MOLINE, Ill. — Incumbent U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) faces off against attorney Kathy Salvi in the 2022 U.S. Senatorial election to be held on Nov. 8. Duckworth seeks re-election for the first time since defeating Republican incumbent Mark Kirk in 2016. She previously served two terms as U.S. Congresswoman from Illinois's 8th district. She is the current vice chair of the Democratic National Committee.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO