Kankakee, IL

Kankakee, October 20 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 3 days ago

The Oak Forest High School soccer team will have a game with St. Rita High School on October 19, 2022, 17:00:00.

Oak Forest High School
St. Rita High School
October 19, 2022
17:00:00
2022 IHSA Boys Soccer Playoffs

wcsjnews.com

UC Davis-Callahan Funeral Home Has New Ownership

Grundy County Coroner John Callahan along with Reuland & Turnbough Owner and Funeral Director Chad R. Reuland spoke with WCSJ recently about the sale of U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home. Callahan said he’s remaining in this community as Coroner, but, has been planning this change for quite some time. Reuland...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Rainbow Cone coming to Orland Park

Trustee Radaszewski’s return highlights cheery meeting. Rainbow Cone is coming to Orland Park. So is Steinhafel’s Furniture. And Silver Cross Hospital wants to being in a medical office building. Oh, and Trustee Joni Radaszewski returned for her first in-person meeting since suffering injuries in a horrific accident in...
ORLAND PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Applications for Cook County guaranteed income program ends Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) – Friday is the last day to apply for cook county's new guaranteed income program.The Cook County Promise Program will provide thousands of low-income residents with $500 a month for two years - funds they can spend however they need.To apply, you must live in cook county and be over 18 years old.You also must live at or 250 percent below the federal poverty level.Funds come from the Bidden administration's American Rescue Plan.
COOK COUNTY, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Woman gets probation for confrontation with Black bicyclists

WINNETKA, Ill. (AP) — A white woman charged with a hate crime following a confrontation where she told a group of Black men in 2020 that they couldn’t be at a suburban Chicago beach has been sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to a lesser charge. The felony hate crime charge Irene Donoshaytis had faced in Cook […]
COOK COUNTY, IL
foxillinois.com

One dead after crash in central Illinois

RANTOUL, Ill. (WICS) — UPDATE:. We now know the name of the victim from the crash in Rantoul. Champaign County coroner Duane Northrup says Eleida Diaz-Rosales, 28, was pronounced dead at 8:15 a.m. on Friday. Northrup says Diaz-Rosales s died from blunt force chest injuries she received during the...
RANTOUL, IL
fox32chicago.com

Body found in water at Lincoln Marsh in Wheaton

WHEATON, Ill. - A body was found in the water at Lincoln Marsh in Wheaton Wednesday, DuPage County officials confirm. At about 9:35 a.m., Wheaton police and the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County were investigating near Lincoln Marsh when they located a dead person in the water at the end of the pier.
WHEATON, IL
CBS Chicago

Car, school bus crash snags South Loop traffic

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A car and a school bus were involved in an accident Thursday afternoon on busy Roosevelt Road in the South Loop.The car appeared to have rear-ended the Alltown school bus in the eastbound lanes of an elevated stretch of Roosevelt Road just east of Canal Street.Fire Department paramedics were on the scene at 4 p.m.Information about injuries was not immediately available.It was not immediately learned how many passengers were on the school bus, or how old they were.As of 4 p.m., the school bus remained stopped in the street with a damaged car behind it.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 women shot by unknown gunman on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - Two women were shot in Chicago's Calumet Heights neighborhood Friday night. Around 6:12 p.m., police say the two female victims were on the street in the 2000 block of East 91st Street when they were both wounded by gunfire. A 20-year-old woman was shot in the back and...
CHICAGO, IL
qrockonline.com

A Joliet Institution Expected To Close Sometime Next Year

The future of Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home in Joliet is on life support. WJOL has learned the facility could be closing as early as the first month of the new year. Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home was born out of the mission of the Joliet Franciscan Sisters to meet the unmet needs of people. The land at 1201 Wyoming Avenue on Joliet’s west side is owned by the Sisters and ground was broken on May 1st, 1960. The first residents began moving into the new facility in January of 1962. OLA became the gold standard for rehabilitation and long term care and independent living within the Joliet community. But the building at Wyoming has fallen into disrepair over the years. Problems with elevators not working or broken dishwashers. An outside management team has been running the day-to-day operations and when food service wasn’t available, they had to order in breakfast from McDonald’s. Residents are eating off of paper plates and it’s been hard to keep staff.
JOLIET, IL
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you also happen to love eating steaks, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
ILLINOIS STATE
starvedrock.media

Driver From Sandwich Killed In Wreck

A crash just outside Plano claimed the life of a Sandwich man. Kendall County deputies were called just after 7:30 Wednesday night for a single-vehicle wreck on Creek Road. For whatever reason, 52-year-old Jeffrey Thompson drove off the road and had his vehicle hit a utility pole. He was the only occupant of the vehicle.
PLANO, IL
