FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Israel Keyes, a Cunningly Serial KillerSam H ArnoldAnchorage, AK
New Show, ‘Alaska Daily’, Shines Spotlight on Missing Native Alaskans. Is it Enough?Alaska Media News NetworkAlaska State
Best Steakhouses in Anchorage: A Deliciously Informative GuideThe Daily ScoopAnchorage, AK
Maintaining Calm Amid Chaos: Families Pack ‘Go Bags’ to be Ready for Natural DisastersGrant PerryAnchorage, AK
alaskapublic.org
Talk of Alaska: Breaking Down Alaska’s Constitution
This year, Alaskans are deciding whether or not to hold another constitutional convention, but how do you decide if you want to change the constitution if you don’t understand the current one? On this week’s Talk of Alaska, ask questions of constitutional experts about Alaska’s constitution and the foundational laws of the state.
alaskasnewssource.com
Borough, Wasilla mayors remember late Bert Cottle
Wasilla, Alaska (KTUU) - Matanuska-Susitna Borough residents are grieving after learning that former Wasilla Mayor Bert Cottle passed away earlier this week. Those who worked closely with Cottle, like Borough Mayor Edna DeVries and current Wasilla Mayor Glenda Ledford, shared the same sentiment: it’s a tremendous loss for Alaska.
kinyradio.com
Alex Bender sentenced to 20 years for 2017 Anchorage stabbing
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On Thursday, 32-year-old Alex Bender was sentenced to 20 years in prison by Anchorage Superior Court Judge Eric Aarseth for stabbing a man at the Executive Suites in Anchorage on Nov. 9, 2017. In May 2022, an Anchorage jury convicted Bender of first-degree assault, a class...
alaskasnewssource.com
The Alaska Federation of Natives tackles Native boarding schools
Alaska Federation of Natives holding Indigenous Fashion Show during annual banquet. When dance groups take the stage at the Alaska Federation of Natives Conference in Anchorage, they will be dressed in their regalia. Wearing outfits of fur, leather and beads. Painstakingly made by hand. AFN rivals the runways of Paris as people walk around in their finest of fashion. Saturday night, couture and culture team up to walk the runway for the first AFN fashion show.
alaskasnewssource.com
The many faces of Anchorage’s homeless population
alaskasnewssource.com
Oct. 20, 2022 FastCast
Request for permit to be withdrawn from Donlin gold mine project. Red-Flag 23-1 provides international pilots with experience flying in high mountain regions. Red-Flag 23-1 provides international pilots with experience flying in high mountain regions. Anchorage school closure update. Updated: 23 hours ago. The District says closing schools is more...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage begins abatement of Centennial Campground
At 10:20 AM the fright train sound hit room 190 in Denali Montessori in Anchorage, as students acted out what to do in case of an Earthquake. Denali Montessori was one of over 110,000 participants in the Great Alaska Shakeout. A worldwide exercise that focuses on Earthquake education and emergency preparedness.
alaskapublic.org
Alaska regulators will hear complaint against national Republican group on Friday
The Alaska Public Offices Commission will meet on Friday to determine whether the national Republican Governors Association violated state campaign law in its support of Gov. Mike Dunleavy, a Republican. On Thursday afternoon, commissioners voted 3-2 to act before Election Day on a complaint filed by two nonprofits against the...
alaskasnewssource.com
APOC votes to expedite ruling in most recent complaint
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Public Offices Commission voted 3-2 in favor of expediting a ruling on the most recent complaint filed by the Alaska Public Interest Research Group and the 907 Initiative, which alleges that the Republican Governor’s Association violated Alaska’s campaign finance laws. After ruling...
kinyradio.com
Dunleavy defends record against Gara and Walker attacks in rapid-fire Alaska debate for governor
From left to right are Republican incumbent Gov. Mike Dunleavy, independent former governor Bill Walker, Democratic candidate Les Gara, and Republican candidate Charlie Pierce. (Photo composite via Beacon.)) (Alaska Beacon) - Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy, a Republican, defended his record against a barrage of criticism from challengers Les Gara, a...
alaskasnewssource.com
Weekend sunshine for much of Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A cold air mass will have temperatures dropping over Alaska as we go through the weekend. But it does have a benefit — we’ll see drier conditions and sunshine during the day. There are no advisories or warnings to worry about as we head...
alaskasnewssource.com
Great Alaska Shakeout: students drop, cover and hold for earthquake safety
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - At 10:20 a.m., what sounded like a freight train roared in room 190 at Denali Montessori in Anchorage, prompting students to act out what to do in case of an earthquake. The school was one of over 110,000 participants in the Great Alaska Shakeout according to...
kmxt.org
Alaska Fisheries Report October 20, 2022
This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: Raegan Miller of KRBD on invasive green crabs, KTOO’s Yvonne Krumrey reports on the Filipino heritage of Alaska’s canneries, and KBBI’s Hope McKenney reports on ADF&G’s program that teaches kids about salmon.
Passing: Bert Cottle, former mayor of Valdez and Wasilla
Bert L. Cottle, former mayor of Valdez and also former mayor of Wasilla, has died, Must Read Alaska has learned. He passed early Wednesday morning. Gov. Mike Dunleavy issued a statement: “My family and I are sad to hear of the passing of our dear friend Bert Cottle. My administration is thankful for all the work Bert did for Alaska. Bert was truly one of the good guys. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends during this difficult time.”
kinyradio.com
Devon Brown sentenced to 18 Years for two 2017 Anchorage shootings
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - 24-year-old Devon Maurice Brown was sentenced Wednesday by Anchorage Superior Court Judge Andrew Peterson for offenses at two separate shootings in Anchorage in 2017. Judge Peterson sentenced Brown to one count of first-degree assault, a class A felony, for the April 22, 2017 shooting of a...
Alaska Natives fete their 1st Congress member, Mary Peltola
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — (AP) — U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola, the first Alaska Native to serve in Congress, received a hero's welcome Thursday when the Democrat gave the keynote address at the Alaska Federation of Natives conference in Anchorage. Those attending the largest annual gathering of Natives in Alaska...
alaskasnewssource.com
Where are the Alaska Grown potatoes?
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaskan shoppers may have noticed a lack of Alaska Grown potatoes on store shelves lately, after months of persistent rain has plagued this year’s agricultural season. The wet weather has inhibited farmers from harvesting their crops as early as they’d like. Good news is...
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska Federation of Natives holding Indigenous Fashion Show during annual banquet
webcenterfairbanks.com
A man is dead after routine traffic stop
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - A man is dead after a routine traffic stop made by the Alaska State Troopers (AST). Early Sunday morning, around 1 a.m. October 16, AST observed a vehicle with varying speed, weaving in its lane and pulled the vehicle over for suspected driving under the influence.
alaskapublic.org
Alaska elections official says agency doesn’t plan to investigate House candidate’s eligibility
The Alaska Division of Elections has no plans to investigate the residency of Anchorage Democratic state House candidate Jennie Armstrong, a division official said Monday. Last week, political writer Jeff Landfield identified social media posts by Armstrong that appeared to indicate that she moved to Alaska in June 2019. Landfield later published copies of fishing licenses that also dated her residency to June 2019. The state’s voter registration database indicates she registered to vote here in August 2019.
