Dollar General Location Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergIndianapolis, IN
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
WISH-TV
After the Bell: Indianapolis rent prices; American Express earnings; Verizon Wireless down
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Rent prices in Indianapolis is making news, but for the wrong reasons. According to a new study from rent.com, the Indianapolis area saw the third largest year over year increase in rent prices in September, only behind Oklahoma City and Pittsburgh. Indianapolis rent was up 17.9%...
If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already, because all of them serve absolutely delicious food.
Kokomo Rescue Mission in desperate need of food to serve hundreds
The Kokomo Rescue Mission helps hundreds of people daily and now they are in need themselves. Their shelves in their warehouse are nearly empty.
This is Indiana’s Best Pumpkin Patch
With fall upon us, you and the family might be ready to make plans to visit a pumpkin patch or two, but where is the best one in Indiana?. It's never too early to start planning for fall adventures. When it comes to fall festivities here in southern Indiana, there is no shortage of things to do. Whether it be pumpkin patches, fall festivals, corn mazes, camping, or bonfires, you name it, we have it here in the area. Indiana in general is a great place for fall activities. One of the most popular places to visit this time of year is pumpkin patches. We have so many to choose from in the state, but which one is the best?
WISH-TV
Students compete for Bands for America Super Regionals at Lucas Oil Stadium
INDIANPOLIS (WISH) — High schoolers from nine different states with a total of 84 bands represented their schools on the field of Lucas Oil Stadium for the Super Regional Bands of America Marching Band Championship. They’re competing Friday and Saturday, Oct. 21-22 in preliminaries and finals for the chance to make it to the grand nationals.
WISH-TV
Opposition to Boone County development sparks concern
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — More than 3,000 people have signed petitions against the state’s proposed high tech development in Boone County. The citizen committee behind the opposition is issuing a warning to the other 91 counties in Indiana. “This is a pilot program, so they want to...
WISH-TV
Martin University honors Black women trailblazers at annual ‘First Lady’s Tea’
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Martin University is spotlighting Black women trailblazers in its second “First Lady’s Tea” held at the Hotel Carmichael in Carmel. Organizers say it’s important to spotlight women doing great things and raise scholarship funds. On the surface, you see the fancy...
Fox 59
Butter cream board? A spin on the newest food trend
INDIANAPOLIS — As recipe developer at Kylee’s Kitchen, Kylee Scales is always looking to put a unique spin on the latest food trends. Recently, butter charcuterie boards have taken the culinary world by storm. Scales heard this, and with her sweet tooth nature came up with the butter cream board.
buildingindiana.com
Large-Scale Sustainable Shrimp Farm On the Way
Atarraya Inc., creator of Shrimpbox, the first sustainable ‘plug-and-play’ shrimp farm technology, announced plans to establish its first U.S. sustainable shrimp production operation in central Indiana, creating up to 65 new jobs by the end of 2025. “We’re inspired by the cutting-edge technology Atarraya has created to advance...
WATCH: Indianapolis Zoo tiger cub follows boy in inflatable T-rex costume
INDIANAPOLIS — Who knew tiger cubs liked T-rexes so much?. 13News viewer Terah Pfeffer shared an adorable video of her family attending ZooBoo at the Indianapolis Zoo on Thursday, Oct. 20. Terah's 11-year-old son, Robert, wore an inflatable T-rex costume for the occasion, which garnered immediate attention from one...
wgclradio.com
WGCL News — Indiana State Police Are Asking For Help
The Indiana State Police is still looking for information that will help them solve the mystery of the boy in the suitcase. The brightly colored suitcase was discovered in rural Washington County on April 6th. Inside was the body of an African American child believed to be around. 5-years-old. The...
WISH-TV
Above normal precipitation expected in Indiana this winter
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Climate Prediction Center has released its 2022-23 winter weather outlook. For the third winter in a row, La Niña conditions are expected to develop, creating warmer than normal temperatures in the southern United States and wetter than normal in the Great Lakes. The meteorological...
buildingindiana.com
SHEIN Facility to Generate $175M Per Year in Economic Impact
SHEIN, a global online retailer of fashion, beauty and lifestyle products, announced the results of a study conducted by Kyle Anderson, Ph.D., an economist at Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business, of the impact of the company’s new warehouse in Whitestown, Indiana on the economy of Boone County, Indiana, as well as surrounding counties. Findings state that the facility will generate $175 million per year to the local Whitestown, Indianapolis-area economy, once fully operational, and will include the creation of more than 1,000 jobs by the end of 2022 and more than 1,400 by the end of 2025.
Costco eyes potential Noblesville location
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — A liquor license granted by the Hamilton County Alcoholic Beverage Commission reveals that wholesale retailer Costco is making strides toward opening a new location in Noblesville. According to the application license, the Washington-based Costco Wholesale Corporation wants to build its new store on the southwest corner of E. 148th Street and N. […]
WLWT 5
More than 1 million holiday lights illuminate paths at Indiana museum this winter
INDIANAPOLIS — Over a million lights are set to illuminate pathways at The Indianapolis Museum of Art this winter. Winterlights will light up the museum's garden with over a million and a half lights. The lights will glitter on 100-year-old trees. Lights will illuminate the main path as you...
Inside Indiana Business
Indiana auction business ‘SOLD!’
After driving the backroads and scouring the countryside for years looking for vintage advertising signs and other memorabilia, the owners of Crawfordsville-based Route 32 Auctions and the Indy Advertising Show have changed direction. Kevin and Jill Parker’s businesses are now part of Morphy Auctions, a Pennsylvania-based antiques and collectibles business.
WISH-TV
Millions of dollars approved for upgrades to Indianapolis fire stations
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The average age of an Indianapolis Fire Department Station is 36-years-old. Some of them like station 20 on Emerson and 16th street are 70-years-old. Earlier this month, the City-County Council approved a $7 million bond to completely rebuild that station. An additional $1 million was set...
indianapublicradio.org
Police in Madison County are adding license plate cameras. They join more than 100 agencies in Indiana
Police agencies in Madison County are the latest to announce they are adding license plate reader cameras to their line-up of crime-fighting tools. As IPR’s Stephanie Wiechmann reports, they join more than 100 agencies in Indiana using the same technology. Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger says the new cameras...
echo-pilot.com
Ex-Colts punter Hunter Smith is now a regenerative farmer: 'I feel so alive out here'
ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — Hunter Smith stands in the barn that he built with his own hands, where 28-day-old chickens peck in one corner as two kittens chase each other's tails toward the other corner, where a makeshift store with a counter, cash register and chalkboards reveal the prices of raw milk, a dozen eggs, pork, turkey, beef and chicken.
AdWeek
Melissa Crash Named Morning Anchor at WTTV in Indianapolis
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Melissa Crash has been named morning anchor at Indianapolis CBS affiliate WTTV. Crash has worked at the station as a weekend anchor...
