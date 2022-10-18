Read full article on original website
High School Football Scores 10/21
The Broken Bow football team fell in their regular season finale to Gothenburg Friday night 33-14. Gothenburg led 13-0 at the half with touchdown runs by Wes Geiken and Jake Burge. Broken Bow got back in the game coming out of the half as Eli Coble broke loose for a 53 yard touchdown run on the opening drive of the second half. However, Gothenburg answered right back when Jake Burge ripped off a 62 yard touchdown run to put the Swedes back up by two scores. The Indians came back again and made in a one possession game when Eli Coble hit Zack Gaffney on an 8 yard touchdown pass. Every time Broken Bow scored Gothenburg had an answer as the Swedes pulled away down the stretch for a 33-14 win. Broken Bow ends the regular season at 5-4. Despite the loss, Broken Bow still claimed the C1-6 district title and an automatic berth in the Class C1 state football playoffs which begin Friday, October 28. The playoff pairings will be released on Saturday.
NSAA State Football Playoff Bracket and Pairings Released
Broken Bow will travel to McCook for the opening round of the Class C1 state football playoffs on Friday. Broken Bow qualified for the playoffs as the C1-6 district champion. The Indians finished the regular season 5-4 and have battled through injuries the last two weeks of the season. Broken Bow and McCook met back in week three of the season. McCook won 34-20 but statistically Broken Bow had 389 yards rushing in the game and held McCook to just 170 total yards.
Broken Bow Places 4th at SWC Volleyball Tournament
The Broken Bow volleyball team went 1-2 and finished 4th Friday at the Southwest Conference volleyball tournament in Ogallala. Broken Bow opened the day with a straight set win over Ainsworth in the quarterfinals 25-21, 25-13. Hannah Barker and Halle McCaslin each had 7 kills in the match to lead the Broken Bow attack. Broken Bow faced top seed Gothenburg in the semifinals. Gothenburg won in straight sets 25-10, 25-17. Broken Bow then faced Ogallala in the 3rd place consolation match. Ogallala fell to Minden in the semifinals 2-1 (25-23, 21-25, 25-18). Ogallala won the opening set 25-17 but Broken Bow battled back and dominated the 2nd set winning 25-14. Broken Bow jumped out to a 6-1 lead in the third which caused Ogallala to take an early timeout. Ogallala came out of the timeout and was able to turn things around as they came back to claim the set and the match 25-15 in the 3rd set. Broken Bow is now 16-15 on the season and will face Kearney Catholic Monday night at Gothenburg in the C1-11 sub district volleyball tournament. The match is scheduled for 6:15 and will be broadcast on KCNI 1280 AM / 96.3 FM and kcni1280.com. Minden claimed the SWC championship knocking off top seed Gothenburg in the final 26-24, 25-22.
State Cross Country – Noah Osmond of Broken Bow 4th / Peyton Paxton of Mullen 13th
The NSAA state cross country championships took place Friday at the Kearney Country Club. The top area highlight saw Broken Bow’s Noah Osmond finishing in the top five of the state in Class C winning the 4th place medal. Osmond’s time was 17:02. The Class C individual champion was Carson Noecker of Hartington in winning time of 14:58.3. Broken Bow finished 7th overall as a team. Placing in the top 50 for Broken Bow was Brock Oeltjen who was 46th (18:25.2). Gothenburg was the Class C boys team champion. In Class D, Sandhills Valley placed ninth in the team standings. The Mavericks were led by Jared Trimble who placed 27th (18:10.8) and Colin Rooney finished in the top 40 placing 37th (18:19.7). Ty Greenland of Arcadia/Loup City placed in the top 30 finishing 29th (18:12.5). South Loup’s Logan Recoy finished in the top 60 finishing 59th (18:51.7) and Kyle Finney of Mullen was 66th at the Class D state meet (19:00.1). The Class D boys team champion was Cornerstone Christian and Trey Robertson of Wallace was the individual champion in a winning time of (16:38.7).
Broken Bow Concludes Regular Season at Gothenburg – Coverage on KBBN
Broken Bow will conclude its regular season tonight when they go on the road to face C1-6 district opponent Gothenburg. The Indians have already secured the district title regardless of tonight’s outcome. Broken Bow enters tonight’s game at 5-3 overall and 3-0 in district play. The district champion is determined by win/loss record against district opponents. Minden enters today at 2-1 in the district, Cozad and Gothenburg are both 1-2 and Holdrege has concluded district competition at 1-3. Should Broken Bow and Minden have identical district records following today’s games, the tie breaker of head to head would be used. Broken Bow defeated Minden earlier this season 24-7. While that is good to know, Broken Bow head coach Carlie Wells told KCNI/KBBN sports that the goal is to go through the district undefeated.
Twenty Five Bow Students Receive Local Scholarships
BROKEN BOW – The Custer County Foundation has awarded two prominent scholarships to Broken Bow students: Don Davis Early Entry Access Scholarships and Broken Bow Class of 1959 Educational Scholarships were awarded to a total of 27 students on their way to attending the Broken Bow campus of Mid-Plains Community College. Each scholarship recognize students who are enrolled in dual credit classes.
Game and Parks Hears Code Changes for Boating, Fishing, and Hunting
BROKEN BOW – The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission held their October commissioner’s meeting at the Broken Bow Public Library on Friday, October 21 at 8 a.m. in order to get everyone on the same page for the remainder of 2022 and deep into 2023. The focus of...
FBLA Hosting Halloween Movie at Fox Theater This Weekend
BROKEN BOW – The Broken Bow FBLA will be holding a seasonally-fitting fundraiser for the food bank on Sunday, October 23. At the Fox Theater in Broken Bow, the FBLA will be screening a 2 p.m. matinee of “The Addams Family,” a 2019 animated spinning of the singularly spookiest family’s yarn.
