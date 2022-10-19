Tenants at North Little Rock apartment without gas during cold night

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – What started as a deadly apartment fire in North Little Rock turned into weeks without gas for the folks who live there.

Last week, KARK reported an investigation into the deadly fire at the apartments, but ever since that fire, tenants say they have been without gas, not able to cook on the stove, and on cold nights like tonight, they say they have no heat to keep their families warm.

“It’s just terrible we have to deal with this,” said Kiona Ayers, who lives at the complex.

Sandria Smith also lives at the complex. She said having no gas started a few weeks ago when a fire broke out at the complex – claiming the lives of three people.

Smith has two young kids, ages two and five. She said her family has been staying with her grandparents for a week now, to be able to cook and stay somewhere with heat.

“I mean my kids are so small, we can’t be without heat.”

Summit Utilities issued a statement that said,

“Shorter College Garden apartments is a complex with a significant amount of piping owned and maintained by the property owner. We serve the complex with what is called a ‘master meter’. Inside the complex, the piping that distributes the gas from building to building is maintained by the property owner. Until we are told that piping has passed inspection, we cannot restore service. We have been notified that a portion of the system has passed inspection and were able to restore service to that area. Until we are notified the rest of the piping has passed inspection, we cannot resume service to the rest of the facility.”

The owners of the apartment complex also issued a statement saying:

“ At Shorter College Gardens, efforts to fully restore natural gas service to the property continue. Yesterday, the gas company inspected and approved the underground gas line infrastructure. Next steps of the phased process include the installation of the master meter by the gas company, and the inspection/approval of the infrastructure in each building by city officials. Once these steps are complete, the gas service will be restored building by building.

The coordination of these steps is underway, and all parties are working urgently and cooperatively to restore gas service as quickly and safely as possible to all. At this point, residents have access to hot water in the apartment homes, and the property management team is providing electric cooktops as a resource for cooking as well as checking the ambient temperature in the apartment homes. Additionally, we recognize that temperatures are cooling and that residents may prefer temporary hotel housing accommodations until the natural gas service is fully restored. The property management team is making this option available to residents. “

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.