Compromise on MLGW appointment impasse fails in City Council vote

Mayor Jim Strickland wants Dough McGowen as the next leader of Memphis Light and Water. Memphis City Council chair Martavius Jones wants a national search. A compromise between these positions, suggested by JB Smiley Jr., failed in the Tuesday, Oct. 18, meeting.

Strickland has already nominated McGowen, currently the city’s chief operating officer. But Jones said the council may continue to delay a vote on the nomination, by not putting it on the agenda.

“The administration requests that items appear on the council’s agenda,” Jones said. “It doesn’t automatically appear on the agenda if the committee chair doesn’t accept it to be on there. What the council can say is … we do not have to confirm that individual if the mayor doesn’t abide by what the council says.”

Council member Michalyn Easter-Thomas chairs the personnel committee that screens mayoral appointments.

Other council members could seek to add the appointment to the council agenda. And Strickland said last week several council member have indicated they are prepared to do that.

If two council members object, by council rules, the item cannot be added to the agenda then and there. But the item automatically goes on the next council meeting’s agenda by the same council rules.

Memphis City Council chair Martavius Jones, left, wants a nationwide search for the leader of MLGW. Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland has appointed Doug McGowen. (The Daily Memphian files)

There was no council move along those lines Tuesday.

The council instead voted on a compromise suggested by council member Smiley.

He proposed, in a nonbinding resolution, that Strickland appoint McGowen as interim leader of the city-owned utility while a national search is conducted — a search that could possibly include McGowen.

Jones said it was a compromise he suggested to Strickland during a private meeting this past Friday. And Strickland refused.

Also during the day Friday, Jones pulled from Tuesday’s committee agenda council consideration of the appointment of McGowen as well as Chandell Ryan to be the city’s new COO for the second time in as many weeks.

Smiley’s compromise failed on a 5-6-2 vote

Voting yes were: Smiley, Jones, Michalyn Easter-Thomas, Cheyenne Johnson and Rhonda Logan.

Voting no were: Chase Carlisle, Frank Colvett, Teri Dockery, Edmund Ford Sr., Worth Morgan and Jeff Warren.

Abstaining were: Ford Canale and Patrice Robinson.

Strickland reacted to Jones’ original resolution calling for a national search by saying there would be no national search and that McGowen has his complete confidence.

While the council can’t do anything but vote Strickland’s choice up or down, Strickland also needs council confirmation of the appointments for them to take effect.

Outgoing MLGW president and CEO J.T. Young leaves the position this month, and by the terms of the city charter, the chairman of the MLGW board, Mitch Graves, becomes interim president and CEO.

Smiley saw his compromise as acknowledging the utility is at a crossroads in a decision about whether to stay with the Tennessee Valley Authority or break the 80-year relationship providing electric power to the utility.

The MLGW board will make a decision by the end of this year.

“I think it would be prudent for us to have someone in place to lead MLGW as it undergoes some change,” Smiley said while also acknowledging that it would be valid to have a national search.

He said he has heard some of those in MLGW management are interested in applying if there is a search.

And Smiley said they would bring a specific expertise in a complex industry that McGowen doesn’t have.

“We need to do some type of due diligence on our end,” he said. “We haven’t done a damn thing.”

“I don’t know what the legal difference is,” council member Worth Morgan said of interim status or full-time status.

“Someone can remain interim forever,” he said. “There is nothing wrong with a national search. But it’s a waste of a little bit of extra money and a distraction from other issues we are dealing with. We’re trying to find somebody we have already found.”