The Broken Bow volleyball team went 1-2 and finished 4th Friday at the Southwest Conference volleyball tournament in Ogallala. Broken Bow opened the day with a straight set win over Ainsworth in the quarterfinals 25-21, 25-13. Hannah Barker and Halle McCaslin each had 7 kills in the match to lead the Broken Bow attack. Broken Bow faced top seed Gothenburg in the semifinals. Gothenburg won in straight sets 25-10, 25-17. Broken Bow then faced Ogallala in the 3rd place consolation match. Ogallala fell to Minden in the semifinals 2-1 (25-23, 21-25, 25-18). Ogallala won the opening set 25-17 but Broken Bow battled back and dominated the 2nd set winning 25-14. Broken Bow jumped out to a 6-1 lead in the third which caused Ogallala to take an early timeout. Ogallala came out of the timeout and was able to turn things around as they came back to claim the set and the match 25-15 in the 3rd set. Broken Bow is now 16-15 on the season and will face Kearney Catholic Monday night at Gothenburg in the C1-11 sub district volleyball tournament. The match is scheduled for 6:15 and will be broadcast on KCNI 1280 AM / 96.3 FM and kcni1280.com. Minden claimed the SWC championship knocking off top seed Gothenburg in the final 26-24, 25-22.

BROKEN BOW, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO