ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Neighbors question delayed response to Aurora shootings

By Evan Kruegel
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wsn5X_0ieLaA2M00

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A suspect is in custody following a string of shootings across Aurora that ended in police opening fire.

That suspect, 38-year-old Eugene Demetrius Robertson, was arrested outside the Robinwood Condominiums after neighbors say he fired multiple shots into a condo unit.

Dispatch came 10 minutes after 911 calls began

Shannon Walker lives inside. She told FOX31 she started calling 911 at 11:57 p.m., but she couldn’t get through.

“Yeah, 911 wouldn’t respond to us. They wouldn’t come. They wasn’t answering our calls,” she said. “Where do you go when somebody’s shooting into your house? Where do you go? I just panicked.”

Fired officer reportedly got drunk, pulled gun on man

Aurora Police say dispatchers started receiving 911 calls from the complex at 12:01 a.m., but police were not dispatched until 12:10 a.m., arriving at 12:14 a.m.

In that 13-minute window, Walker said Robertson shot through her door and walls, yelling from outside.

“We finally get them on the phone, and then it crashes through. All I hear is glass, and I just screamed,” Walker said.

Aurora911 on response time

An Aurora911 spokesperson told FOX31 that “the reporting caller was extremely uncooperative, presenting great difficulty in obtaining information, which delayed the deployment process.”

They also released a statement saying Walker’s family hung up and re-dialed 911 multiple times before reaching a dispatcher.” Here is the full statement:

Each time the caller disconnected and redialed 9-1-1, they placed themselves at the back of the queue. This is an example of why we strongly encourage callers to always remain on the line when dialing 9-1-1, to ensure callers connect with a 9-1-1 professional in the fastest manner possible. Not only does hanging up and calling back delay connection time during a fast moving, high volume event such as this one, but it also requires 9-1-1 professionals to return every abandoned call, removing them from availability to answer new incoming calls.

Aurora911 wishes to emphasize that the questions asked by a 9-1-1 professional do not delay response, but are intentionally designed to expedite the correct (and safest) response to a call. While the 9-1-1 professional is gathering information from a caller, the dispatcher reviews the updated information in real time and passes it along to responders as they are coordinating their deployment to the call.  Answering our questions provides the details responders need to respond appropriately, and consider the steps that must be taken to ensure a safe scene, minimize the ongoing risks to victims and to residents in close proximity to where a crime has occurred, and obtain identifying information about a potential suspect, so they are prepared to quickly identify and intervene with the correct person.

Aurora911
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
broomfieldleader.com

Broomfield police report, Oct. 19, 2022

The Broomfield Police Department reports police activity through a community crime map. The following reports include information gathered from the crime map and obtained by the Leader from the department. A suspect stole a vehicle Sunday from a home in the 2800 block of Midway Boulevard. Three suspects stole a...
BROOMFIELD, CO
9NEWS

2 killed, 1 injured in overnight crash

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Two people were killed and one seriously injured after a car crashed into a traffic light box and pole Thursday night. At about 10:06 p.m., officers from Englewood Police (EPD) were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash near South Broadway and East Centennial Avenue, according to EPD.
ENGLEWOOD, CO
CBS Denver

Body cam footage released from shooting in Arapahoe County

Officials with the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office have released body cam footage from a shooting in March.It happened on March 3 at the Ivy Crossing apartment complex on East Harvard Avenue just before 8 a.m.The sheriff's office says the footage is from three deputies who were involved in the shooting. Deputies were called to check out a suspicious vehicle that morning. They found out that it was stolen, and when deputies tried to contact the driver he put the stolen car in reverse and hit one of the patrol cars at the scene.One deputy deployed a taser through the window while another shot through the rear window.The suspect was shot in the back and died while on the scene.
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
denverite.com

Various Denver metro law enforcement agencies settle with a man hit by a projectile while filming George Floyd protests

Multiple city law enforcement departments across the metro area have settled a lawsuit with a man who was filming George Floyd protests on May 31, 2020. Police shot a projectile at Trevor Hughes while he documented the demonstration and police brutality against protesters, according to Andy McNulty, with Killmer, Lane and Newman, which represented Hughes in the case. The projectile broke his finger and left it “dangling.”
DENVER, CO
1310kfka.com

Murder trial in Longmont USPS worker killing pushed to February

A woman accused of killing the father of her child over a custody dispute in Longmont will head to trial in February. Trial had been scheduled to start this month, but was delayed. Devan Schreiner, 27, faces first-degree murder charges in the death of Jason Schaefer. Schaefer was delivering mail in Longmont when he was shot to death in October of last year. Schreiner and Andrew Ritchie are accused in the murder plot. Schreiner has pleaded not guilty. Right now, cases against Schreiner and Ritchie are being tried separately, but a judge is considering merging the cases.
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

34K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy