’s biggest milestones. Left to right: Anna Harris, Stacey Cotter, Ginger Mumpower, Casey Mumpower, Kelly Millington at Ginger's Jewelry. Ginger Mumpower discovered her...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

$15M renovation project underway at Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital is getting some major upgrades, thanks to this 15 million-dollar renovation and expansion project. Construction began in April 2021. The project will add more than 5,000 square feet to the facility and includes updated pre-operation and post-operation bays, expanded and modernized operating rooms, and more.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Botetourt County man opens martial arts dojo in Buchanan

BUCHANAN, Va, – A Botetourt County man is teaching a unique style of martial arts that he said you can’t find anywhere else in Southwest Virginia. It’s called Bujinkan, which involves fighting with weapons, flips, and hand-to-hand combat. Joseph Rae is going on 30 years of studying...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Henry County welding students create Halloween art

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Halloween is just under two weeks away, and students at the Career Academy in Henry County are trying their hand at new welding projects. These students are getting hands-on experience to prepare them for the workforce, and at the same time, they’re creating art.
HENRY COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Here @ Home spotlights dangers of dabbing and high-THC

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - On Here @ Home Wednesday, Natalie and Kate sat down with Laura Stack, a speaker and author of personal productivity books, who lost her 19-year-old son, Johnny, when he died by suicide after becoming psychotic from dabbing high-THC marijuana concentrates, according to Stack. She responded by...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Furry Friends: Joshua is a handsome pup waiting for his forever home

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Animal shelters across southwest and central Virginia are full of adoptable pets, which is why WFXR News is highlighting those pets during our Furry Friends segment. On Tuesday, October 18th, Stephanie Wright with the Franklin County Animal Shelter brought Joshua — a 1-year-old American...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Pulaski Co. Sheriff’s Office hosts free senior breakfast

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR)—The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office offered free breakfast to senior citizens on Thursday. Deputies personally made the food and served it to the community inside the Dublin Lions Club. According to Pulaski County Sheriff Mike Worrell, his office wanted to host the breakfast to show...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Angels of Assisi rescues 15 dogs from abusive conditions

ROANOKE, Va. – 15 dogs now have a shot at a happy, healthy life after being rescued by the Angels of Assisi Monday. The dogs were living in makeshift dog houses and many were chained or tied up in the backyard of the house. Many shelters in the area...
ROANOKE, VA

