Read full article on original website
Related
104.7 KISS FM
VIDEO: Gang Warfare Erupts Between Thomas Gobbles Gang and Multiple Other Turkeys in Casper
It was like a scene from West Side Story, except instead of the Jets and the Sharks doing battle over the love of Maria, it's the Thomas Gobbles Gang and a group of interlopers feuding over bird seed. And instead of happening in New York, it's happening in a Downtown...
‘Mix and Mingle’ Singles Event Is This Thursday at Occasions by Cory
It's that time again! The monthly "Mix and Mingle Singles Event" is back for month number four at a new location. This month's event will be at a new location, Occasions by Cory, from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Thursday, October 20th, 2022. The event organizers, Alaina Walker, Kim...
All Five Casper Fire Stations Prepped for Trick-or-Treaters
You can add the fire stations to your trick-or-treat route because all five will be ready. Between 5 and 8 PM candy enthusiasts can head over to one of their locations to get the goods:. 200 W. First St. 3900 S. Coffman. 2140 E. 12th St. 555 Landmark Dr. 185...
David Street Station Will Not Have Ice Skating Rink This Winter
The David Street Station has announced that, due to unforeseen circumstances, it will not be able to offer an ice rink to the community this winter season. That's according to a lengthy message on the David Street Station Facebook page. "We’ve hit a bump in the road that will make...
Annual ‘Tea for Terror’ SOLD OUT Again
It seems like the minute the announcement was made, Casper's Tea for Terror was SOLD OUT again!. The event started in 2001 as a unique way to share one of Casper's historic homes. In fact, the home where the popular tea party happens is on the National Register for Historic Places.
oilcity.news
Rotunda of iconic downtown Casper building to become high-end events venue
CASPER, Wyo. — The rotunda of the iconic onion-shaped former bank in downtown Casper is about to become the city’s newest events venue. First built as the Wyoming National Bank in 1964, the structure became the Wells Fargo Bank before it was purchased by the Tri Opportunity Investment Group, according to their website. The office areas now host businesses like the McGinley Orthopedic Clinic and Wind City Physical Therapy.
LOOK: Casper Sunrise Center Fall Craft Show
Happening today and tomorrow, there's a fall craft show at Sunrise Shopping Center from 9 AM to 5 PM. There are over 50 vendors with unique art, gifts, crafts, jewelry, bath and body, and mouth watering goodies. It's the perfect chance to get a head start on your holiday shopping...
oilcity.news
Oil City Axe Company celebrates grand opening under new ownership this Saturday
Colten Davis and his wife Brittany discovered axe throwing on a whim after trying it out at Oil City Axe Company. They loved it so much that when the previous owners put the business up for sale, they decided to purchase it. This Saturday, they will be hosting the grand opening of the newly renovated axe throwing business, located at 801 N. Center St.
Old Business, New Location: Casper Homegoods Store Re-Opening
Lee Brennan Charles, a homegoods and decor store, is re-opening on Friday, October 21st from 4 - 8 PM. The new location is at 136 S. Wolcott St. Suite 102. It's hosting a line up of friends and small businesses including:. A grazing table from Graze & Gather Casper. Treats...
New Casper ‘Buckle’ Location Grand Opening Set for November
One of Casper's favorite clothing stores is all set to move into their new location. Buckle, which is currently located inside the Eastridge Mall is moving into the former Pier 1 Imports location in the Blackmore Marketplace, that closed back in the first quarter of 2020. The grand opening is...
‘Drive Thru Flu & COVID Booster Clinic’ Event This Saturday in Casper
Coming up tomorrow (Saturday, October 22nd, 2022), the Casper-Natrona County Health Department is hosting a "Drive Thru Flu & COVID Booster Clinic" at the fairgrounds (Central Wyoming Fair & Rodeo). They are also offering an interesting incentive: a free gift card to the first 100 vehicles. The official Casper-Natrona County...
WATCH: A Stunning Fall Flight Over Wyoming
October 2022, an early Sunday morning breaking with my friend Jim Cunningham of Cunningham Electric in Casper Wyoming. As usual, we were talking about our love of aviation. It was a perfectly beautiful morning. "Let's go flying," said Jim. He was on the controls most of the way. I wanted...
PHOTOS: Garbage Truck Catches Fire in Casper on Friday
A sanitation truck caught fire early Friday morning. That's according to The City of Casper, who posted photos to their Facebook page. "Not all garbage belongs in the trash," the City of Casper wrote. "Today, one of our sanitation trucks caught on fire due to flammable waste. Fortunately, no one was hurt, and our City of Casper Fire-EMS Department responded quickly and expertly to keep the situation safe."
Casper Closes Morad Park On Friday For Maintenance
Morad Park will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday for parking lot maintenance, according to a statement from the City of Casper. City staff will be performing routine maintenance to ensure a safe, enjoyable experience for those who use the park at 2800 Southwest Wyoming Boulevard and along the North Platte River.
INCOMING: Wyoming Winter Blast (Fred Still Blames Canada)
Wyoming has had some really nice weather the past couple of weeks. The next 6 days show continued nice weather, with only a chance of cold present. We live in WYOMING, after all. From October 16th to the 17th, 1998, Casper got a whopping 18.7" of snow. This made the...
Casper Police Encourage Community to Wear Purple on Thursday to Support Survivors of Domestic Violence
On Thursday, the Casper Police Department is encouraging the community to wear purple, to show support for survivors of domestic violence. It's a chance to show solidarity for those who have experienced domestic violence first-hand. According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, "Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM) was launched...
PHOTOS: Casper Police Patrol Car Involved in Major Accident at Poplar & CY Ave. Intersection
There was a major accident at the intersection of Poplar and CY Avenue on Friday afternoon. Photos from the accident reveal that a Casper Police patrol car was involved in the wreck, with damage so bad that it deployed the CPD patrol car's airbags. Another vehicle was also damaged, with...
Seventies Today and Tomorrow, Snow on Sunday in the Casper Area
Come Sunday it's going to look a lot different outside. You know you're in Wyoming when the highs are in the mid-seventies one day and snowing the next. Today's forecast from the National Weather Service predicts a mild, breezy day. Clear skies for the next couple nights will produce colorful sunrises.
Casper Candy Store Nominated for Torch Award
Donells Candies, Inc. was nominated, along with eight other business and three nonprofits, for the 2023 Better Business Bureau Torch Awards for Ethics presented for the 25th year locally by the BBB Serving Northern Colorado and Wyoming Foundation. Businesses and nonprofits were nominated by peers, colleagues, and customers during the...
18-Year-Old in Casper Crashes Car Into Tractors, Gets Out of Car, Walks Into Traffic, Gets Hit By Car
An 18-year-old experienced a series of unfortunate events on Monday night, near CY Avenue in Casper. That's according to Lieutenant Scott Jones with the Casper Police Department. "For reasons unknown, this guy was [driving] at a high rate of speed, westbound on CY Avenue," Lieutenant Jones told K2 Radio News....
Wake Up Wyoming
Casper, WY
12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Wyomings only statewide morning show - bringing the Cowboy State together to talk about what matters. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wakeupwyo.com
Comments / 0