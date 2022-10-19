Read full article on original website
THE EXCHANGE 10.19.22: Iowa Governor Debate, Woodbury County Forum, and Interview with Republican Candidate for Iowa Senate Rocky De Witt
On November 8th, Iowans will head to the polls to decide local and statewide races. There are two women on the ballot for Governor, Incumbent Republican Kim Reynolds, who is seeking her second term in office, and Democrat Deirdre DeJear, a small business owner, Drake graduate, and candidate for Secretary of State in 2018.
Early in-person voting locations in Woodbury County
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Early voting is now underway in Woodbury County with five sites being made available at least once for early voting over the next three weeks. The following Satellite Absentee Voting Stations are for Woodbury County residents only in Precincts 1 through 44:. Long Lines Family...
NEWS 10.19.22: Early Voting, Former South Dakota Gov. Dies, Iowa Alert System, and More
Early voting started today in Iowa. In Sioux City, voters began to trickle into the Long Lines Recreation Center, where around twenty voting booths are set up. Woodbury County auditor Pat Gill greeted the steady stream of people, thanking them for voting early in a period that lasts for 20 days.
Iowa Man Who’s Fought Through a Very Difficult Year Wins $1 Million
It's amazing how quickly your fortunes can change. Darryl Ingram isn't a guy who plays the lottery very much. As a matter of fact, he told the Iowa Lottery that he's probably only bought tickets about ten times in his lifetime. Buying them for back-to-back Powerball drawings ended up being one of the best decisions he's ever made.
Stray of the Day 10/21/22
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! This is Coal, a 9-12 month old, male, black cat. He was found at the intersection on 4th Street and Helmer Street. The shelter says he’s very laid back and friendly. He’s just a super mellow guy who wants to hang out and chill. […]
$1M unclaimed lottery ticket purchased in Iowa
A $1 million lottery prize was purchased by someone in Woodbury County in western Iowa marking the third million-dollar prize to be purchased in the state over the last two months.
Four injured as semi hits MMCRU school bus in northwest Iowa
Cherokee County officials say four people were injured when a semi hit a school bus traveling east of Marcus at about 7:30 this morning. The bus was carrying students in the Marcus Meriden Cleghorn Remsen Union school district. The district’s Facebook page indicates all aboard the bus were evaluated at the scene. Three students and the bus driver were taken to Cherokee’s hospital for treatment of what’s described as minor injuries.
Local elementary school bans "One Chip Challenge"
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — One local Sioux City elementary school is banning the current TikTok trend called the "one chip challenge" at school. Liberty Elementary posted the message on its Facebook page, saying that "This year's ingredients for the One Chip are significantly more harsh than previous years." The...
Ray of Hope - Luna
SIOUX CITY, IOWA — Are you looking for a new furry companion in your life?. This well-behaved pup is looking for its fur-ever home and you could be it!. The Siouxland News at Sunrise "Ray of Hope" is brought to us each Friday by the Siouxland Humane Society and the South Sioux Animal Hospital.
High winds topple walls of Sioux City’s new law enforcement center
Officials in Sioux City are still assessing the wind damage to the city/county law enforcement center that’s under construction. Ron Wieck, chairman of the authority overseeing the project, says last week’s gusts of up to 50-miles-an-hour toppled several 40-foot-high walls. “Some of the precast panel walls that were...
Lance Morgan: Sioux City should embrace its blue-collar reputation
SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Metro Sioux City should build on its status as a blue-collar city to help grow the local economy, the new chair of The Siouxland Initiative said Friday. "Sioux City is still a blue collar town," Ho-Chunk Inc. CEO Lance Morgan told over 100 business leaders at The Initiative's annual meeting. "Everybody wants to be a white-collar town. You don’t want to just be a blue collar town, you want the balance.
The BIG Challenge of Northwest Iowa finalists announced
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The votes are in, and five finalists have been selected for The BIG Challenge grant competition. Entrepreneurs submitted their idea to start or expand a business in The BIG Challenge grant competition and 7,500 votes were cast. BIG stands for build, innovate and grow. The...
Cherokee Police Chief Reacts To Schools Plan To Potentially Arm Staff Members
Cherokee, IA (KICD)– As we’ve been reporting this week, the Cherokee School Board voted Monday night to proceed with a plan that would allow certain staff members to carry weapons. Police Chief Nate James tells KICD’s Nikki Thunder this approval does not mean the district will actually end...
Officials provide more information on Onawa bank robbery
West Monona County Community School District announced on its Facebook page that the schools had been placed all of their schools on lockdown due to a bank robbery
Second school district in Iowa allows staff to carry guns at school
CHEROKEE, Iowa (KCRG) - A school district in Northwest Iowa is allowing some staff members to carry guns on school grounds. The district in Cherokee, Iowa, came to the decision during a board meeting on Monday. Teachers and parents had a chance to speak during the meeting. Some said it...
RECYCLING PICKUP DELAYED FOR LOCAL GILL HAULING CUSTOMERS
DUE TO A STAFF SHORTAGE GILL HAULING IS TEMPORARILY NOT PICKING UP RECYCLING IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY. SIOUX CITY’S RECYCLING PICKUP IS DELAYED TODAY FOR THAT REASON,. SIOUX CITY RESIDENTS SHOULD STILL PUT THEIR CARTS OUT.
SUX and 185th Refueling Wing propose new runway replacement project and ramp expansion
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Sioux Gateway Airport (SUX) Board of Trustees and the 185th Refueling Wing have proposed their immediate needs to the city council to improve the ramp, runway, and hanger. The first priority for both groups is the runway, saying that the runway needs to be...
The reasons for rising farmland prices
IARN — A recent farmland sale in Plymouth county set a new state record for Iowa going for $26,250 per acre. That sale was for 55 acres and a total of $1.44 million. Karl Setzer, Commodity Risk Analyst with AgriVisor, says there are many reasons why farmland sale prices are going up despite higher interest rates and high input costs.
Drought, winds hurt Northwest crop
PRIMGHAR, Iowa — Northwest Iowa farmers were hard at work harvesting corn Oct. 12. “The beans are pretty much done, and most are getting going with corn,” Dennis Heemstra said. He farms near Primghar in O’Brien County, Iowa. Heemstra’s area of Northwest Iowa experienced severe drought during...
Applications for LIHEAP open to help with heating bills
One way for people to pay less on their heating bills is through what's known as the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).
