NHL
"Ask Art": Red Wings Mailbag
The fans' optimism has also generated many questions, so our very own Art Regner is the sage (his term) with the answers! So, let's get the puck rolling with the season debut of "Ask Art," the Red Wings' official mailbag. Who do you think is the most underrated player on...
NHL
'Retro' Jersey Honors Ironmen
Team unveils this season's "Reverse Retro" jersey to be worn at four home games, beginning Nov. 13. Pre-order starts Thursday. The fan-friendly tradition of "Reverse Retro" jerseys is primed to include Kraken faithful for the first time. While new to the NHL, Seattle has more than 100 years of pro hockey history to inspire.
NHL
Penguins and 84 Lumber Announce Military Appreciation Game on November 5
For the third-consecutive season, 84 Lumber has been named the presenting partner of the Pittsburgh Penguins' Military Appreciation Game, which will take place on Saturday, November 5 at 7:00 PM against the Seattle Kraken. All fans in attendance will receive a co-branded camouflage hat, courtesy of 84 Lumber. The Penguins...
NHL
Preview: Blues at Oilers
BLUES The St. Louis Blues showed their resilience in the early days of the season on Wednesday night in Seattle. After burying three goals in the first 13 minutes of action, the Blues went scoreless for the next 49 minutes of regulation and overtime. Justin Faulk - scoring his second goal of the night - eventually netted the game winner after holding strong and demonstrating the team's perserverance.
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. SABRES
FLAMES (3-0-0) vs. SABRES (2-1-0) 7:30 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet 360 | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Goals - Elias Lindholm, Tyler Toffoli (2) Sabres:. Points - Rasmus Dahlin (4) Goals - Dahlin (3) Special Teams:. Flames:
NHL
Preview: Coyotes Head to Ottawa to Face Senators on Saturday Afternoon
Arizona has two games remaining on its season-opening road trip. Oct. 22, 2022 | 1 pm MST | Canadian Tire Centre, Ottawa, Ontario. The Arizona Coyotes wrap up the Canadian leg of their season-opening road trip on Saturday afternoon in Ottawa, and are just two games away from their home opener next week.
NHL
Kuhlman scores in third period, Kraken defeat Avalanche
DENVER -- Karson Kuhlman scored the go-ahead goal at 12:06 of the third period, and the Seattle Kraken defeated the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 at Ball Arena on Friday. Kuhlman drove past Kurtis MacDermid on the right side and slid the puck five-hole on Francouz for the 3-2 final. It was his first goal of the season.
NHL
ARI@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens look to pick up where they left off against the Penguins when they host the Coyotes at the Bell Centre tonight. Here's what you need to know heading into the game:. 1. Head coach Martin St-Louis' squad battled back from a 2-0 deficit in the third...
NHL
Mayers feels at home returning to the Blues
Former Blue joined the front office in 2021-22 as Community and Youth Hockey Advisor. Jamal Mayers has kept busy in his post-playing days. The 15-year NHL veteran retired in 2013 and quickly adjusted to life after hockey, contributing to NHL Network before joining the Chicago Blackhawks in a dual broadcasting and community relations role.
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 4, Flyers 3
Improving to 3-1-0 to start the season, the Florida Panthers opened up the home portion of their 2022-23 schedule with a 4-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers at FLA Live Arena on Wednesday. "Everyone did a fantastic job stepping in," Panthers forward Carter Verhaeghe said. "Everyone was making fantastic plays,...
NHL
Preview: October 22 at Calgary
CALGARY, AB. - The Carolina Hurricanes will look to bounce back from their first loss of the season, as they meet the Calgary Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome Saturday. Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes.com/Listen, Hurricanes App. Canes Record: 3-1-0 (6 Points, T-3rd, Metropolitan Division) Canes Last Game: 6-4 Loss to...
NHL
NHL Buzz: Toews out for Avalanche with undisclosed injury
Ehlers on injured reserve for Jets; Matthews expected for Maple Leafs on Saturday. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Colorado Avalanche. Devon Toews won't play for the Avalanche against the Seattle Kraken on Friday (9...
NHL
LA Kings @ Pittsburgh Penguins: How to Watch
The Kings look to make a franchise history and win their first four road games to start the season. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Pittsburgh Penguins:. Where: PPG Paints Arena (Pittsburgh, PA) Watch: Bally Sports West & Bally Sports +. Listen: Kings Audio Network...
NHL
Recap: Lightning 3, Panthers 2 - OT
Tampa Bay grinds out a gutsy overtime victory over their in-state rivals in South Florida on Friday. Coming in riding a slow start and facing a dangerous Atlantic Division rival, the Lightning delivered their gutsiest performance of the young season on Friday, grinding out a 3-2 overtime victory against the Panthers.
NHL
Canes Reveal Reverse Retro 2022 Jersey
RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes revealed their 2022 Reverse Retro jersey Thursday, as adidas launched the second iteration of their league-wide campaign. The "reversed" version of the team's current white road sweater, the team will wear them twice at PNC Arena this season:. Sunday, November 6 vs. Toronto. Sunday,...
NHL
Travel Day Notebook - Oct. 21, 2022
With the Winnipeg Jets traveling home Friday after a three-game road trip, it's time to empty the notebook ahead of a short two-game home stand. Sitting at 2-2-0 on the season, the Jets have shown a nice glimpse into what this team could look like with the new systems implemented. Certainly, they didn't get the results they were looking for over the course of the road trip - with losses in Dallas and Vegas sandwiched around a thrilling overtime win in Colorado - but it was interesting to see the new systems (that have received so much attention through camp) utilized with points on the line.
NHL
Game Preview: Islanders at Lightning
NEW YORK ISLANDERS (2-2-0) AT TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING (2-3-0) 7 PM | AMALIE ARENA. The New York Islanders travel to Tampa for their first road game of the season against the Tampa Bay Lightning, for the first leg of a back-to-back set in the Sunshine State. The Islanders (2-2-0) come...
NHL
How to watch Stars vs. Canadiens: Live stream, game time, TV channel
Find out when and how to catch Dallas' game against Montreal on TV, radio and streaming online. What you need to know about Saturday's game between the Dallas Stars and Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre:. Game 5: Dallas Stars (3-0-1, 7 points) vs. Montreal Canadiens (3-2-0, 6 points) When: Saturday,...
NHL
Thomas' Three Storylines - WPG @ COL
Nikolaj Ehlers was on the ice to start during morning skate and took part of the line rushes but then skated off and did not return. Arniel said that Ehlers has been dealing with a nagging injury, will get treatment this afternoon and will be a game time decision. Ehlers has three assists in the Jets first two games. The Jets worked on the power play this morning without the Danish forward. Blake Wheeler joined Pierre-Luc Dubois, Mark Scheifele, Kyle Connor and Josh Morrissey on one unit. The other unit had Nate Schmidt, Neal Pionk, Adam Lowry, Cole Perfetti and Sam Gagner.
NHL
NHL Buzz: Grzelcyk to make season debut for Bruins against Ducks
Greenway in lineup for Wild; Avalanche claim Hunt off waivers. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Boston Bruins. Matt Grzelcyk will make his season debut for the Bruins against the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday (7...
