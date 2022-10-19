Wheeler dominates as Phillies take Game 1, 2-0

Zack Wheeler was dominant. Kyle Schwarber hit a historic home run. Bryce Harper hit another home run, his third straight playoff game with a home run.

And the Phillies won Game 1 of the NLCS in San Diego over the Padres.

Wheeler allowed just one hit and no runs in seven innings, striking out eight batters. However, Phillies manager Rob Thomson controversially pulled Wheeler after the seventh innings and 83 pitches for Seranthony Dominguez. Dominguez proceeded to pitch a 1-2-3 eighth, with two strikeout s.

Jose Alvarado came in for the Phillies in the ninth inning walking the second batter of the inning Jurickson Profar. Juan Soto came to the plate with one out in the ninth representing the tying run. Soto hit a grounder to short, but the Phillies were unable to make the play, as Alec Bohm was charged with a throwing error.

Padres star Manny Machado came to the plate with two on and one out, but he flew out to right, bringing up Padres DH Josh Bell.

Bell struck out and the Phils took Game 1.

Schwarber, who entered the series just 1-20 this postseason, went 2-3 with a walk, a single, and the aforementioned monstrous homer.

Harper, who was 1-4 in the game, became the second Phillie in franchise history to hit a home run in three consecutive playoff games. Harper is now 11-27 this postseason with an MLB leading and playoff career-high four home runs and seven RBI.

The Phillies had just three hits as a team, but it was enough, as the Padres had one.

Game 2 is on Wednesday in San Diego at 4:35pm E.T.

