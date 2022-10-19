ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Fairfield, ME

Comments / 0

Related
wabi.tv

Update: Man takes own life to avoid arrest in Van Buren

VAN BUREN, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police were called to a reported sighting of 38-year-old Corey Levesque who had multiple arrest warrants, two of them for domestic violence assault. Troopers attempted contact with Levesque from inside the residence. Moments later, they heard a gunshot come from the bedroom. That...
VAN BUREN, ME
wabi.tv

Glenburn woman sentenced for conspiring to traffic drugs across Maine

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - “A profiteer of poison.”. Those words from a federal judge in Bangor on Tuesday describing a Glenburn woman who conspired to traffic drugs across Maine. Danielle McBreairty, 31, was sentenced to 20 years in prison on federal drug and firearms charges. McBreairty had previously admitted...
GLENBURN, ME
WMTW

Maine woman pleads guilty after 92 pounds of meth, 4 handguns found in home

CASWELL, Maine — A Maine woman faces up to life in prison after 92 pounds of methamphetamine was found in her Caswell home. Officials say 41-year-old Nicole McLaughlin pleaded guilty on Oct. 13 to possession of more than 500 grams of methamphetamine with an intent to distribute and possession of firearms by an unlawful user of a controlled substance.
CASWELL, ME
103.7 WCYY

103.7 WCYY

Portland, ME
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
538K+
Views
ABOUT

WCYY plays the best alternative rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine and New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wcyy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy