CASPER, Wyo. — The rotunda of the iconic onion-shaped former bank in downtown Casper is about to become the city’s newest events venue. First built as the Wyoming National Bank in 1964, the structure became the Wells Fargo Bank before it was purchased by the Tri Opportunity Investment Group, according to their website. The office areas now host businesses like the McGinley Orthopedic Clinic and Wind City Physical Therapy.

CASPER, WY ・ 3 DAYS AGO