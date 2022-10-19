Read full article on original website
easttexasradio.com
Texas Counties Talk Decriminalizing Marijuana
After President Biden pardoned a federal conviction concerning marijuana, two Central Texas communities are coming together on Saturday to continue the conversation of decriminalizing marijuana in their area. Proposition A would apply to Killeen and Harker Heights, decriminalizing the possession of no more than four ounces of marijuana. Those found with the plant on them will not face arrest or conviction. It is a decision that will be in the hands of voters in less than a month, so local leaders on both sides of the issue will be holding a public conversation to engage with the community and answer their questions and concerns.
fox44news.com
Public forum on Proposition A to be held in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Texas Veterans for Medical Marijuana will sponsor a Public Forum on Proposition A this Saturday. The event will last from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., at will take place the Lions Club Park Senior Center in Killeen – located at 1700 East Stan Schlueter Loop. It is free and open to the public.
KWTX
Temple nonprofit Feed My Sheep recognized by Texas governor
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Dozens of Central Texas’ most vulnerable line up each day at Feed My Sheep to receive a warm meal, which is always accompanied by a smile. Created in 2010, the nonprofit provides resources to the Central Texas homeless community, including food, medical services, laundry facilities and more.
Warning Notice! Belton Texas Has Been Ordered To Boil Water
Belton, Texas please don’t hate me for this, because I know I hate writing annoying articles but this one is necessary. A boil water notice has been issued for neighborhoods in Belton unfortunately the notices are in response to repair on a Repsher Watermain. HOW DO YOU KNOW THERE...
KWTX
Bell County leaders hosting public forum to begin conversation about decriminalizing marijuana
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Two Central Texas communities are coming together on Saturday to continue the conversation of decriminalizing marijuana in their area. The move comes after President Biden said he will be pardoning all federal convictions. Proposition A would apply to Killeen and Harker Heights and it would decriminalize...
Bell County Election Department gives list of Do's and Don'ts for voters
BELL COUNTY, Texas — With the General Election coming soon on Nov. 8, and early voting beginning Oct. 24, the Bell County Election Department is giving residents some advice on how to prepare to head to the polls. The first important piece of information is where voters can go...
fox44news.com
Fall Stand Down and Community Triage coming to Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen says it is proud to assist Operation Stand Down Central Texas once again at the 9th annual Fall Stand Down and Community Triage. The event is this Saturday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Killeen Civic and Conference...
Texas man arrested for allegedly shooting out window at H-E-B
An earlier incident may also be connected to the man.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sending election monitors to Harris County
The announcement comes amid an audit of Harris County and three other counties' 2020 election results.
fox44news.com
Texas secures dozens of land parcels for state-funded border wall, officials say
New wall is 'all hands on deck priority,' agency director says. McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — The Texas agency overseeing the construction of the state-funded border wall has secured dozens of land parcels in South Texas and could start building in December, the agency’s director said Thursday. So...
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 10.20.22
The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
KWTX
Firefighters in Bell County extinguish large grass fire north of Temple
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Bell County Fire Fighters on Friday afternoon extinguished a large grass fire in Pendleton, a community north of Temple. Structures in the area of Cleghorn, Rose Hall, and Old Howard were reportedly in the fire’s path. This is a developing story.
WATCH LIVE: Fentanyl Crisis Roundtable in Waco
Waco (FOX 44) — Gov. Greg Abbott is in Waco Tuesday to hold what is being called Fentanyl Crisis Roundtable press conference. Gov. Abbott plans to discuss ongoing efforts with local and state law enforcement. Along with Gov. Abbott, McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara and Texas DPS Director Steve McCraw will be in attendance. Fentanyl is […]
fox44news.com
Harker Heights Fire Department Creates Shadowbox For Fallen Comrade
WEST, TEXAS (FOX 44) – The Harker Heights Fire Department traveled to West this week with a shadowbox to honor one of their fallen co-workers, Cole Simmons. Speaking with Cole Simmon’s mom, Christa, the main feeling she has seeing her son’s display is pride. “Nobody disliked Cole....
KWTX
Apology over school shooter threat against La Vega ISD schools led Bellmead police to Waco man
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Benjamin Lee Walton, 20, is charged with false alarm or report involving a school after he allegedly posted a threat on social media against La Vega High School on Wednesday, Oct. 19. The La Vega ISD Police Department and Bellmead Police Department were dispatched Oct. 18...
fox44news.com
Ten-year-old made honorary Waco PD officer
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A ten-year-old diagnosed with terminal brain and spine cancer is now an honorary Waco Police officer. “Inside out, inside out. You must serve my Jesus. From the inside out.”. Devarjaye has made it his mission to be sworn in by as many police agencies...
A closer look at Wednesday's Rockdale officer-involved shooting
KRHD speaks with a colleague who helped build Deputy Sam Ferguson's position in the Milam County Sheriff's Office.
KWTX
DNA kits are being sent home to families of public school children in Texas
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - School districts across Central Texas are beginning to distribute DNA kits to families of public elementary school-aged children. In 2021, the state of Texas signed Senate Bill no. 2158 into law, establishing the Child Identification Program. The law requires the Texas Education Agency to supply DNA...
fox44news.com
Family Abuse Center looking to hire bilingual legal advocate
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Family Abuse Center is working on eliminating domestic violence abuse. To make that happen the center is partnering with Waco Police Department. “We want to be able to take all the family violence calls off of victim services so that they can focus on other calls or other crimes that they’re out on,” says Whitney Thomas, with the Family Abuse Center in Waco.
WacoTrib.com
What you missed this week in notable Waco crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Waco Tribune-Herald. (10) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
