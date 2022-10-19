Boterman Leads No. 7 UVA Field Hockey to 2-1 Win at No. 16 Liberty

Noa Boterman recorded a goal and an assist to lead the Cavaliers to a hard-fought win on Tuesday in Lynchburg

When you're playing the most difficult schedule in all of college field hockey, there isn't going to be much time to dwell on losses.

That was the case for the UVA field hockey team, who had to shake a 1-0 loss to No. 12 Wake Forest on Friday as the Cavaliers traveled to Lynchburg for an in-state duel with No. 16 Liberty. The Flames struck first, but Virginia bounced back and, behind a goal and an assist by Noa Boterman, No. 7 Virginia defeated No. 16 Liberty 2-1 on Tuesday evening in Lynchburg.

The Flames struck first as they converted on their first and only penalty corner of the match. Jodie Conolly took a big swing from the top of circle off the penalty corner and her shot found its way cleanly to the back of the cage to give Liberty the lead late in the first quarter. Liberty would put four other shots on goal in the match, but UVA goalkeeper Jet Trimborn saved each of those attempts to lead another solid effort by one of the best defensive units in the country.

Virginia was shut out for the first time all season in the loss to Wake Forest on Friday and then failed to score again through the first quarter of Tuesday's match against Liberty. Finally, a couple of minutes into the second quarter, the Cavaliers got on the board as they showed a great deal of patience to convert on a penalty corner opportunity. Coming into this match, Liberty had yet to give up a penalty corner all season. Virginia executed a brilliantly-designed play as Noa Boterman received the centering pass, but moved it along to Cato Geusgens, who then fed it back to Boterman on a give-and-go. Boterman stepped into a shot and found the back right corner of the cage to tie the match at 1-1.

Virginia outshot Liberty 9-3 in the first half, including 6-2 in the second quarter, but three second-period saves from Liberty goalkeeper Azul Iritxity Irigoyen kept the match tied at 1-1 at halftime.

UVA continued to have penalty corner opportunities, leading Liberty 11-1 in that category, and eventually, the Cavaliers cashed in on another one of them. With just over four minutes remaining in regulation, Virginia centered a pass for Boterman, who took a shot from the top that was redirected into the cage by Adele Iacobucci to give the Hoos the lead.

Trimborn and the UVA defense held on for the remaining minutes and got back on track with a 2-1 win over a ranked opponent on the road.

Now 10-4 on the season, the Cavaliers continue their challenging schedule by facing their toughest test yet as Virginia travels to Chapel Hill on Friday to take on No. 1 and undefeated North Carolina.

