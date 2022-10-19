Marietta, Ohio residents offer support for plane crash victims’ loved ones

MARIETTA, OH (WOWK) – Devastating and heartbreaking are just a couple of words people have used to describe the aftermath of the plane crash that happened at the Pioneer GMC Buick dealership in Marietta Tuesday morning .

Amber Davis was working across the street from where it happened when she heard a loud noise.

“I heard a huge explosion, come outside and saw all the black smoke rising, it was pretty intense. Just seeing the flames that were getting brighter and bigger, and then several explosions after that,” Davis says recalling the scary experience.

As the day went on, more and more people stopped by just to see what happened.

After learning about the tragic accident, they all had the same reaction. They wanted to wrap their arms around the loved ones of the two victims.

Along with the death of the pilot and the passenger, several cars at the dealership were also damaged or totaled.

However, the dealership’s general manager Rod Taylor says he’s not worried about what can be replaced. His concerns lie with the families whose lives have been turned upside down.

“Prayers for their families. They’re going to have a struggle moving forward. Like I said all the cars can be fixed, the building can be power washed but that’s forever going to change their lives,” Taylor says Tuesday morning.

The accident is still under investigation, but many in the area say they believe where the pilot landed, it seemed like he was trying to avoid residential neighborhoods and reach the field behind the dealership.

