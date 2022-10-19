Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The 2022 Tigers: Who Delighted? Who Disappointed?IBWAA
Dak Prescott Cleared to Play Against Detroit on SundayLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Organized Crime Ring Uncovered in Detroit, Michigan After Postal Worker in Ohio is RobbedZack LoveDetroit, MI
A Popular U.S Based Korean Fried Chicken Restaurant Opens in TroyMadocTroy, MI
Broncos’ Top Trade Bait & Targets with NFL Deadline Approaching
The NFL trade deadline is November 1, and the Denver Broncos are in an awkward position. The Broncos put a lot of hype on themselves during the offseason by portraying this team as playoff-or-bust caliber, but with an inept offense and sitting at a 2-4 record, making the playoffs seems like a pipe dream.
Patriots ‘vs. Humbled’ QB Mac Jones? Apology Issued for Erroneous Boston Globe Report
An assertion made this week that second-year QB Mac Jones and the New England Patriots are somehow in conflict - with Jones in need of being "humbled'' - has been walked back, with the Boston Globe apologizing after having been duped by a social-media prankster. “Hey everybody, just want to...
Christian McCaffrey Trade Call for Bills: How ‘Close’ Before Deal with 49ers?
The Buffalo Bills may have made a phone call to the Carolina Panthers regarding a trade for running back Christian McCaffrey; that would make sense. But a report that the Bills were not among the final teams vying for McCaffrey's services makes even more sense. On Thursday night, the 49ers...
Loss to Bills ‘Really Stings’ Says Chiefs’ Travis Kelce
Some called it "revenge'' when the Buffalo Bills defeated the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend. Really, you can't redeem a playoff loss with a regular-season win, but it sure helps to build some confidence for what might come in the postseason this year. Alternately, handing your opponent a loss can...
Dolphins-Steelers Five Biggest Storylines
The Miami Dolphins will be looking to end their three-game losing streak when they face the Pittsburgh Steelers at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday night. It's a game filled with many off-the-field storylines, including the return of former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores to Miami and the halftime celebration of the 50th anniversary of the only perfect season in NFL history.
Colts Involved in Puzzling Trade Proposal
With the NFL's trade deadline fast approaching on Nov. 1, rumors about players moving around the league are soon to hit a fever pitch. All is relatively quiet on the Indianapolis Colts' front — save for speculation about a recently demoted quarterback — so naturally, it was only a matter of time until the team's name was tossed into the mix.
Lions’ Injury Report: 5 Players Out against Cowboys
The Detroit Lions are hoping practicing in pads this week will result in a positive payoff this weekend against the Dallas Cowboys on the road. Head coach Dan Campbell explained to reporters what the benefits were of increasing the intensity of practice following the bye week. “It’s just to be...
Broncos List Five Starters as Questionable vs. Jets in Week 7
CB Essang Bassey (hamstring) DL DeShawn Williams (back) QB Russell Wilson (hamstring) WR Tyrie Cleveland (shoulder) RB Melvin Gordon (neck/ribs) CB K'Waun Williams (wrist/elbow) Analysis: All signs point to Wilson playing on Sunday, barring an unforeseen setback. Keep an eye on Jewell. Despite his nearly 20 tackles last week, Alex...
Andy Reid downplays reported Chiefs interest in free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
Multiple reports in recent days have suggested the Chiefs are interested in signing free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. On Friday, Chiefs coach Andy Reid would neither confirm nor deny those reports. “I can’t get into all that,” Reid said. “I mean, he’s a heck of a football player. That...
Shanahan Unsure If McCaffrey Will Play Sunday vs. Chiefs
Kyle Shanahan was all smiles when hearing that his 49ers had successfully traded for Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey on Thursday night. Whether the coach’s new weapon will be available on a quick turnaround for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs remains to be seen, however. First, McCaffrey...
Patriots QB Mac Jones Finally Talks: Injury Update, Playing vs. Bears?
FOXBORO — New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones took part in an impromptu meeting with reporters during the final 90 seconds of media access to the team’s locker room on Friday afternoon. Jones, who was a limited participant during Friday’s practice, had not spoken with the media since...
‘Atlanta System’: A Look Behind Falcons Coach Arthur Smith’s ‘Tough’ Offense
Atlanta Falcons second-year coach Arthur Smith arrived in Jan. 2021 with a reputation. Smith spent the previous two years as the Tennessee Titans' offensive coordinator, leading a top-3 rushing offense in both campaigns and fielding the third-best overall offense in 2020. And yet, Smith's first season at the helm showed...
How Jeff Wilson Jr. Feels about the 49ers Trading for Christian McCaffrey
SANTA CLARA -- On Thursday, the 49ers traded four draft picks for Christian McCaffrey, who has 393 yards and 2 rushing touchdowns on 85 carries this season, to replace Jeff Wilson Jr., who has 400 yards and 2 rushing touchdowns on 80 carries this season. Here's what Wilson Jr. said...
Is it Time to Think About Reserving Eagles Super Bowl Tickets?
The Eagles are cruising into their bye week as the only undefeated team in the NFL. They are 6-0, with Pittsburgh Steelers waiting on the other side in a 1 p.m. game at Lincoln Financial Field in Week 8 on Oct. 30. Not many probably expected that kind of perfect...
Packers-Commanders Final Injury Report: Watkins ‘Questionable’
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Officially, Sammy Watkins is on injured reserve. Unofficially, he’d be questionable for the Green Bay Packers’ game at the Washington Commanders on Sunday. Watkins, who spent the last four games on injured reserve with a hamstring injury, practiced all week. For him to...
Hackett: Wilson Likely Gametime Decision vs. Jets
Russell Wilson hasn’t gotten off to the start that he or the Broncos envisioned after the team traded for him this past offseason. Now a hamstring injury only further adds to the difficult beginning of the campaign for the 33-year-old quarterback. Wilson suffered the injury late in Denver’s overtime...
Jaguars vs. Giants: Tre Herndon’s Opportunity Has Arrived
The NFL is known as the not-for-long league for a reason. Each week, a player is given a chance to take someone else's job. A chance to become a new fixture in the starting lineup thanks to an opportunity. This week, the Jacksonville Jaguars are seeing that very situation play...
Steelers QB Kenny Pickett Will Start Against Dolphins
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will roll into Week 7 against the Miami Dolphins with rookie Kenny Pickett starting at quarterback. Pickett was cleared of concussion protocol after leaving Week 6 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He spent the week undergoing testing, practiced at full capacity all week and was cleared by an independent doctor prior to the team's final walk-through.
The Top 5 Games in the Ravens — Browns AFC North Rivalry
BALTIMORE —The Ravens and Cleveland Browns had some memorable games over the years. Baltimore leads the all-time series against Cleveland, 34-12 Here are the top 5 all-time games between the AFC North rivals. No. 5 — Oct. 11, 2015: Browns 33, Ravens 30, OT. Travis Coons managed a...
DJ Moore Trade to Cowboys Would Be ‘Great Fit,’ Says Michael Vick
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys seem to believe that CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup leading the wideout room is enough to keep the team in contention. Michael Vick has joined the growing chorus of observers who disagree - and who are pinpointing Carolina receiver DJ Moore as the should-be trade target.
