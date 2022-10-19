ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Annual ‘Tea for Terror’ SOLD OUT Again

It seems like the minute the announcement was made, Casper's Tea for Terror was SOLD OUT again!. The event started in 2001 as a unique way to share one of Casper's historic homes. In fact, the home where the popular tea party happens is on the National Register for Historic Places.
Rotunda of iconic downtown Casper building to become high-end events venue

CASPER, Wyo. — The rotunda of the iconic onion-shaped former bank in downtown Casper is about to become the city’s newest events venue. First built as the Wyoming National Bank in 1964, the structure became the Wells Fargo Bank before it was purchased by the Tri Opportunity Investment Group, according to their website. The office areas now host businesses like the McGinley Orthopedic Clinic and Wind City Physical Therapy.
LOOK: Casper Sunrise Center Fall Craft Show

Happening today and tomorrow, there's a fall craft show at Sunrise Shopping Center from 9 AM to 5 PM. There are over 50 vendors with unique art, gifts, crafts, jewelry, bath and body, and mouth watering goodies. It's the perfect chance to get a head start on your holiday shopping...
Oil City Axe Company celebrates grand opening under new ownership this Saturday

Colten Davis and his wife Brittany discovered axe throwing on a whim after trying it out at Oil City Axe Company. They loved it so much that when the previous owners put the business up for sale, they decided to purchase it. This Saturday, they will be hosting the grand opening of the newly renovated axe throwing business, located at 801 N. Center St.
WATCH: A Stunning Fall Flight Over Wyoming

October 2022, an early Sunday morning breaking with my friend Jim Cunningham of Cunningham Electric in Casper Wyoming. As usual, we were talking about our love of aviation. It was a perfectly beautiful morning. "Let's go flying," said Jim. He was on the controls most of the way. I wanted...
PHOTOS: Garbage Truck Catches Fire in Casper on Friday

A sanitation truck caught fire early Friday morning. That's according to The City of Casper, who posted photos to their Facebook page. "Not all garbage belongs in the trash," the City of Casper wrote. "Today, one of our sanitation trucks caught on fire due to flammable waste. Fortunately, no one was hurt, and our City of Casper Fire-EMS Department responded quickly and expertly to keep the situation safe."
Casper Closes Morad Park On Friday For Maintenance

Morad Park will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday for parking lot maintenance, according to a statement from the City of Casper. City staff will be performing routine maintenance to ensure a safe, enjoyable experience for those who use the park at 2800 Southwest Wyoming Boulevard and along the North Platte River.
Casper Police Encourage Community to Wear Purple on Thursday to Support Survivors of Domestic Violence

On Thursday, the Casper Police Department is encouraging the community to wear purple, to show support for survivors of domestic violence. It's a chance to show solidarity for those who have experienced domestic violence first-hand. According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, "Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM) was launched...
Casper Candy Store Nominated for Torch Award

Donells Candies, Inc. was nominated, along with eight other business and three nonprofits, for the 2023 Better Business Bureau Torch Awards for Ethics presented for the 25th year locally by the BBB Serving Northern Colorado and Wyoming Foundation. Businesses and nonprofits were nominated by peers, colleagues, and customers during the...
