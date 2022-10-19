ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watervliet, NY

Watervliet man arrested for having handgun inside Crossgates

By Courtney Ward
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A Watervliet man is facing charges after he allegedly had a loaded gun inside Crossgates Mall. His arrest comes a few days after a teenager was found with a loaded gun outside the mall on Saturday.

Police were called to Dick’s Sporting Goods inside Crossgates shortly after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a man with a gun. James Lunday IV was found in possession of a loaded Springfield XDS 9MM semi-automatic handgun.

The 19-year old was arrested and charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in a Restricted Location, both felonies. The Albany County Sheriff’s Office K9 unit assisted with the investigation.

Lunday IV was arraigned and released to probation. He is due back in court at a later date.

