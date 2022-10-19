Read full article on original website
GLENBURN, Maine — A judge on Tuesday sentenced a Maine woman to 20 years in jail on drugs and firearms charges. Danielle McBreairty, 31, of Glenburn, will face prison time for conspiring to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and 400 grams or more of fentanyl.
VAN BUREN, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police were called to a reported sighting of 38-year-old Corey Levesque who had multiple arrest warrants, two of them for domestic violence assault. Troopers attempted contact with Levesque from inside the residence. Moments later, they heard a gunshot come from the bedroom. That...
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - “A profiteer of poison.”. Those words from a federal judge in Bangor on Tuesday describing a Glenburn woman who conspired to traffic drugs across Maine. Danielle McBreairty, 31, was sentenced to 20 years in prison on federal drug and firearms charges. McBreairty had previously admitted...
CASWELL, Maine — A Maine woman faces up to life in prison after 92 pounds of methamphetamine was found in her Caswell home. Officials say 41-year-old Nicole McLaughlin pleaded guilty on Oct. 13 to possession of more than 500 grams of methamphetamine with an intent to distribute and possession of firearms by an unlawful user of a controlled substance.
