Pellston, MI

Central Lake Wins Five Set Thriller Over Pellston

By Tyler Driesenga
 3 days ago
CENTRAL LAKE – The Central Lake Trojans emerged with a five set victory over Pellston on Tuesday night.

The first three sets all ended with 25-18 final scores, with Central Lake taking the first and third set by that score and Pellston winning the second frame by that tally.

A thrilling fourth set went down to the wire with Pellston eventually forcing a fifth set with a 28-26 victory.

Pellston jumped out to a 7-4 lead in the fifth set but Central Lake closed on an 11-4 run to win the fifth set 15-11.

The victory improves Central Lake to 4-4 in Ski Valley Conference play. Pellston falls to 1-7 in conference with the loss.

WILX-TV

Michigan law forces retired teachers to stop coaching

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan has a shortage of coaches at K-12 schools across the state. And ironically, a law meant to help schools deal with staff shortages is making things worse. Pat Murray was a Cross Country and Track and Field Coach at East Lansing High School. After...
MICHIGAN STATE
