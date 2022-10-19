ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

cbs17

Raleigh, Lillington men arrested in fentanyl sting that yielded enough to kill 2.7 million people, Florida sheriff says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A historic undercover fentanyl bust in Florida has close ties to Raleigh and Harnett County, according to officials Friday in Polk County, Florida. A task force made the bust and three people — including two from the central North Carolina area — were arrested, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Raleigh police release additional details for slain officer’s funeral

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department released information regarding details for Officer Gabriel Torres’ funeral on Saturday. Officer Torres’ funeral will be held at 11 a.m. at Cross Assembly Church, 2660 Yonkers Road in Raleigh, police said. The church will livestream the service. After the...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Wake County DA gives next steps for mass shooting case

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s been one week since the October 13 mass shooting that killed five people and injured two others in the Headingham neighborhood in Raleigh. CBS 17 sat down with Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman who says she plans to try the suspect, 15-year-old Austin Thompson, as an adult.
RALEIGH, NC
jocoreport.com

Juvenile Driver Leads Officers On Brief Chase

SMITHFIELD – Just before midnight Thursday, a Wayne County State Trooper returning from assignment at the NC State Fair, attempted to stop a reckless driver near Smithfield in Johnston County. The 15 year-old driver reportedly led the trooper on a chase around West Smithfield. The driver was at one...
SMITHFIELD, NC
cbs17

Police investigate deadly Fayetteville shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Fayetteville Police Department is currently investigating a shooting death that occurred just before 7 p.m. Friday. Officers responded to the 2000 block of Maitland Drive just before 7 p.m. and is currently questioning a suspect in a death investigation. Sgt. Alpha Caldwell said the...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Wake Forest becomes the newest NC town to push for a social district

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake Forest is the newest North Carolina town to submit a proposal for a social district. A social district, or a designated area people can take alcohol to go and drink it while walking down the street, has become popular in cities such as Raleigh and Durham, but is also being considered in places such as Fayetteville and eastern parts of the state.
WAKE FOREST, NC
cbs17

Man stabbed, ‘patted down’ during robbery, Raleigh police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said a man was stabbed during a robbery Friday night. Sometime before 6:52 p.m., officers said they were called to the 2600 block of Sanderford Road near Raleigh Fire Station 10. When they got to the scene, a man told them he had...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Victim identified in targeted shooting outside Fayetteville home

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A man died after suffering multiple gunshot wounds to the chest outside a home in Fayetteville Tuesday night, police said. On Thursday, police confirmed the man shot was 26-year-old Damian R. Lee. Just after 9:30 p.m., officers of the Fayetteville Police Department responded to the...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
nsjonline.com

Fights in Moore County middle school caught in video

RALEIGH — Multiple videos posted by the Instagram account “Cantfinddisacc” show nearly a dozen fights recorded by students at Crain’s Creek Middle School in Moore County. The videos surfaced last week although the account now appears to have been deleted. The videos downloaded and viewed by...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Driver hurt in late-night crash in Johnston County, troopers say

ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that happened just before midnight Friday night. At about 11:57 p.m., troopers said they were called to Wake County Line Road in Johnston County near Zebulon. The driver was hurt in the crash, according to...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC

