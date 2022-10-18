William Anthony “Will” Bancks, age 52, lifelong resident of Sulphur, La., went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. Will was born on Oct. 5, 1970. Will was a lifelong member of Henning Memorial United Methodist Church. He sang with a small group with a Louisiana Coral Foundation and also with a small group from Henning Memorial UMC, and as an adult he looked forward to going with the Red Bird Mission trips to help build homes those in need. He also attended and loved fellowship with First United Methodist Church in Lake Charles. Will graduated from Sulphur High School, from McNeese State University, and achieved an Eagle Scout level in Boy Scouts of America. He worked as a Senior Systems Engineer at Cameron Communications for over 20 years. Will especially loved being a part of cookouts and get togethers with his family.

SULPHUR, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO