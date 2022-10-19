ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Red Rocks working on accessible seating improvements

By Ashley Michels
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ukf2f_0ieLa7TQ00

MORRISON, Colo. (KDVR) — Some changes are coming to Red Rocks Amphitheatre in an effort to make the iconic venue more accessible for concertgoers with disabilities.

Red Rocks presents a lot of logistical challenges when it comes to visitors with limited mobility. The venue is built into a natural, mountainous amphitheater. The only way to access most of the seating areas is by climbing dozens of stairs.

City took input on Red Rocks accessibility

“Accessibility here is never gonna be what we in the disability community want it,” Alison Butler said. “We can’t do an elevator here based on this venue outside, so we had to make the best of the places that we could get particularly wheeled mobility devices.”

Butler was one of the attorneys involved in a lawsuit against Denver in 2016 over lack of accessible seating. Now, she is the director of Denver’s Division of Disability Rights.

She said when she took the position in early 2022, Denver was already considering proposals for improving accessibility at Red Rocks. However, she said the initial plan decreased access for wheelchairs.

Over the summer, Denver held a series of community meetings in order to get input from people who would directly be impacted by the changes.

“And it significantly changed the architectural plans,” Butler said.

Red Rocks seating changes coming in 2023

Following the 2022 concert season, Red Rocks will begin construction to widen the first row of seats, which are reserved for concertgoers in wheelchairs and their companions. Right now, portions of the row are too narrow to allow wheelchairs to fully rotate.

The changes, according to Butler, will also add a few more wheelchair-accessible seats in the front row.

“Having more seats and a fully accessible row 1 can be a game changer to people,” she said.

While accessibility improves, tickets still an issue

“That’s one of the benefits of being in a wheelchair is you get access to row one at Red Rocks, assuming you can get the tickets,” Frank Mango said.

Mango became disabled in 2013 and now uses a wheelchair to get around. He was part of the 2016 lawsuit and has been fighting for equal access at Red Rocks for years.

He said while the planned changes are a step in the right direction, the venue needs to do more to block scalpers from buying accessible seats to sell to able-bodied customers.

“It was very easy for scalpers to buy in the front row and then sell them,” he said. “That’s not fair for this community just because people buy tickets from scalpers at a thousand bucks a piece and dance, drink around, and I couldn’t go to that concert because of them.”

Changes to accessibility will be unveiled beginning with the 2023 concert season. The rest of the work is expected to be completed by March 2025.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OutThere Colorado

According to Forbes, these are the best 8 'best places to live' in Colorado

Colorado is home to no shortage of great places to live, but according to a recent report from Forbes Advisor, there are a few top tier spots that are a cut above the rest. Looking at data that included aspects of life, such as home price, expenses, unemployment rates, community wellness, and crime, the publication narrowed Colorado's 'top spots' down to eight cities spread around the state.
COLORADO STATE
FOX31 Denver

Food Truck Friday with Luchador by Chef Z

Every Friday we introduce you to a new food truck that’s roaming the streets of Colorado. Luchador is a food truck with an amazing chef on wheels! Chef Zuri Resendiz is the Chef and owner of Luchador who is from Mexico City and making Mexico City inspired street and traditional food that is accessible to […]
COLORADO STATE
The Associated Press

Lovett Industrial Breaks Ground on 613,758 Square Foot Project in the Denver, Colorado Area

BRIGHTON, Colorado--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- Lovett Industrial, the Houston-based real estate investment firm, recently broke ground on Lovett 76 Logistics Center, a 613,758 square foot class A industrial building located in Brighton, Colorado. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005046/en/ Rendering for Lovett 76 Logistics Center, a 613,758 square foot class A industrial building located in Brighton, Colorado. (Photo: Business Wire)
BRIGHTON, CO
secretdenver.com

This Winter In Colorado Will Be Snowy But Pleasantly Mild

Denver, winter is on the horizon, and according to the Old Farmers Almanac, they’ve predicted that winter would be milder than normal with cold fronts in mid-to-late November and mid-to-late January. As far as snow goes, it looks like there will be an early front of snow in mid-to-late...
DENVER, CO
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Colorado

When you think about comfort food, what's the first thing that comes to mind? If the answer is a nice burger, then keep on reading to find a list of four amazing burger spots in Colorado that are well-known for their impeccable service and their absolutely delicious food.
COLORADO STATE
denverite.com

Green Russell is the latest long-time business to leave Larimer Square

On Thursday, restaurateurs Jacqueline and Frank Bonanno announced Green Russell, their speakeasy-like bar beneath Larimer Square, will close after 12 years in business. New Year’s Eve will be their last night in operation, and the couple told us they have no plans to resurrect it. “The new owners of...
COLORADO STATE
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

34K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy