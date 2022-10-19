With the Winnipeg Jets traveling home Friday after a three-game road trip, it's time to empty the notebook ahead of a short two-game home stand. Sitting at 2-2-0 on the season, the Jets have shown a nice glimpse into what this team could look like with the new systems implemented. Certainly, they didn't get the results they were looking for over the course of the road trip - with losses in Dallas and Vegas sandwiched around a thrilling overtime win in Colorado - but it was interesting to see the new systems (that have received so much attention through camp) utilized with points on the line.

