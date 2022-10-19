Read full article on original website
Shaq turns down boy's handshake for something better
When a boy walked up to Shaquille O'Neal at a basketball game, he extended his hand for a shake. But the former NBA player turned him down for something better – a hug.
Lakers squandering what's left of prime LeBron James years and that's negligent | Opinion
It’s bizarre the Los Angeles front office hasn’t done more to surround LeBron James with better shooters - a blueprint that yielded the 2020 title.
Steph Curry scores game-high 34 points but ‘off the charts’ Nikola Jokic leads Denver Nuggets to victory
Despite Steph Curry scoring a game-high 34 points, the Golden State Warriors suffered their first loss of the season, to the Denver Nuggets on Friday, going down 125-123 to the team they eliminated from the first round of the Western Conference playoffs in April. Curry added five rebounds and four...
Ja Morant scores 49 points, Grizzlies beat Rockets 129-122
HOUSTON (AP) — Ja Morant scored 49 points and hit five 3-pointers to lead the Memphis Grizzlies to a 129-122 victory over the Houston Rockets on Friday night. Morant carried the team on a night Desmond Bane and Tyus Jones struggled. Bane made just 3 of 16 shots for 14 points and Jones was 4 for 13 with 11 points. The Rockets led by 16 in the first half before the Grizzlies used a big run to start the third quarter and take the lead. Jalen Green, the second pick in the 2021 draft, led the Rockets with 33 points. But he struggled after halftime and scored just 13 points in the second half. Alperen Sengun added 23 points.
Tatum and Brown combine for 57, Celtics top Heat 111-104
MIAMI (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 29 points, Jaylen Brown added 28 and the Boston Celtics topped the Miami Heat 111-104 on Friday night in a rematch of last season’s Eastern Conference finals. The Celtics — whose most recent trip to Miami was a Game 7 win in that playoff series — outscored Miami 42-24 from 3-point range, and improved to 2-0 under interim coach Joe Mazzulla. Tyler Herro scored 25 for Miami, which got 19 from Bam Adebayo, 18 from Jimmy Butler and 17 from Kyle Lowry.
Sixers Aren’t Taking Rebuilding Spurs Lightly on Saturday
Facing a rebuilding team won't cause the Sixers to cruise through their Saturday night matchup.
Durant breaks late tie with 3, Nets top Raptors 109-105
NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant broke a tie with a 3-pointer with 56 seconds left and had 27 points to help the Brooklyn Nets beat the Toronto Raptors 109-105 on Friday night. Durant’s 3 gave Brooklyn a 105-102 lead. Kyrie Irving led the Nets with 30 points. Pascal Siakam led the Raptors with 37 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists. Fred VanVleet added 18 points and Scottie Barnes had 17. VanVleet’s jumper with 38 seconds left brought the Raptors within one. But Royce O’Neale’s 3-pointer with 15 seconds left wrapped up the victory.
Young, Collins power Hawks past Magic 108-98
ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young overcame a scoreless first half to finish with 25 points and 13 assists, John Collins added 23 points and 13 rebounds, and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Orlando Magic 108-98. Dejounte Murray added 20 points and nine assists for Atlanta, which improved to 2-0 on the young season. Cole Anthony, who missed Orlando’s season-opening loss at Detroit with an illness two nights ago, scored 17 of his 25 points in the first half and Paolo Banchero had 20 points and 12 rebounds as the Magic dropped to 0-2.
ESPN’s Jeff Van Gundy defends Ime Udoka’s character, believes he’ll get another shot at coaching
“I want to make sure, because I feel strongly about this, Ime Udoka, I don’t know everything about that situation, but I know there’s a way back." While several people wonder whether or not Ime Udoka should get a second chance at coaching, ESPN NBA analyst Jeff Van Gundy voiced some support for the suspended Celtics coach.
Lillard has 41 points Trail Blazers beat Suns 113-111 in OT
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard scored 41 points and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Phoenix Suns 113-111 in overtime Friday night for their second straight victory to open the season. Anfernee Simons made hook shot with 7.2 seconds left in overtime and finished with 16 points. Jusuf Nurkic had 20 points and 17 rebounds. Devin Booker led Phoenix with 33 points. Lillard’s free throws with 33.9 seconds left tied it at 111. Booker missed a short jumper before Simons’ layup put Portland in front. Nurkic fouled Deandre Ayton on the other end, but Ayton missed the first, then missed the second on purpose for a failed try at a tying basket.
Spurs hold off final-minute flurry to beat Pacers 137-134
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Josh Richardson scored 27 points and Devin Vassell and Josh Richardson each had 23 as the San Antonio Spurs survived a frantic final minute flurry and beat the Indiana Pacers 137-134. The Spurs never trailed. Tyrese Haliburton led the Pacers with 27 points and started a late flurry with three free throws and a layup to make it 137-134 with 3.8 seconds left. Pacers rookie Benedict Mathurin could have forced overtime with a 3-pointer, but put up an airball. Indiana has not led in either game this season. It has not won since March 20, a 12-game stretch.
Meet OTE’s Somto Cyril: He has no favorite NBA team or NBA player and just wants to win
Somtochukwu “Somto” Cyril has no favorite player in the National Basketball Association. He doesn’t have a favorite NBA team. He just wants to win. A native of Enugu, Nigeria, the 6-10 center is only interested in his team, OTE’s City Reapers. On Friday night, day two of OTE’s second season in the bubble, OTE Arena, […] The post Meet OTE’s Somto Cyril: He has no favorite NBA team or NBA player and just wants to win appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
