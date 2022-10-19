Read full article on original website
Columbus Junction child care center could face closure without funding, community support
COLUMBUS JUNCTION, Iowa — A 20-year-old child care center in Columbus Junction could be facing closure without more funding and community support. Columbus Community Childcare Center has around 30 kids enrolled currently but is licensed to handle 101. Directors believe it to be the only licensed child care center in Columbus Junction.
Duckworth faces off with challenger Kathy Salvi for Illinois US Senate seat
MOLINE, Ill. — Incumbent U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) faces off against attorney Kathy Salvi in the 2022 U.S. Senatorial election to be held on Nov. 8. Duckworth seeks re-election for the first time since defeating Republican incumbent Mark Kirk in 2016. She previously served two terms as U.S. Congresswoman from Illinois's 8th district. She is the current vice chair of the Democratic National Committee.
