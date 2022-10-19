ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland Reporter

Comments / 1

Related
Washington Examiner

Maryland school district blocked Republican gubernatorial candidate's website

A Maryland school district had blocked visiting the Republican gubernatorial candidate's website from its computers before fixing access on Thursday. A student of Frederick County Public Schools had been working on a school assignment from home on a district-issued computer when the student discovered the website of Dan Cox, the Republican candidate running against Democrat Wes Moore, could not be accessed on the device. After being alerted to the issue, FCPS began to work on fixing it, according to Fox 45 News.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Video shows Maryland gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox accepting gift from Proud Boys

BALTIMORE - A video shows Maryland Republican Dan Cox, who is running for governor, accepting a gift from a young man wearing a shirt with a Proud Boys insignia during the candidate's primary victory party this summer.The video, obtained by The Washington Post, shows Cox accepting a comb from him."Here, this is a present from Maryland Proud Boys to you," the young man said in video footage publicly posted on Cox's Vimeo account.Members of the Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group, were involved in storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.After accepting the gift, Cox asked the man's name and shook...
MARYLAND STATE
Maryland Reporter

Moore on COVID-19 resurgence: ‘We are going to follow the science’

Editor’s Note: This article is republished with permission from the Baltimore Post-Examiner. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore said if he is elected and is forced to deal with a harsh coronavirus resurgence this upcoming winter his administration will “follow the science” and make decisions without political considerations when crafting a plan to respond to the outbreak.
MARYLAND STATE
washingtoninformer.com

Maryland Gubernatorial Debate Still Shows Wes Moore Leading

Maryland gubernatorial nominees Wes Moore and Dan Cox faced off in the only general election debate held thus far in a forum broadcast October 12 on Maryland Public Television. Both candidates met the qualifying criteria, including the 10% nonpartisan polling threshold. Some of the topics in this debate included abortion...
MARYLAND STATE
wypr.org

Don't miss these voting deadlines in Maryland

Maryland residents will head to the polls on Nov. 8 to vote in the general election, but that’s not the only way to exercise your constitutional right. Starting Oct. 27 until Nov. 3, Marylanders can vote early. There will be 96 early voting stations set up all throughout the state. Residents need to make sure they are voting a station in the county they live in or inside Baltimore city limits if that’s where they reside.
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

Comptroller Franchot Issues Statement On Digital Ad Tax Ruling

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Today, Comptroller Peter Franchot issued the following statement regarding the ruling earlier this week by an Anne Arundel County Circuit Court judge declaring the Digital Advertisement Gross Revenues tax law unconstitutional:. “As was the case when this legislation was being deliberated in the General Assembly, I...
MARYLAND STATE
Maryland Reporter

State roundup: Wes Moore says “follow the science” if virus surges; Franchot says don’t defend digital tax

MOORE TALKS POSSIBLE CORONAVIRUS REPONSE: Democratic gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore said if he is elected and is forced to deal with a harsh coronavirus resurgence this upcoming winter his administration will “follow the science” and make decisions without political considerations when crafting a plan to respond to the outbreak. Bryan Renbaum/Baltimore Post-Examiner in Maryland Reporter.
MARYLAND STATE
WJLA

Feeling crabby? Recreational weed hits the ballot in Maryland; polls show strong support

WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Recreational use of marijuana is already legal in Virginia and the District -- whether it happens in Maryland is now up to the voters. The question will be posed on the second page of the ballot this November in the form of "Question 4." The question: do you favor the legalization of the use of cannabis for those 21 and over on or after July 1st 2023?
MARYLAND STATE
Maryland Reporter

State Roundup: Judge strikes down Maryland’s digital ad tax; grass-roots opposition grows to recreational cannabis

JUDGE STRIKES DOWN STATE DIGITAL AD TAX: A judge struck down Maryland’s digital advertising tax Monday in Anne Arundel Circuit Court, ruling that the first-in-the-nation law was unconstitutional. In a ruling from the bench, Judge Alison L. Asti decided in favor of Verizon and Comcast, which filed a challenge in state court in 2021 against Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot. Cassidy Jensen/The Capital Gazette.
MARYLAND STATE
Maryland Reporter

State Roundup: Hogan announces $15M in grants for skilled construction workers; crab processors seek long-term solutions to worker shortage

HOGAN ANNOUNCES $15M FOR CONSTRUCTION WORKERS: Facing a shortage of workers to build all of Maryland’s infrastructure, Gov. Larry Hogan (R) announced a $15 million program to sweeten jobs on public projects. The “Jobs that Build” grants will offer companies with state contracts $10,000 per worker to entice employees to stay on the job or start working on a state infrastructure project. Erin Cox/The Washington Post.
MARYLAND STATE
thecentersquare.com

This Is the Top Ranking School District in Virginia

Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
FALLS CHURCH, VA
WTOP

Gov. Hogan urges CareFirst, Johns Hopkins health system to resolve impasse

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. A lingering contract dispute between the state’s largest health care system and its biggest insurance carrier is threatening to disrupt the health coverage that hundreds of thousands of Marylanders rely on — and Gov. Larry Hogan (R) is urging the two sides to resolve their differences as quickly as possible.
MARYLAND STATE
Nottingham MD

Two Maryland School for the Blind professionals honored with national awards

BALTIMORE, MD—Two members of The Maryland School for the Blind staff are among the recipients of the 2022 Principals of Schools for the Blind (POSB) national award program. POSB, a subdivision of the Council of Schools for the Blind, annually recognizes the contributions of remarkable individuals across the nation who work with blind or low-vision students. The nomination process is competitive, and principals from across the country select the winners.
BALTIMORE, MD
WBOC

Proposed Rule Change has Watermen Riled up

OCEAN CITY, Md. - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA, has a plan to help protect endangered right whales. NOAA has proposed a speed-limit rule change that would expand upon a law that was set back in 2008. The new rule would enforce a 10-knot speed limit on...
OCEAN CITY, MD
fox29.com

Delaware Midterms: What you need to know ahead of Election Day

DOVER, Del. - The general election will be held on Tuesday, November 8 and Delaware voters will have a large slate of candidates with 21 Senate seats and 41 House seats available. The seats up for grabs also include attorney general, state treasurer and state auditor and county positions. For...
DELAWARE STATE
Maryland Reporter

Maryland Reporter

Columbia, MD
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
430K+
Views
ABOUT

MarylandReporter.com is a daily news website produced by journalists committed to making state government as open, transparent, accountable and responsive as possible – in deed, not just in promise.

 http://marylandreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy