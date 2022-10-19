CASWELL, Maine — A Maine woman faces up to life in prison after 92 pounds of methamphetamine was found in her Caswell home. Officials say 41-year-old Nicole McLaughlin pleaded guilty on Oct. 13 to possession of more than 500 grams of methamphetamine with an intent to distribute and possession of firearms by an unlawful user of a controlled substance.

