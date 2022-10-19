Read full article on original website
A Duke Provost Is Chosen To Be The New President Of M.I.T.Joseph GodwinDurham, NC
Posted a Missing Pet Ad on Craigslist? Be Careful of This ScamJames Tuliano
It's Starting to Feel Like Fall! Here is When and Where you can Expect to See the Best Foliage in CaryJames TulianoCary, NC
"Enough is Enough”, Joe Biden Angrily Reacts To The Mass Shooting In USAArenacrownsiRaleigh, NC
N.C. Poor People’s Campaign march for voters’ rightsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
cbs17
Raleigh, Lillington men arrested in fentanyl sting that yielded enough to kill 2.7 million people, Florida sheriff says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A historic undercover fentanyl bust in Florida has close ties to Raleigh and Harnett County, according to officials Friday in Polk County, Florida. A task force made the bust and three people — including two from the central North Carolina area — were arrested, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.
cbs17
Hundreds pay respects to Raleigh officer, a married father, who was killed in mass shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Law enforcement, family, and the Raleigh community paid their respects to Raleigh Police Officer Gabriel Torres Friday night when his visitation was held at Mitchell Funeral Home in Raleigh. Torres, 29, was on his way to work when he was shot and killed outside his...
cbs17
Fayetteville woman sentenced for 2018 kidnapping of 3 adults, toddler
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville woman was sentenced Friday to seven-and-a-half years in prison for her role in a 2018 kidnapping conspiracy that involved holding three adults and a toddler in a hotel room for several hours. Merianda Gray pled guilty to the charge in April 2021, according...
cbs17
Raleigh police release additional details for slain officer’s funeral
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department released information regarding details for Officer Gabriel Torres’ funeral on Saturday. Officer Torres’ funeral will be held at 11 a.m. at Cross Assembly Church, 2660 Yonkers Road in Raleigh, police said. The church will livestream the service. After the...
cbs17
Wake County DA gives next steps for mass shooting case
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s been one week since the October 13 mass shooting that killed five people and injured two others in the Headingham neighborhood in Raleigh. CBS 17 sat down with Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman who says she plans to try the suspect, 15-year-old Austin Thompson, as an adult.
jocoreport.com
Juvenile Driver Leads Officers On Brief Chase
SMITHFIELD – Just before midnight Thursday, a Wayne County State Trooper returning from assignment at the NC State Fair, attempted to stop a reckless driver near Smithfield in Johnston County. The 15 year-old driver reportedly led the trooper on a chase around West Smithfield. The driver was at one...
cbs17
Raleigh police release 5-day report detailing mass shooting that killed 5, injured 2
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A week to the day since a mass shooting took five lives and injured two more in Raleigh, the police department released its five-day report Thursday afternoon. The suspected shooter, identified by his parents as 15-year-old Austin Thompson, has remained in critical condition in the...
cbs17
Police investigate deadly Fayetteville shooting
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Fayetteville Police Department is currently investigating a shooting death that occurred just before 7 p.m. Friday. Officers responded to the 2000 block of Maitland Drive just before 7 p.m. and is currently questioning a suspect in a death investigation. Sgt. Alpha Caldwell said the...
North Carolina man arrested for killing his brother, police say
A man was arrested on Thursday for killing his brother, according to the Hope Mills Police Department.
cbs17
Elderly Home Depot worker will spend 83rd birthday in hospital after Hillsborough thief shoves him to the ground, police say
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Hillsborough Home Depot employee will be waking up in the hospital Saturday morning — on his 83rd birthday — after police said a thief they called “a menace to society” injured him in a shoplifting getaway earlier this week. During...
cbs17
Southern Pines police arrest 4th in connection with shooting death of Fayetteville teen
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have arrested a fourth person in connection with the Oct. 8 shooting death of a teenager from Fayetteville. Rahsaan Lee Young, 23, of Fayetteville, was arrested Thursday and charged with accessory after the fact, police said in a news release. Police said Young...
cbs17
Wake Forest becomes the newest NC town to push for a social district
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake Forest is the newest North Carolina town to submit a proposal for a social district. A social district, or a designated area people can take alcohol to go and drink it while walking down the street, has become popular in cities such as Raleigh and Durham, but is also being considered in places such as Fayetteville and eastern parts of the state.
cbs17
Man stabbed, ‘patted down’ during robbery, Raleigh police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said a man was stabbed during a robbery Friday night. Sometime before 6:52 p.m., officers said they were called to the 2600 block of Sanderford Road near Raleigh Fire Station 10. When they got to the scene, a man told them he had...
cbs17
Victim identified in targeted shooting outside Fayetteville home
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A man died after suffering multiple gunshot wounds to the chest outside a home in Fayetteville Tuesday night, police said. On Thursday, police confirmed the man shot was 26-year-old Damian R. Lee. Just after 9:30 p.m., officers of the Fayetteville Police Department responded to the...
cbs17
Orange County inmate charged with death by distribution to woman, police say
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Hillsborough Police Department arrested a man already in prison on one charge of death by distribution on Friday. Walter Wrenn, 36, was already in the Orange County Jail on unrelated charges when multiple agencies responded to a medical call on Summit Drive in the city.
nsjonline.com
Fights in Moore County middle school caught in video
RALEIGH — Multiple videos posted by the Instagram account “Cantfinddisacc” show nearly a dozen fights recorded by students at Crain’s Creek Middle School in Moore County. The videos surfaced last week although the account now appears to have been deleted. The videos downloaded and viewed by...
Driver, disoriented after Knightdale crash, reaches for gun
KNIGHTDALE, N.C. — A man involved in a Thursday crash in Knightdale reached for a gun but never pointed it at the first responders trying to help him. Around 1 a.m., troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to a single-car crash at 1712 Horton Road. A...
Search underway for missing Durham man last seen Thursday night at his home
DURHAM, N.C. — The Durham County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies are looking for a missing man. Tommy Watkins, 72, was last seen Thursday night in his home on Redwood Drive north of Mannix Road, the sheriff’s office said. Watkins has cognitive impairment and medical...
cbs17
Driver hurt in late-night crash in Johnston County, troopers say
ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that happened just before midnight Friday night. At about 11:57 p.m., troopers said they were called to Wake County Line Road in Johnston County near Zebulon. The driver was hurt in the crash, according to...
Mebane man arrested after chase in white van, passengers jumping out into field in Alamance County
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested after allegedly leading deputies on a chase in a white van, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. At 8:48 p.m. Tuesday, deputies spotted a white mini-van driving at high speed on U.S. 70 heading east near Haw River. Deputies tried to pull the van over, […]
