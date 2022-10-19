ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Compromise on MLGW appointment impasse fails in City Council vote

By Bill Dries
The Daily Memphian
 3 days ago

Mayor Jim Strickland wants Dough McGowen as the next leader of Memphis Light and Water. Memphis City Council chair Martavius Jones wants a national search. A compromise between these positions, suggested by JB Smiley Jr., failed in the Tuesday, Oct. 18, meeting.

Strickland has already nominated McGowen, currently the city’s chief operating officer. But Jones said the council may continue to delay a vote on the nomination, by not putting it on the agenda.

“The administration requests that items appear on the council’s agenda,” Jones said. “It doesn’t automatically appear on the agenda if the committee chair doesn’t accept it to be on there. What the council can say is … we do not have to confirm that individual if the mayor doesn’t abide by what the council says.”

Council member Michalyn Easter-Thomas chairs the personnel committee that screens mayoral appointments.

Other council members could seek to add the appointment to the council agenda. And Strickland said last week several council member have indicated they are prepared to do that.

If two council members object, by council rules, the item cannot be added to the agenda then and there. But the item automatically goes on the next council meeting’s agenda by the same council rules.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qjWws_0ieLZ4MG00

Memphis City Council chair Martavius Jones, left, wants a nationwide search for the leader of MLGW. Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland has appointed Doug McGowen. (The Daily Memphian files)

There was no council move along those lines Tuesday.

The council instead voted on a compromise suggested by council member Smiley.

He proposed, in a nonbinding resolution, that Strickland appoint McGowen as interim leader of the city-owned utility while a national search is conducted — a search that could possibly include McGowen.

Jones said it was a compromise he suggested to Strickland during a private meeting this past Friday. And Strickland refused.

Also during the day Friday, Jones pulled from Tuesday’s committee agenda council consideration of the appointment of McGowen as well as Chandell Ryan to be the city’s new COO for the second time in as many weeks.

Smiley’s compromise failed on a 5-6-2 vote

Voting yes were: Smiley, Jones, Michalyn Easter-Thomas, Cheyenne Johnson and Rhonda Logan.

Voting no were: Chase Carlisle, Frank Colvett, Teri Dockery, Edmund Ford Sr., Worth Morgan and Jeff Warren.

Abstaining were: Ford Canale and Patrice Robinson.

Strickland reacted to Jones’ original resolution calling for a national search by saying there would be no national search and that McGowen has his complete confidence.

While the council can’t do anything but vote Strickland’s choice up or down, Strickland also needs council confirmation of the appointments for them to take effect.

Outgoing MLGW president and CEO J.T. Young leaves the position this month, and by the terms of the city charter, the chairman of the MLGW board, Mitch Graves, becomes interim president and CEO.

Smiley saw his compromise as acknowledging the utility is at a crossroads in a decision about whether to stay with the Tennessee Valley Authority or break the 80-year relationship providing electric power to the utility.

The MLGW board will make a decision by the end of this year.

“I think it would be prudent for us to have someone in place to lead MLGW as it undergoes some change,” Smiley said while also acknowledging that it would be valid to have a national search.

He said he has heard some of those in MLGW management are interested in applying if there is a search.

And Smiley said they would bring a specific expertise in a complex industry that McGowen doesn’t have.

“We need to do some type of due diligence on our end,” he said. “We haven’t done a damn thing.”

“I don’t know what the legal difference is,” council member Worth Morgan said of interim status or full-time status.

“Someone can remain interim forever,” he said. “There is nothing wrong with a national search. But it’s a waste of a little bit of extra money and a distraction from other issues we are dealing with. We’re trying to find somebody we have already found.”

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wknofm.org

BTH: Shelby County Commission Priorities

Regional One Health is the only level 1 trauma center within 150 miles and is host to a renowned burn and wound care unit. Most Regional One Health campus buildings are over 40 years old. Shelby County Commission Chairman Mickell M. Lowery says that providing the needed funding to renovate and/or modernize the Regional One campus is a "large ticket" item on the commission's agenda and much needed for the Mid-South community.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis mayor holds discussion on resources for Black-owned small businesses

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Small business owners in under-served communities have a number of resources to help them grow into successful companies. On Thursday, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland sat down with the U.S. Small Business Administration and Operation HOPE to discuss those resources. “My business has encountered and taken full...
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

Southaven approves commercial medical zoning

Southaven aldermen Tuesday evening approved its commercial medical zoning area where it would allow medical marijuana facilities, dispensaries, research and testing locations, if and when the City opts into the state’s new medical marijuana law. The City opted out of the law when the measure became law in the...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
actionnews5.com

Jackson, Memphis mayors send letter to TDOT about poor road conditions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A couple of West Tennessee mayors are making a push to improve state-maintained roads. Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and Jackson Mayor Scott Conger sent a letter to the Tennessee Department of Transportation. In the letter, the two say data shows state-owned roads in West Tennessee are...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Cohen, Kustoff agree on fix for housing problem in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Experts agree: There is not enough quality, affordable housing in Memphis. The WREG Problem Solvers have covered issues all over the city where renters tell us they’re frustrated. “I would just love to have a maintenance man when I need it,” said Gloria Cochran at the Garden View apartments. “You wouldn’t like […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis schools HR chief placed on leave

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The chief of human resources for Memphis-Shelby County Schools has reportedly been placed on leave. Friday, MSCS confirmed that Yolanda Martin has been placed on paid administrative leave. MSCS released a statement Friday evening. “The District investigates all employee complaints as we continue our ongoing efforts to emphasize integrity in all MSCS […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Where to go for early voting in Shelby Co.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Early voting starts Wednesday for the Shelby County Election Commission. Abundant Grace Fellowship Church, Anointed Temple of Praise, Greater Middle Baptist Church, and White Station Church of Christ are a few locations among several on the list.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

County Clerk blames delay in Riverdale office opening on hiring process

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Shelby County Commissioners unanimously voted Tuesday to hold Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert to a set of specific goals including bringing all facilities to code, automating the clerk’s office, opening the Riverdale location by the end of this month, and hiring more employees. However, the subject of hiring turned the session into a […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
Tennessee Lookout

EPA tells South Memphis residents little recourse exists to deal with toxic emissions

At Monumental Baptist church in South Memphis, local residents lined up to tell federal officials how cancer possibly linked to their environment had taken their loved ones, friends and family.  Officials from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency flew into town to inform residents of the possible deadly consequences of living near Sterilization Services of Tennessee, […] The post EPA tells South Memphis residents little recourse exists to deal with toxic emissions appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphians split over planned destruction of the Mid-South Coliseum

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphians are split on the fate of the Mid-South Coliseum after Mayor Jim Strickland announced plans to build a new soccer stadium in its place. The venue hosted a wide range of events from graduations to concerts to wrestling. Some feel it is an important venue full of memories that need to be preserved, while others believe it is an eyesore that should be torn down.
MEMPHIS, TN
Chalkbeat

State Public Charter School Commission rejects two Memphis charter appeals

The Tennessee Public Charter School Commission rejected the appeals of two proposed Memphis charter schools on Tuesday.The nine-member board’s decision upholds the recommendations of Tess Stovall, the commission’s executive director, and the Memphis-Shelby County Schools board’s decision earlier this year to deny the applications for Binghampton Community School and Tennessee Volunteer Military Academy. The decision is final, and the two schools will not open in August 2023 as local charter leaders...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

South Memphis residents may face danger from chemical, EPA says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Environmental Protection Agency is warning South Memphis residents about a dangerous chemical polluting the air and potentially causing cancer. Tuesday, the Shelby County Health Department had a public meeting to discuss solutions. The EPA is reaching out to hundreds of South Memphis residents about a chemical used at Sterilization Services of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

What would recreational marijuana mean for West Memphis dispensaries?

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — With 900,000 people living across the river from West Memphis in Shelby County, medical marijuana dispensaries are bracing for a boom in business. If Issue 4 passes, then dispensaries across Arkansas, like Greenlight in West Memphis, will see an uptick in sales. General Manager Tim Moore said they're ready.
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
WREG

Old Greyhound station in Uptown to be converted into mixed-use space

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If all the funding is approved, the Old Greyhound Bus Station in Uptown will be turned into a residential and commercial space with artist studios next door. The Memphis and Shelby County Economic Development Growth Engine or EDGE had approved a nearly $2.2 million dollar C-PACER loan to Uptown Studio and Storage, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

New women’s shelter opening without restrictions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —  The first barrier-free shelter for women experiencing homelessness is opening in Memphis. What that means is restrictions are being removed so they can have a place to stay. The Hospitality Hub wants to help those experiencing homelessness. After more than a year of construction, this 2.2-acre facility is now home to one […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Low water levels reveal tires, couches in West Memphis bayous

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WREG) — A lack of rain in recent weeks is making it a lot easier for the city of West Memphis to do a major cleanup of its 10-mile bayou drainage system. Thursday, the city released drone footage of ‘Operation Clean up, Clear out.’ Mayor Marco McClendon said utility tree trimming and […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy