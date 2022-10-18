Read full article on original website
Lake Charles American Press
Cowboys begin youth movement, Williams named to watch list
Gary Goff isn’t turning the page on the college football season, but he is starting some new chapters. The first-year McNeese State head coach said Thursday that the final five games will feature more and more playing time for the young guys. At 1-5 the Cowboys have little to...
Lake Charles American Press
Rayne wheels way to victory, scores 35 first-half points
Rayne receiver Kylin Wheeler continued his assault on local defenses, scoring three first-half touchdowns to lead the Wolves to a 49-20 District 3-4A win over Washington-Marion Thursday night. Last week Wheeler scored five touchdowns in a win over LaGrange. W-M (0-7, 0-3) got on the board first with a 1-yard,...
Lake Charles American Press
Pressure D, St. Louis front four dominates South Lafourche
SULPHUR — St. Louis Catholic’s front seven pressured South Lafourche quarterback Carson Orgeron all night long to lead the Saints to a 38-6 win Thursday night at Matt Walker Memorial Stadium. “It’s a great group,” St. Louis head coach Brock Matherne said. “They have a lot of experience....
KPLC TV
TDL WEEK 8: Scores and highlights
DISTRICT 3-5A Barbe 40, Lafayette 17, Thursday at Lafayette. East Beauregard 57, Merryville 32, Thursday at Merryville. St. Louis 38, South Lafourche 6, Thursday at St. Louis.
Lake Charles American Press
Prep Volleyball: Sam Houston’s five-set win over Sulphur creates three-way tie in Div. I, District 3
SULPHUR — Sam Houston forced a three-way log jam at the top of the Division I, District 3 volleyball standings Thursday with a five-set marathon win over rival Sulphur. The Tors entered the game with a chance to secure a share of the district title after another five-set match Tuesday when they handed Southside its first district loss.
Lake Charles American Press
William “Will” Anthony Bancks
William Anthony “Will” Bancks, age 52, lifelong resident of Sulphur, La., went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. Will was born on Oct. 5, 1970. Will was a lifelong member of Henning Memorial United Methodist Church. He sang with a small group with a Louisiana Coral Foundation and also with a small group from Henning Memorial UMC, and as an adult he looked forward to going with the Red Bird Mission trips to help build homes those in need. He also attended and loved fellowship with First United Methodist Church in Lake Charles. Will graduated from Sulphur High School, from McNeese State University, and achieved an Eagle Scout level in Boy Scouts of America. He worked as a Senior Systems Engineer at Cameron Communications for over 20 years. Will especially loved being a part of cookouts and get togethers with his family.
Lake Charles American Press
Molly Jean Parker
Our dear mother, Molly Jean Parker, 70, with loved ones close in song and prayer, passed away from sorrow and on to the peace of loving memory on Oct. 19, 2022. Molly was born in Sulphur, La., on Sept. 10, 1952, to Jasper and Effie Demeritt. She lived in Sulphur most of her life, spending her childhood days with her sisters, experiencing the joy of time outside, making mud pies, and playing games with neighborhood children.
Lake Charles American Press
Saturday’s Chuck Fest to be Research Turtles’ last hurrah
Lake Charles indie rock band Research Turtles will be performing their swan song at this year’s Chuck Fest. The band, which consists of Jud Norman (singer/songwriter/bassist), Joe Norman (Singer/Guitarist), Paul Gonsoulin (singer/guitarist) and Chad Townsend (drummer), experienced industry success from 2008 to 2013. During their prime, they toured the Gulf coast with various bands, including Candlebox, Sister Hazel and Toad the Wet Sprocket.
Lake Charles American Press
Jack Hebert: At 82, he’s still a working man
Jack Hebert is still in the car sales and horse business at 81. He’ll be 82 next month and he has not lost his gift of gab and knack for problem solving. He has few regrets and says success with people, in general, is tied to liking people. “Sometimes...
KPLC TV
Victim of Lake Charles hit and run honored
Victim of Lake Charles hit and run honored
Lake Charles American Press
Horace “Puppy” Holmes
Haris Horace Holmes, “Puppy,” 80, departed this life on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Harbor Hospice in Lake Charles, La. He was born Dec. 11, 1941, to Joseph Holmes and Almatine Ford Holmes in Sulphur, La. Visitation will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at 9 a.m. and funeral service at 11 a.m. at Curry Chapel CME Church, 208 Maple Street, Sulphur, La. Burial will follow in Farquhar Cemetery on Cemetery Road in Sulphur under the direction of King’s Funeral Home.
KPLC TV
More activities are coming to Lake Charles for kids and even teens to enjoy
More activities are coming to Lake Charles for kids and even teens to enjoy
Lake Charles American Press
Old Time Rice Threshing Day is trip back in time for attendees
The Welsh Threshermen’s Association will recreate an old-fashioned fall harvest Saturday, Oct. 22 during its annual Old Time Rice Threshing Day. The free family-friendly event will be held 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Welsh Airport Field at the end of Rowson Road. Association treasurer Suzie Marcantel said local farmers...
Fast Casual
Chicken Salad Chick hatching in Lake Charles, Louisiana
Chicken Salad Chick is opening its 12th Louisiana location and its first in Lake Charles with franchisees Cindy and Claiborne Self. Located at 3723 Nelson Road, in the Charvais Crossing complex and featuring a drive-thru, Chicken Salad Chick Lake Charles will celebrate its grand opening Nov. 1 by giving away chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests.
999ktdy.com
These Mesmerizing Colorized Photos of the 1938 Crowley Rice Festival Will Take You Back in Time
As we approach Rice Festival weekend in Crowley, let's take a trip back in time courtesy of some really slick photo editing and colorization. Craig Zimmerman is one of the most popular contributors to the Lafayette Memories Facebook group. The group boasts over 30,000 members and whether it be through newspaper clippings, photos, or old stories, the amazing history of Lafayette and Acadiana is told by individuals who play the role of local historians for our area.
theadvocate.com
‘Ground zero’: One in five federal insurance lawsuits nationwide filed in Lake Charles
With just over 81,000 inhabitants, Lake Charles is home to just 0.02% of the U.S. population. But after an onslaught of natural disasters in the fall of 2020 and early 2021, the city’s federal court accounts for one in five federal insurance lawsuits nationwide, according to a new analysis.
Lake Charles American Press
‘Coats for Kids’ Spooktacular to haunt Crying Eagle Brewing
The annual “Coats for Kids” drive will combine with a party when The Kiwanis Club of Lake Charles hosts Spooktacular on Friday, Oct. 28. The family-friendly Halloween party will take place from 5-9 p.m. at Crying Eagle Brewing, 1165 E. McNeese St. The event is free. If people...
KPLC TV
Dixy Drive and surrounding areas in Lake Charles could soon get some much-needed TLC.
Dixy Drive and surrounding areas in Lake Charles could soon get some much-needed TLC.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 19, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 19, 2022. Kendrik Jamal Bailey, 29, Baton Rouge: Theft of a motor vehicle under $25,000. Jamie Colleen Cresswell, 23, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia. Richard David Courville, 56, Iowa: Bicycles must...
