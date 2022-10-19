Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Maryland school district blocked Republican gubernatorial candidate's website
A Maryland school district had blocked visiting the Republican gubernatorial candidate's website from its computers before fixing access on Thursday. A student of Frederick County Public Schools had been working on a school assignment from home on a district-issued computer when the student discovered the website of Dan Cox, the Republican candidate running against Democrat Wes Moore, could not be accessed on the device. After being alerted to the issue, FCPS began to work on fixing it, according to Fox 45 News.
Video shows Maryland gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox accepting gift from Proud Boys
BALTIMORE - A video shows Maryland Republican Dan Cox, who is running for governor, accepting a gift from a young man wearing a shirt with a Proud Boys insignia during the candidate's primary victory party this summer.The video, obtained by The Washington Post, shows Cox accepting a comb from him."Here, this is a present from Maryland Proud Boys to you," the young man said in video footage publicly posted on Cox's Vimeo account.Members of the Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group, were involved in storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.After accepting the gift, Cox asked the man's name and shook...
talbotspy.org
Lierman Supporters Push Back as Washington Post calls Glassman a ‘Traditional Republican’
Del. Brooke Lierman (D-Baltimore City) had the stage to herself Tuesday at Goucher College, at what was supposed to be a forum for the two candidates for state comptroller. Her opponent, Harford County Executive Barry Glassman (R), couldn’t attend due to a family medical emergency. Lierman said that if...
foxbaltimore.com
"Woke politicians' crime" tweet by Governor Hogan elicits strong opinions
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The tweet by Governor Larry Hogan comes as his take on new polling was released. It said, "64% of Americans blame 'woke' politicians for crime spike." The Governor captions the image saying "few ideas have been more destructive in recent years than the nonsense of defund the police."
Moore on COVID-19 resurgence: ‘We are going to follow the science’
Editor’s Note: This article is republished with permission from the Baltimore Post-Examiner. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore said if he is elected and is forced to deal with a harsh coronavirus resurgence this upcoming winter his administration will “follow the science” and make decisions without political considerations when crafting a plan to respond to the outbreak.
washingtoninformer.com
Maryland Gubernatorial Debate Still Shows Wes Moore Leading
Maryland gubernatorial nominees Wes Moore and Dan Cox faced off in the only general election debate held thus far in a forum broadcast October 12 on Maryland Public Television. Both candidates met the qualifying criteria, including the 10% nonpartisan polling threshold. Some of the topics in this debate included abortion...
Washington Examiner
Republican police chief cuts ad endorsing Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger
Republican Police Chief Chris Jenkins is throwing his support behind Rep. Abigail Spanberger in a new ad as the Virginia Democrat faces a heated race against GOP nominee Yesli Vega to represent the state’s 7th Congressional District. In the 30-second clip, the Culpeper police chief takes aim at Vega,...
wypr.org
Don't miss these voting deadlines in Maryland
Maryland residents will head to the polls on Nov. 8 to vote in the general election, but that’s not the only way to exercise your constitutional right. Starting Oct. 27 until Nov. 3, Marylanders can vote early. There will be 96 early voting stations set up all throughout the state. Residents need to make sure they are voting a station in the county they live in or inside Baltimore city limits if that’s where they reside.
Bay Net
Comptroller Franchot Issues Statement On Digital Ad Tax Ruling
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Today, Comptroller Peter Franchot issued the following statement regarding the ruling earlier this week by an Anne Arundel County Circuit Court judge declaring the Digital Advertisement Gross Revenues tax law unconstitutional:. “As was the case when this legislation was being deliberated in the General Assembly, I...
State roundup: Wes Moore says “follow the science” if virus surges; Franchot says don’t defend digital tax
MOORE TALKS POSSIBLE CORONAVIRUS REPONSE: Democratic gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore said if he is elected and is forced to deal with a harsh coronavirus resurgence this upcoming winter his administration will “follow the science” and make decisions without political considerations when crafting a plan to respond to the outbreak. Bryan Renbaum/Baltimore Post-Examiner in Maryland Reporter.
WJLA
Feeling crabby? Recreational weed hits the ballot in Maryland; polls show strong support
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Recreational use of marijuana is already legal in Virginia and the District -- whether it happens in Maryland is now up to the voters. The question will be posed on the second page of the ballot this November in the form of "Question 4." The question: do you favor the legalization of the use of cannabis for those 21 and over on or after July 1st 2023?
CBS News
Gov. Hogan visits McCormick & Co. new distribution center in Baltimore County
BALTIMORE - Maryland Governor Larry Hogan was om Baltimore County Thursday to tour McCormick's new 1.8 million square-foot Northeast Distribution Center at Tradepoint Atlantic Park, largest distribution site for McCormick in the world. The governor was joined by McCormick & Company CEO Lawrence Kurius and Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski.
State Roundup: Judge strikes down Maryland’s digital ad tax; grass-roots opposition grows to recreational cannabis
JUDGE STRIKES DOWN STATE DIGITAL AD TAX: A judge struck down Maryland’s digital advertising tax Monday in Anne Arundel Circuit Court, ruling that the first-in-the-nation law was unconstitutional. In a ruling from the bench, Judge Alison L. Asti decided in favor of Verizon and Comcast, which filed a challenge in state court in 2021 against Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot. Cassidy Jensen/The Capital Gazette.
Marilyn Mosby Asks For Federal Perjury Case To Be Moved Out Of Maryland
Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby is reportedly wanting to move her federal perjury trial out of Maryland after a scheduling order was issued following a motion to transfer venues, reports Fox Baltimore. Judge Lydia Grigsby has ordered Mosby's team to file documentation arguing the reasoning for changing the venue...
State Roundup: Hogan announces $15M in grants for skilled construction workers; crab processors seek long-term solutions to worker shortage
HOGAN ANNOUNCES $15M FOR CONSTRUCTION WORKERS: Facing a shortage of workers to build all of Maryland’s infrastructure, Gov. Larry Hogan (R) announced a $15 million program to sweeten jobs on public projects. The “Jobs that Build” grants will offer companies with state contracts $10,000 per worker to entice employees to stay on the job or start working on a state infrastructure project. Erin Cox/The Washington Post.
thecentersquare.com
This Is the Top Ranking School District in Virginia
Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
WTOP
Gov. Hogan urges CareFirst, Johns Hopkins health system to resolve impasse
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. A lingering contract dispute between the state’s largest health care system and its biggest insurance carrier is threatening to disrupt the health coverage that hundreds of thousands of Marylanders rely on — and Gov. Larry Hogan (R) is urging the two sides to resolve their differences as quickly as possible.
Nottingham MD
Two Maryland School for the Blind professionals honored with national awards
BALTIMORE, MD—Two members of The Maryland School for the Blind staff are among the recipients of the 2022 Principals of Schools for the Blind (POSB) national award program. POSB, a subdivision of the Council of Schools for the Blind, annually recognizes the contributions of remarkable individuals across the nation who work with blind or low-vision students. The nomination process is competitive, and principals from across the country select the winners.
WBOC
Proposed Rule Change has Watermen Riled up
OCEAN CITY, Md. - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA, has a plan to help protect endangered right whales. NOAA has proposed a speed-limit rule change that would expand upon a law that was set back in 2008. The new rule would enforce a 10-knot speed limit on...
fox29.com
Delaware Midterms: What you need to know ahead of Election Day
DOVER, Del. - The general election will be held on Tuesday, November 8 and Delaware voters will have a large slate of candidates with 21 Senate seats and 41 House seats available. The seats up for grabs also include attorney general, state treasurer and state auditor and county positions. For...
Maryland Reporter
