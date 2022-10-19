Read full article on original website
Bruins Release ‘Pooh Bear’ Reverse Retro Jersey For 2022-23 Season
The Bruins’ “Pooh Bear” jersey is back. Boston on Thursday released its reverse retro jersey for the 2022-23 NHL season. After much speculation that it indeed would be a spin-off of the Pooh Bear jersey worn by the Bruins from 1995-2006, it was confirmed via Twitter. The...
Anton Stralman Puts Visa Issue Behind Him, Returns To Bruins
The Boston Bruins received a reinforcement to their defensive corps Friday, but it wasn’t an easy process for Anton Stralman to rejoin the team. The veteran defenseman had been working on obtaining his work visa while in Canada, missing four out of Boston’s first five games besides the one contest played in Ottawa.
Where Bruins Forward Brad Marchand’s Injury Timeline Stands
BOSTON — Boston Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk returned from injury sooner than expected and will make his season debut Thursday night. Will Bruins star forward Brad Marchand, who is recovering from double hip surgery this offseason, follow a similar path? Don’t get your hopes up Bruins fans. While...
Bruins’ Taylor Hall Reacts To Shootout-Winning Goal Vs. Ducks
The Boston Bruins bounced back from their first loss of the season, defeating the Anaheim Ducks at TD Garden on Thursday to record their first shootout victory of the season. Taylor Hall, who netted the game-decider after three periods of regulation plus overtime, partook in the pivotal crunch-time effort in order to give the Bruins their fourth win of the season and described his mindset in the shootout.
A.J. Greer Held Scoreless, Bruins Walk Away With Shootout Win
It took a shootout to decide the game at TD Garden. The Boston Bruins defeated the Anaheim Ducks 2-1 as Taylor Hall potted the lone goal in regulation and the shootout. A.J. Greer was highlighted as a player to watch prior to the game but was unable to record a point in regulation.
What Bruins’ Jim Montgomery Told Jack Studnicka After Rough Debut
Jack Studnicka had a chance to make an impression on the Bruins and head coach Jim Montgomery in his 2022-23 debut Thursday night, but it didn’t quite go as planned. The forward centered the third line in Boston’s ultimate 2-1 shootout win over the Anaheim Ducks at TD Garden, but became a liability as the game went on.
Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Wild Lines, Pairings
BOSTON — The Bruins look to extend their win streak to two when they welcome the Wild to TD Garden on Saturday afternoon. Boston is fresh off a 2-1 shootout win while Minnesota finally got its first victory of the 2022-23 season over the Vancouver Canucks in overtime. The...
Watch Linus Ullmark’s Spectacular Save(s) In Bruins Shootout Win
The Bruins finally had an off night on the offensive end. Luckily for fans in Boston, Linus Ullmark made sure to render that fact meaningless. Boston took home a 2-1 shootout win over the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday night, with Ullmark standing on his head to help secure the Bruins victory after an insane pair of sequences in overtime.
In Three Starts, Linus Ullmark Has Emerged As Bruins’ No. 1 Goalie
Linus Ullmark has made a case to be the Bruins’ No. 1 goalie. It’s a small sample size, but Ullmark stood on his head in Boston’s 2-1 shootout win over the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday night at TD Garden. The goalie made 30 stops and was unbeatable in overtime and the shootout.
Celtics Wrap: Boston’s Efficient Offense Cruises In Win Over Heat
Meeting for the first time since last season’s Eastern Conference finals, the Boston Celtics defeated the Miami Heat, 111-104, on Friday at FTX Arena. The Celtics improved to 2-0 on the season, while the Heat fell to 0-2. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. The last time these...
Ducks Goalie John Gibson Brings Early Struggles Into Matchup Vs. Bruins
John Gibson has struggled early on in the season. The Boston Bruins face the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday night at TD Garden. Gibson is 1-2-0 thus far with a 5.96 goals-against average so the Bruins will try and take advantage of the slow start. For more, check out the video...
Jack Studnicka Has Opportunity To Become Mainstay In Bruins Lineup
When Jack Studnicka made the Bruins final roster, many thought he’d finally get the chance he’s been working hard for over the last few seasons. But he was a healthy scratch through Boston’s first four games. “I told him, ‘I know it’s hard.’ I’ve been in his...
Matt Grzelcyk Makes Strong Impression In Return To Bruins
BOSTON — Even as a veteran defenseman, Matt Grzelcyk could feel the butterflies going prior to the Boston Bruins taking on the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday night at TD Garden. It was Grzelcyk’s first time on the ice with the Bruins for this campaign as his season debut was slightly delayed due to his recovery from offseason shoulder surgery. But Grzelcyk looked like he didn’t miss a beat, leaving an imprint in more ways than one on Boston’s 2-1 shootout win over the Ducks.
Bruins Odds: How Bookmakers Are Adjusting To B’s New-Look Style
It’s way too early to make drastic claims, but it’s also impossible to ignore the Bruins’ frantic pace out of the gate. The B’s have utilized an uptempo style under new head coach Jim Montgomery that’s predicated on speed off the rush and the team’s first four hockey games have sailed “Over” the total.
Malcolm Brogdon Sees This ‘Championship Characteristic’ In Celtics
Much has been made about the offense of the Boston Celtics through two games this season, and rightfully so. It’s clicking on all cylinders and it’s been very efficient while featuring multiple scoring options. It has forced Boston’s defense to play catch up, but the Celtics were up...
What Joe Mazzulla Told Celtics After Season-Opening Win Over 76ers
The Celtics ushered in a new era Tuesday night at TD Garden. Boston’s first game of the 2022-23 NBA season marked the head coaching debut of Joe Mazzulla, who took over at the helm after Ime Udoka was suspended by the organization for the entire campaign. The Rhode Island native kicked off his tenure with a bang, as the Celtics used a great second-half effort to cruise past Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers.
J.J. Redick Makes Bold Celtics Prediction After Opening-Night Win
On Tuesday, the Boston Celtics opened up their 2022-23 season in solid fashion, defeating the Philadelphia 76ers 126-117 at TD Garden, showcasing their elite offense against a strong conference rival. Entering their fresh clean slate, the Celtics were listed as favorites not just to finish atop the Eastern Conference when...
How Celtics Really Turned Off Montrezl Harrell In Free-Agent Talks
The Celtics met with Montrezl Harrell before the start of the 2022-23 NBA season, but the veteran forward didn’t like what Boston brought to the table. Harrell was viewed as a potential fit for reigning the Eastern Conference champions in free agency. Not only could the Celtics stand to add some interior help, but Harrell employs a hard-nosed style of play that fits the identity Boston showcased on its run to the NBA Finals this past season.
NBA Exec Pinpoints Three Threats To Pluck Grant Williams From Celtics
Grant Williams and the Boston Celtics were unable to reach a contract extension before Monday’s deadline, which means the fourth-year forward is set to become a restricted free agent next offseason. Williams explained Tuesday that not finding common ground now doesn’t preclude the sides from reaching a deal down...
Heat Honor Celtics Great Bill Russell With Pregame Tribute
Before the Miami Heat tipped off against the Boston Celtics on Friday, the life of basketball icon Bill Russell was honored with a pregame ceremony at FTX Arena. Russell, who spent the majority of his remarkable life battling both on the court against opposing NBA teams and off the floor against racial inequality, passed away on July 31 at 88 years old. Russell finished an 11-time NBA champion.
