Waco, TX

easttexasradio.com

Texas Counties Talk Decriminalizing Marijuana

After President Biden pardoned a federal conviction concerning marijuana, two Central Texas communities are coming together on Saturday to continue the conversation of decriminalizing marijuana in their area. Proposition A would apply to Killeen and Harker Heights, decriminalizing the possession of no more than four ounces of marijuana. Those found with the plant on them will not face arrest or conviction. It is a decision that will be in the hands of voters in less than a month, so local leaders on both sides of the issue will be holding a public conversation to engage with the community and answer their questions and concerns.
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Public forum on Proposition A to be held in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Texas Veterans for Medical Marijuana will sponsor a Public Forum on Proposition A this Saturday. The event will last from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., at will take place the Lions Club Park Senior Center in Killeen – located at 1700 East Stan Schlueter Loop. It is free and open to the public.
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Temple nonprofit Feed My Sheep recognized by Texas governor

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Dozens of Central Texas’ most vulnerable line up each day at Feed My Sheep to receive a warm meal, which is always accompanied by a smile. Created in 2010, the nonprofit provides resources to the Central Texas homeless community, including food, medical services, laundry facilities and more.
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Fall Stand Down and Community Triage coming to Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen says it is proud to assist Operation Stand Down Central Texas once again at the 9th annual Fall Stand Down and Community Triage. The event is this Saturday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Killeen Civic and Conference...
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 10.20.22

The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

WATCH LIVE: Fentanyl Crisis Roundtable in Waco

Waco (FOX 44) — Gov. Greg Abbott is in Waco Tuesday to hold what is being called Fentanyl Crisis Roundtable press conference. Gov. Abbott plans to discuss ongoing efforts with local and state law enforcement. Along with Gov. Abbott, McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara and Texas DPS Director Steve McCraw will be in attendance. Fentanyl is […]
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Ten-year-old made honorary Waco PD officer

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A ten-year-old diagnosed with terminal brain and spine cancer is now an honorary Waco Police officer. “Inside out, inside out. You must serve my Jesus. From the inside out.”. Devarjaye has made it his mission to be sworn in by as many police agencies...
WACO, TX
KWTX

DNA kits are being sent home to families of public school children in Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - School districts across Central Texas are beginning to distribute DNA kits to families of public elementary school-aged children. In 2021, the state of Texas signed Senate Bill no. 2158 into law, establishing the Child Identification Program. The law requires the Texas Education Agency to supply DNA...
TEXAS STATE
fox44news.com

Family Abuse Center looking to hire bilingual legal advocate

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Family Abuse Center is working on eliminating domestic violence abuse. To make that happen the center is partnering with Waco Police Department. “We want to be able to take all the family violence calls off of victim services so that they can focus on other calls or other crimes that they’re out on,” says Whitney Thomas, with the Family Abuse Center in Waco.
WACO, TX

