Watervliet man arrested for having handgun inside Crossgates
GUILDERLAND, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A Watervliet man is facing charges after he allegedly had a loaded gun inside Crossgates Mall. His arrest comes a few days after a teenager was found with a loaded gun outside the mall on Saturday.
Police were called to Dick's Sporting Goods inside Crossgates shortly after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a man with a gun. James Lunday IV was found in possession of a loaded Springfield XDS 9MM semi-automatic handgun.
The 19-year old was arrested and charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in a Restricted Location, both felonies. The Albany County Sheriff’s Office K9 unit assisted with the investigation.
Lunday IV was arraigned and released to probation. He is due back in court at a later date.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
