Charlotte, NC

Commissioners developing new strategy to reduce Charlotte crime

By Emma Withrow
Queen City News
Queen City News
 3 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Mecklenburg County Commissioners and their staff are developing a new strategy to prevent violence in our community.

On Tuesday night, county staff explained their five-year plan to reduce violence after the last two years had shown a significant surge.

“It’s a crisis; we’re dealing with a crisis here. 18 to 34-year-old males are 90% of our crime statistics that are homicide victims, and something has to happen,” commissioner Laura Meier said. “I’m proud of the County for taking a step and doing the right thing.”

No injuries after shootout in front of CMS school bus: Officials

Meier was shocked after learning Mecklenburg County has had a 45% spike in assaults with guns, and a 26% spike in homicides, just in the last couple of years.

“I think the crime is actually a symptom of so much more, including affordable housing,” Meier said. “Because of the stress, not knowing where you’re going to live, as are the disparities in this country. Racial, economic, it’s just, it’s a symptom of what’s happening. And we have to address it all from the bottom up to make a dent in a crime.”

And the County’s plan does address many of those things.

Mecklenburg County’s Manager Dena Diorio explained that her approach is implemented through primary, secondary, and tertiary prevention.

“Violence is a complex issue; it will not be resolved overnight,” county staff explained. “It requires all hands on deck through a collective approach to address this issue.”

Each plan level utilizes various programs, like youth development, hospital-based violence intervention, and re-entry programs for incarcerated individuals.

Diorio hopes to reduce gun violence and homicides by 10% within the next five years.

