La Crosse City Vision Foundation holding ‘Fill the Camera Bag’ fundraiser to buy, upgrade downtown police cameras

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The La Crosse City Vision Foundation is on a mission to help law enforcement keep an eye on the community.

On Wednesday, volunteers will be at the intersection of La Crosse and 4th Streets to “fill the camera bag.”

The non-profit is hoping to raise roughly $50,000.

The money will go towards buying five new cameras for La Crosse’s downtown area. They also want to upgrade six more existing cameras to give them a 360-degree view.

Carolyn Knobloch, a design committee member of Downtown Mainstreet Inc., says they’re hoping to make the city a safer place by increasing the areas covered by the city’s cameras.

“There are gaps in the police footage, so I’ve been working to get more cameras, alleviate some of those gaps,” said Knobloch. “Just in case anything happens … the police can find solutions and answers a lot quicker.”

Volunteers will be at the intersection from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

If you miss them, you can also donate on the foundation’s website .

