McDonald’s debuts new Halloween Happy Meal pails: Here’s what fans are saying

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire, Michael Bartiromo
 3 days ago

(NEXSTAR) – Time to cross these buckets off your bucket lists.

As of Tuesday, McDonald’s fans from across the country can officially get their hands on the latest version of McDonald’s Halloween Happy Meals, which come served in decorative reusable pails that double as trick-or-treating buckets.

“We heard you loud and clear … if spooky SZN doesn’t include McDonald’s Halloween Pails, then you don’t want it,” McDonald’s wrote of the Halloween Happy Meals in a press release earlier this month.

The Halloween Happy Meal pails, which first debuted in 1986, have periodically returned to McDonald’s in the decades since, often with updated artwork or new shapes, and sometimes even themed after characters from “Scooby Doo” or “Monsters High,”

The newest iteration of the pails looks to be a throwback to the trio of white, orange and green buckets — nicknamed McBoo, McPunk’n and McGoblin — first offered in the late ‘80s. Each also features three different faces on the outside of the pails, as seen in photos shared by McDonald’s and confirmed by a spokesperson.

Viral video of Wisconsin supermarket’s frozen pizza section baffles Twitter

The pails are said to be available at all participating McDonald’s restaurants through Oct. 31, or “while supplies last,” according to McDonald’s.

Fans on Twitter, meanwhile, have indicated that not every McDonald’s location was offering all three buckets as of Tuesday. Some also suggested the buckets themselves were smaller than in previous years, and many noted that they lacked lids like the earliest iterations.

Even still, the vast majority of customers appeared to be pleased with the nostalgia-inducing pails.

“GOT MY GHOST BUCKET!” one excited customer wrote. “I AM 38 AND TODAY IS THE BEST DAY EVER!”

